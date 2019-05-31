Palo Alto Networks: Long-Term Cybersecurity Play

The company has executed a number of strategic acquisitions that position it to capture market share in cloud.

Investors mostly balked at the company's seemingly conservative guidance for the fourth quarter, which has revenue growth decelerating by six points relative to Q3.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks pulled back ~5% after reporting Q3 results, despite beating on both the top and bottom lines.

As is often the case with Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) earnings results, investors misread the results and send shares into a tailspin. After reporting third-quarter beats on both the top and bottom lines, the cybersecurity giant's stock fell back by ~5% to the lowest levels seen since January:

Data by YCharts

I'm always a happy buyer of Palo Alto Networks' stock whenever a pullback situation arises. In my view, the core lynchpins of the Palo Alto Networks bullish thesis still remain true:

Despite a ~$3 billion annual revenue run rate, Palo Alto Networks is still clinging to total revenue growth in the low 30s/high 20s, boosted by the company's nascent efforts in cloud security

Within its core category of network firewalls, the company remains an undisputed category leader

Palo Alto Networks, unlike other high-growth software companies, is also a persistent earnings generator. In the three fiscal quarters of the year-to-date, the company has generated enormous 40% y/y pro forma EPS growth

The main catalyst pulling down the stock, as usual, is the perception of soft guidance for the upcoming fourth quarter. The company is calling for total revenues of $795-$800 million, representing 21-22% y/y growth and six points of deceleration from this quarter's 28% y/y growth rate:

Figure 1. Palo Alto Networks guidance Source: Palo Alto Networks 3Q19 release

Longtime Palo Alto Networks investors should have learned to recognize the company's pattern of guiding conservatively. When posting third-quarter guidance, management had pointed to 23-24% y/y growth, but actually came out four points better. The likelihood of Palo Alto Networks' revenues decelerating six points next quarter is slim to none.

There are plenty of bullish drivers to support the case for higher growth. In particular, Palo Alto Networks has recently been flexing its capabilities in the cloud. The company has long endured criticism from investors that it is a "legacy" technology company whose primary category within enterprise firewalls has become heavily saturated. Now, however, the company has undertaken huge leaps to diversify its revenue streams.

Concurrently alongside its earnings release, Palo Alto Networks also announced its intention to buy a security startup called Twistlock for $410 million, a transaction expected to close in Q4. This is a large acquisition by Palo Alto Networks' standards, and pushes the company into the container category - a technology popularized by unicorn startup Docker that allows applications to run within their own "containerized" operating system.

Twistlock will be part of a new line of cloud security products branded as Prisma, combining Palo Alto Networks' existing cloud solutions and helping to drive continued recurring revenue growth. Management noted that as of Q3, Prisma already counted 9,000 customers and boasted a $0.25 billion annual billings run rate.

In a nutshell, there is no shortage of reasons to continue believing in Palo Alto Networks' fantastic growth. For FY20, Wall Street expects consensus pro forma EPS of $6.43, per Yahoo Finance. This gives Palo Alto Networks a current P/E ratio of 33x, which is modest for a company that has generated 40% YTD pro forma EPS growth. Viewed from a PEG basis, Palo Alto Networks trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83x, indicating undervaluation.

Stay long here and buy the dip. Palo Alto Networks remains a solid long-term play in the cybersecurity sector that has a firm, profitable foothold in legacy network security while maintaining a path to growth through its burgeoning efforts in cloud security.

Q3 download: broad-based beats and margin expansion

Let's dive deeper into Palo Alto Networks' most recent results:

Figure 2. Palo Alto Networks 3Q19 results Source: Palo Alto Networks 3Q19 release

Revenues grew 28% y/y to $726.6 million, decelerating two points from last quarter's 30% y/y growth rate but smashing Wall Street expectations of $699.0 million (+23% y/y) by a five-point margin. As previously mentioned, Palo Alto Networks also comfortably sailed past the $697-$707 million guidance range that it initially set forth for Q3, giving us confidence in a repeat performance for Q4.

It's worth noting as well that Palo Alto Networks managed to grow deferred revenues by 27% y/y to $2.6 billion. With a recurring revenue company like Palo Alto Networks, deferred revenue growth is a good indicator of the company's forward growth trajectory, and also signals that the company's billings growth has kept up with revenue growth.

The company additionally noted that it signed an eight-figure deal (in excess of $10 million) with a major U.S. government agency. Management cited this deal as one of the ten largest deals in the conpawy's history. Deployment by one federal agency is a likely catalyst to cross-deployment at other agencies: few software vendors are certified to sell to the federal agencies, and Palo Alto Networks'.ability to close large deals such as this opens it up to tremendous public sector revenue opportunities.

Management also noted that it expects to increase the mix of subscription billings in future quarters, especially with the company leaning into Prisma cloud products. Here's some additional commentary from CEO Nikesh Arora on this front from the Q3 earnings call:

The new products and delivery mechanisms are more SaaS-based and have a different consumption model. In that, many cloud customers purchase annual subscriptions rather than multi-year deals. The brilliance of a SaaS model though is the annual recurring revenue stream. As we evolve our business, maximizing this recurring revenue stream will be our primary focus. While this may impact total billings, we would expect to see better margin performance. And most importantly, underlying this trend is a going demand for our products, which is what matters."

In short, even if revenue growth does decelerate, it's largely due to the fact that the cloud-based billings model defers revenue into longer periods of time, while increasing lifetime customer spend and boosting margins.

We've already seen respectable margin expansion take hold, however. Operating losses slimmed to -$18.7 million this quarter (less than half of 3Q18's losses), representing a GAAP operating margin of -2.6% and a 540bps improvement over -8.0% in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily driven by boosted sales efficiency: sales and marketing expenses, Palo Alto Networks' largest expense category, consumed only 46.6% of revenues this quarter versus 47.8% in the year-ago quarter.

On a pro forma basis, Palo Alto Networks also grew net income by 30% y/y to $130.1 million. The company's pro forma EPS of $1.31 also beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.25 with 5% upside:

Figure 3. Palo Alto Networks adjusted earnings Source: Palo Alto Networks 3Q19 release

It's worth noting as well that Palo Alto Networks has continued to retain a cash-rich balance sheet, with $3.7 billion of cash against $1.6 billion of convertible debt. This $2.1 billion net cash position gives the company flexibility to pursue more moves like Twistlock in the future.

How should investors react?

Outside of a routinely conservative guidance outlook for the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks has shown no signs of slowing down. The company produced excellent top and bottom line results in the third quarter. The addition of the Prisma suite and the company's continued focus on cloud-based subscription offerings is another major catalyst underpinning future growth. Older technology companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) that have undertaken the SaaS tradition have been rewarded by large stock price gains; Palo Alto Networks stands to benefit as well.

Look for an entry point in this stock as it sails below $200 for the first time since January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.