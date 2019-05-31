Dividend Champion Spotlight: Realty Income

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

While Realty Income is a top-notch REIT, the stock's current valuation is too high for us to consider adding to our position.

The company has a strong following and reputation of excellent management. Its ability to offer equity at premium valuations helps it operate with a low cost of capital.

Realty Income is a REIT that has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. It's known as the "Monthly Dividend Company".

Real estate is perhaps the oldest class of investment in the history of mankind. For centuries, people have profited from the ownership of land. The same holds true today, although the capital requirements and lack of liquidity that are typical of real estate investing create a barrier to entry for a lot of people. That is what makes Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) a popular investment vehicle. These businesses are publicly traded companies that allow individuals to participate in the real estate market by owning shares of a REIT (real estate investment trust). Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on Realty Income Corp. (O). This REIT has increased its dividend payout for each of the past 27 years. Realty Income offers investors a strong track record of success due to strong management and consistent growth. Although the stock has become a bit overheated, it's a name that dividend growth investors should keep on their radar. We will dive into Realty Income and establish a potential entry point to consider.

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust that deals in various types of commercial properties, the most common being retail. Some of Realty Income's largest tenants include Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), 7-Eleven, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stores, Dollar General (NYSE:DG), and LA Fitness. The company's strategy is to focus on renting to businesses with stable revenue streams. In other words, a company with stable demand (think low-priced entities such as dollar stores, movie theaters, and convenient stores). These types of tenants are more reliable to consistently pay rent. Realty Income generates approximately $1.3 billion in annual rental revenues.

Similar to our past efforts of spotlighting utility companies, REITs operate a little differently than a traditional publicly traded corporation. A REIT operates under a set of established regulations set by Congress in 1960. The gist of how the business model operates is that these companies own various properties that are rented out to tenants. In exchange for favorable tax treatment, the company is required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

This is sometimes referred to as a "pass through" business. Profits flow directly to shareholders, and the government taxes these profits at the individual level. Realty Income deals in triple-net leasing, which means the tenant is responsible for all associated costs in addition to rent. This includes maintenance, insurance, property taxes, etc. This removes a portion of risk and expense from Realty Income's end of things.

So how does a REIT such as Realty Income grow? Typically through acquiring properties via debt and equity offerings. In the case of Realty Income, the company favors issuing equity to raise funds needed to acquire new assets. This is a smart move when your stock consistently trades at a premium to its net asset value. It helps the company operate with a low cost of capital. REITs have traded at high levels for much of the post-recession environment where interest rates have been historically low.

So what sets Realty Income apart from the REIT crowd? We like the company's ability to effectively balance risk and growth. Realty Income has managed to operate with a very low cost of capital over the years. A low cost of capital is similar to getting a head start in a race; it's a built-in advantage against industry peers. Realty Income's low cost of capital allows it to acquire higher-quality assets and rent to higher-quality tenants and still achieve profit.

The business has grown earnings at a median rate of 5.1% going back to 1996 and has only had one negative growth year in its past 23 years. The growth that Realty Income generates not only exceeds its peer group, but inflation as well. This is what has made Realty Income a great wealth generator over time. In fact, a $10,000 investment made 24 years ago would be worth more than $383,000 today had you reinvested dividends. This is a total annual return of 16%, more than enough to outpace the S&P 500 over that time frame.

Part of that wealth compounding magic is due to a robust dividend. Known as "the monthly dividend company", Realty Income maintains a very uncommon practice of paying its annual dividend as 12 monthly installments to shareholders. The annual payout has been raised each of the past 27 years and currently totals $2.71 per share. The dividend yield of 3.89% exceeds what investors can get from 10-year US Treasuries (yielding 2.26%), making Realty Income a very viable income stream for investors prioritizing income generation.

While growth isn't explosive, the dividend has consistently tracked higher over time. Since going public in 1994, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 4.6%, and has maintained a 4.5% pace over the past 10 years. The dividend consumes approximately 82% of the company's funds from operations, and that payout ratio has consistently stayed in the low-high 80s. This is a nice range (dividend is well funded) and leaves room for growth should earnings growth stall out.

When it comes to growth, Realty Income has recently stepped into a new frontier. The company reached a deal £429 million sale-leaseback with Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF), a popular grocery chain in the UK. This marks Realty Income's expansion into international markets.

The rationale behind this is that Europe offers Realty Income a very large and fragmented market with just $3 trillion of the estimated total $11 trillion owned by professional outfits. This would imply that Realty Income can bring its scale and low working capital costs to a fresh market and essentially expand quickly and profitably.

While the upside is obvious, there is some risk to this move. Anytime an established company (that has operated in its native market for decades) leaps into international business, there is a myriad of risk. The European market may operate differently, regulations are likely different, and even FX comes into play. While investors should monitor how these efforts begin to produce in the coming years, we feel inclined to at least give the benefit of the doubt to Realty Income's management team - it has developed a reputation for excellence over the years among the investing community.

Trading at just under $69 per share, the stock is near the high end of its 52-week range. This is also near the highest Realty Income has traded in the past five years.

Unsurprisingly, nearing highs on a modest growing stock results in some steep valuations. Dividend-focused investors should be aware that the stock's current yield of 3.82% is well below its 10-year average of 4.81%. This is a sharp 20% premium.

Management is forecasting 2019 FFO (funds from operations) at approximately $3.30 for the full fiscal 2019 year. This places the stock at a FFO multiple of 20.9X. This is steep considering the company grows at a low- to mid-single digit rate. We would like to see a correction to approximately 17X-18X 2019 FFO. This would entail a price correction of 16%-23% and result in a share price target of $56-$59 per share.

While currently overvalued, investors should keep Realty Income on their watch list. A very well-run business, Realty Income can offer investors exposure to the benefits of real estate ownership without the capital requirements and liquidity problems that the business entails.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.