Momentum And Business Cycles

In a recent article entitled MTUM: The Curious Case of the Largest Momentum ETF, I examined the long-run performance history of the MSCI USA Momentum Index and the exchange-traded fund that closely replicates it - the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). The underlying Momentum Index selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months, which is then translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization. The referenced ETF replicates this index with an expense ratio of 0.15%.

Below, I have updated the long-run comparison between the underlying Momentum Index and the S&P 500 (SPY), highlighting the long-run outperformance of this factor tilt strategy.

Source: Bloomberg

While my previous article focused on the defensive ad-hoc rebalancing in January that has driven recent outperformance, one of the most interesting takeaways from that article was the relationship between the outperformance of the Momentum index and the business cycle. As seen in the table of annual returns for the Momentum Index and the S&P 500 below, Momentum has seen its largest relative gains just before down years for the S&P 500. In fact, the last six negative years for the S&P 500 (in red - 2018, 2008, 2000-2002, 1990) were preceded by years where the momentum strategy strongly outperformed.

In this article, I wanted to take a deeper dive into the performance of the Momentum Index by examining rolling returns of the Momentum Index versus the S&P 500. I recently undertook the same exercise for the S&P 500 Buyback Index, and it highlighted that strategy's defensiveness in down markets and upside in early expansions. By examining comparative returns over trailing 1, 3, 5, and 10-year horizons, hopefully, we can glean important insights into the relative performance of the Momentum strategy in various parts of the business cycle. For this exercise, I have looked at monthly returns for the Momentum Index and the S&P 500 back to January 1975. I then calculated annualized returns over rolling 1, 3, 5, and 10-year horizons. In doing so, I hope to illustrate for Seeking Alpha readers the market environments in which this Momentum strategy has historically outperformed.

Below I have graphed rolling 1-year return differentials for the two indices. The largest period of underperformance for the Momentum Index came from July 1975 to June 1976 when the S&P 500 returned 14.0% and the Momentum Index lost 14.8%, trailing the broad market gauge by 28.8% over that inclusive 12-month period. The fact that this largest period of underperformance came at the beginning of the backtested period could potentially mute some data mining concerns.

Starting the comparison in July 1976 instead, further boosts the annualized excess return of the Momentum strategy by 0.35% per annum. The Momentum index had a sharp rally in June 1975 (+32%) and decline in July (-27%), so this period of underperformance excludes the June rally, but includes the July decline. I do not have constituent-level data to drill deeper into these unusual 1975 monthly returns. The next largest period of underperformance for Momentum came during the 1981 recession.

Conversely, the largest rolling 1-year period of outperformance for the Momentum Index occurred between October 1992 and September 1993. The Momentum Index returned 41.5% over this 12-month period versus 13% for the S&P 500. As previously depicted in the annual returns table, other periods of outperformance have included late cycle points before the tech bubble and financial crisis.

Looking at less noisy rolling 3-year returns, and you can see that Momentum has bested the S&P 500 over this rolling time horizon for much of the past thirty years with the exception of the early aftermath of the 2008 crash. For the full dataset, Momentum has outperformed in 76% of rolling 3-year observations, but that figure climbs to 88% since 1990.

Momentum's worst relative performance over a 3-year horizon came from August 1975 to July 1978 when the S&P 500 returned 4.7% per annum and Momentum produced -3.7% annualized total returns. In 1974, the S&P 500 returned -26%, the worst year outside of the Great Depression with the exception of 2008. This suggests that Momentum does poorly in the early recovery phase of the business cycle as it failed to bounce back with the broad market following the very weak equity performance in '74.

Momentum's best 3-year period was from May 1997 to April 2000 when Momentum posted 43% annualized returns versus the 27.3% annualized returns for the broad index, an annual outperformance of 15.6%. This period, of course, ended in the zenith of the tech bubble, which saw the S&P 500 peak on March 24th, 2000 before kicking off 3 years of negative returns.

A similar pattern can be seen in examining rolling 5-year returns. The worst relative returns for the Momentum index were roughly 4% annualized, which occurred following downturns in the mid-1970s, early 1980s, and the Great Recession. The best period of outperformance for Momentum was again in the lead-up to the Tech Bubble with Momentum outperforming by 12.1% per annum from March 1995 to February 2000. All in all, the Momentum index has outperformed in 81% of rolling 5-year periods over this horizon.

Momentum has outperformed the broad market for every 10-year period since the end of 1992. The worst annualized ten year period for Momentum was between July 1975 and June 1985 when Momentum lagged by 2.8% per year. The best annualized ten year period for Momentum occurred between October 1992 and September 2002 at 8.1% per annum. Momentum has only produced negative returns for 2 rolling 10-year periods, months ending in June and August 2010 - periods that included both the tech drawdown and Great Recession.

The takeaway for me is that Momentum has tended to outperform in mid-to-late cycle periods. Its worst relative performance has occurred in early market recoveries. For some readers, the numerical representations of the relative performance will be most salient. For others, a stylized example of the part of the business cycle where various factor tilts outperform might be more relevant.

Below, I have created a pictorial demonstration of when various factors might be most appropriately deployed over the course of a business cycle. (I am not a gifted artist, so this line below is actually a historical market period with the dates excluded). Momentum lands in the mid-to-late cycle period, sandwiched between early recovery outperformers like Value and late cycle outperformers like Dividend Growth and Low Volatility.

I hope this detailed depiction of the relative performance of a Momentum strategy might be useful to Seeking Alpha readers in their portfolio construction considerations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.