Alibaba Stock Can Show Another 20% Correction

There is room for further correction as a trade resolution is nowhere in sight.

Alibaba (BABA) stock has shown 20% correction since the tariffs were hiked in early May. Alibaba will certainly face headwinds if the trade war extends for a longer term, but it should be noted that the company has marginal cross-border business with US. The recent earnings report shows strong fundamental growth in several segments. The core-commerce YoY growth was 51% in the latest quarter. This is despite signs of a slowdown in the broader Chinese economy.

Alibaba has also increased its market share in the lucrative cloud segment and is making higher investments in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Diversification of revenue should limit the risk to the stock and also provide longer growth runway for the company. Alibaba stock is trading at 23 times the forward P/E ratio. A further correction could pull this metric below 20. This should be a good entry point for long-term investors.

Minimum impact of tariffs

Despite being a major Chinese retail giant, Alibaba has very low cross-border business from US. An increase in tariffs will impact revenue growth by only a few basis points. Even after a year of trade tensions, the future revenue estimates of the company are still strong.

The revenue estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead is $120 billion. The current trailing twelve-month revenue of the company is $56 billion. This shows that the consensus estimate is for Alibaba to deliver high revenue growth in the near future. The EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead has also increased after the recent improvement in margins. Alibaba stock is trading at only 14 times the EPS for 2 fiscal years ahead.

The correction due to trade tensions has been higher for Alibaba compared to other big stocks like Apple (AAPL). Since the increase in tariffs was announced, Apple stock has declined by 16% while Alibaba has seen a correction of close to 20%. This is despite the fact that Apple could face serious headwinds in China if there is a ban, boycott, or regulatory hurdle against the company.

A recent report by Goldman Sachs has estimated that Apple could see a decline of 29% in profits if there is a complete ban on Apple in China. This might be a worst-case scenario but certain pushback on Apple would be there due to a ban on Huawei by the Trump administration.

There are several other major companies in US and China which will see a bigger impact on their bottom line compared to Alibaba if there is a further escalation in trade tariffs. This lowers the risk of Alibaba significantly. Alibaba is not in the front-trenches in this trade war. Investors should note this aspect when looking at the worst-case scenario for the stock.

Rivals are performing poorly

Alibaba's biggest rivals are local Chinese competitors, the biggest being Tencent. Other rivals are Baidu in advertising and JD.com in e-commerce. In the past few quarters, Alibaba has reported better growth rate than these rivals.

Tencent is facing a number of headwinds in its core business segments. In the latest quarter, the company reported the slowest growth rate in a decade. While some of the regulatory hurdles around gaming is getting cleared, Tencent would need to increase its investment in core products to ramp up the growth rates. Tencent has also faced a new rival, Bytedance, which is grabbing a greater share of the social media ecosystem.

JD.com has reported growth rates which are substantially below Alibaba in the past few quarters. One of the reasons is that Alibaba's model is more agile and has been able to show rapid growth in lower tiered cities in China. It is difficult for JD to make logistic investment in lower tiered cities because of lower demand.

Similarly, Baidu has also shown lower growth rates for a number of quarters. Alibaba competes with Baidu for advertising revenue.

Fig: Alibaba's revenue growth in comparison to Tencent, Baidu, and JD.

Possibility of further correction

While the fundamentals of Alibaba are solid, we should not underestimate the role played by sentiments in driving the stock price. A couple of tweets and announcements can send Alibaba stock into a big correction mode. As pointed above, the long-term impact on Alibaba's business due to trade tariffs will be low. The company does not have a significant business in US. There are also many other companies which will face bigger headwinds due to the trade tensions. This should prevent the worst-case scenario for Alibaba.

We can see another 20-25% correction in Alibaba stock which should push the stock in the range of $120-130. At this price range, the stock would be trading at less than 20 times its forward P/E multiple. For a company growing at over 30% with a lot of growth options, this range should be a very good entry point for long-term investors.

I believe investors should wait for some more correction before making additional investment in Alibaba.

Why long-term bullish trend is possible?

Alibaba's biggest strength is its cloud segment. In the recent quarter, Alibaba reported cloud revenue of $1.15 billion with 76% YoY growth. This equates to annualized revenue of $4.6 billion. By the end of the calendar year 2020, the annualized cloud revenue of Alibaba can reach $10 billion.

There has also been an improvement in cloud margins.

Source: Alibaba filings

The EBITA margins of cloud segment improved from negative 8% in the year-ago quarter to negative 2% in the recent quarter. A similar trend should help Alibaba increase this margin to at least 10% by the end of the calendar year 2020. This should deliver $1 billion in additional EBITA and also increase the stand-alone valuation of cloud business. If Alibaba is able to hit the above revenue and margin levels by the end of next year, the cloud business should be worth $150 billion. This equates to $60 per share for the currently outstanding stock. Last year, Wells Fargo's Ken Sena estimated valuation of $80 billion for Alibaba cloud. We should see better valuation numbers for the cloud business in the next few quarters.

Besides cloud, Alibaba is also showing good progress in improving the moat for other services provided on the platform. This should help in improving the bullish case for Alibaba stock.

Even if we see trade tariffs extend to another six months or more, the sentiment around Alibaba stock should turn as the results of the next few quarters show marginal impact of trade tensions.

Long-term investors looking for an ideal entry point should know that it is difficult to buy at the absolute bottom. An ideal option would be to make a staggering purchase as the stock declines in the near term. A price of less than $140-150 seems very attractive for Alibaba stock given the long-term fundamentals of the company.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba is showing price correction despite the fact that it will face minimal headwinds due to increased trade tariffs. The correction in Alibaba's stock has been higher than Apple even after showing good numbers in the recent quarterly report. If the current sentiment continues, we should see a further decline in Alibaba stock in the near term. This should provide a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The stock is trading at close to 23 times its forward P/E ratio. Improvement in cloud business, international growth, and diversification into services should provide future growth segments. The management has recently forecasted a healthy growth rate of 33% in this fiscal year. This should help the company deliver good returns as the trade tensions ease. I believe Alibaba is a good long-term buy and hold option. Further correction in the near term should provide better entry point for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.