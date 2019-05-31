DLNG: Scared Shareholders Running For The Exit

Source: DLNG - LNG vessel passing through Northern Sea Route

Investment Thesis

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is a Limited Partnership with a small fleet of just 6 LNG vessels. The fact that it has such a small fleet also reflects the choppiness in results from quarter to quarter, as drydocking costs in one quarter will hit the results over a short period

Its business philosophy is to secure long-term charters for all their vessels, which they have achieved. However, the stock has suffered a drop from $25 in 2014 to just the $1.50 level.

With this article, I would like to shed some light on what I believe is the future for the company going forward and if there is value in the price currently on offer. The main reason why I believe DLNG is mispriced is the fact that they have a secure revenue stream for many years to come, and their operating costs are known. One risk is a potential rise in the financing cost.

Panic

Since the announcement of a potential class action against DLNG, the share price dropped from $2.20 level to $1.50 level in a matter of just one week.

Source: SA

It has since recovered somewhat to a level of around $1.70 However, it is important to ascertain what is the reason for such a drastic move. Is the company on the verge of bankruptcy? After all, it is trading as if that could be a possibility. The price to net tangible book value is as low as 0.20

Source: DLNG annual/quarterly reports

Over a period of six years, the company has increased the backlog by five times, from just $270 million to $1,380 million.

In April of 2018, DLNG reduced the quarterly distribution on the common units to $0.25 from $0.4225. As usual, this caused to shares to drop, as most MLPs seem to be priced purely on present yield, and not necessarily on any other fundamentals, like the share price to net tangible book value. The drop continued after DLNG announced in January this year that the distribution would be reduced to as little as just $0.0625 for each common unit.

I pointed out in my article on May 14, 2018, titled “16% Dividend in a Growing Industry” that the distribution of $0.4225 was unsustainable.

The company is now building up a cash buffer which should help in the refinancing of the $250 million senior unsecured notes which matures in October 2019. Management has communicated that they do expect the refinancing to be in place shortly. Some commentators here on SA believe that DLNG will have to pay this in full, but it will be refinanced in a new note. With more than $100 million in cash as of the end of last year and a continuation of building up more cash from the operation, I cannot see that DLNG will have any difficulty in refinancing this.

Therefore, there are no fundamental reasons why this stock is trading at such a low level. I believe the reason for the panic is based on investors getting scared of the recent class action taken out against DLNG.

Class Action

A class action has been filed at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DLNG’s investors under the federal securities laws.

It alleges that DLNG made materially false and misleading statements and omitted materially adverse facts to conceal the unfavorable terms of the long-term contracts it secured for their LNG vessels “Arctic Aurora” and “Ob River.”

The suit also claims that this resulted in DLNG’s inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. This alleged “false and misleading statements and omissions” meant that it caused the share price to be “artificially inflated” during the period which the class action is referring to.

Lawyers handling this case claim that once it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts period, the share price dropped, causing damages to the plaintiff and other Class members.

I am not a lawyer, but I have held senior executive positions in shipping companies, handling similar contracts and arbitrations and litigations. And I have been an investor in Master Limited Partnerships, such as DLNG and NMM, SDLP and NADL in the past. Based on this experience, I am of the personal opinion that DLNG has not acted in any nefarious way.

What the plaintiff, and/or their legal counsel either omits to take into account or are blissfully unaware of, is the nature of which shipping company operates in. One has to start with the fundamental fact that the rates which an LNG vessel can earn are extremely volatile. As an example, the low point of earnings in the spot market over the last year was $32,500, and the highest point was $185,000. An owner of a vessel can choose to either trade a vessel in the spot market and take what the spot market has to offer, or they can seek shelter from this volatility through long-term charters.

One example of a company that has their fleet in the spot market is Flex LNG (OTCPK:FLXNF) in Norway. They presently have all their ships in the spot market. DLNG, on the other hand, believe, as I do, that long-term period charters that cover all your costs, and gives you a decent return on your investment, is the way to go.

I do not consider that any statements given by DLNG were false or misleading. In terms of concealing information pertaining to commercial terms they have agreed to, investors need to understand that most shipping and offshore drilling companies are neither able nor willing to disclose the actual rate at which each vessel or rig is fixed at. This is confidential information. DLNG did not do anything that any other shipping company is presently doing.

Period charters can be fixed for a duration of one up to as long as twenty years. Obviously, the cargo owner (charterer) of the vessel expect to pay less if they are the one that takes on the risk of market fluctuation over a long period of time. It is common, and certainly not illegal or unethical for an owner to agree to reduce the rate on a charter agreement in exchange for a longer duration.

Furthermore, and most importantly, all investors who invest in a company and especially that of an MLP must be clear that they do not have any saying in how they conduct their commercial affairs. It is solely at their discretion.

I believe DLNG's management act in a manner which they believe is in the interest for all shareholders in the long run. They have no reason not to do so so. Should an investor think that management’s action is not aligned with the interest of all shareholders they should vote with their feet. This is the same for investments in all publicly-listed companies.

Conclusion

I have no crystal ball, and can with no certainty say what kind of outcome there would be from this potential court case. What I do know is that this is not the first time law firms have created class actions against other Master Limited Partnerships. I have heard of few success stories in that respect, and hope readers could guide me if I am wrong.

Aside from this class action, what would be the catalyst that could improve the price of DLNG's shares? It depends on what happens after the refinancing is done, which hopefully can be concluded within this present quarter. Investors will ask themselves at what level will DLNG trade. I earlier pointed out the big discount to net tangible book value of USD8.45. However, companies within the shipping industry often trade at discounts to book value. It is therefore not the most important factor which will determine at what level the share will trade at. Investors look more at what kind of yield they can achieve. Especially for MLPs.

Let us look at the distribution. Present distribution equals just $2.22 million in payout to unitholders per quarter. We need to look at what is a sustainable distribution. And to do that we will look at free distributable cash flow over the course of a full year, and not just on a quarterly basis. Quarter by quarter may vary quite a lot due to drydocking or other specific events. Last year free distributable cash flow for the year was $33 million, which means an average of $8.25 million per quarter. I don't think they should distribute all of this, as they so far have not put aside enough to amortize the debt. Nevertheless, I believe a doubling from present distribution is well within reach. At yesterday's closing price of $1.77, the yield is 14.6%. Should they double the payout, the yield would double to 29.2%.

A price of $4 per unit would give a very competitive yield of 12.5%, which would be a fair price.

Personally, I believe the market perception of DLNG is much too negative.

Barton Biggs once said that; “when your business partner is deeply distressed, depressed, and in a dark mood, and offers to sell his shares of the business at a huge discount, you should buy it.”

I may.

If you like my writing, I hope you will follow me here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.