Trex: Tempting At $60 Following Selloff And Q1 Ops Problems

While ops problems are temporary, overall economic fears due to sustained trade war with China have pressured the stock and could create more pain for Trex.

We're now at $60 as operational problems in Trex decking production have cut into margins and hurt the company's ability to meet strong demand.

Thesis

Q1-19 showed that Trex (TREX) continues to see strong demand for its residential decking products.

However, the company experienced some operational problems in Q1 that negatively impacted gross margins and hurt the company's ability to meet demand for its products.

On top of this, escalation of the US trade war with China could be a sign of economic problems that may affect consumer sentiment. A downturn in consumer sentiment would be a negative for Trex as the company is dependent on a strong consumer who is willing to make the sizable discretionary expense of upgrading their home's deck to Trex's products.

That said, any continued weakness looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Q1-19: Solid Growth, But Operational Issues That Will Also Affect Q2

Trex consists of two business units: Residential and Commercial. Residential is home to composite decking and comprises ~90% of Trex's business. Commercial comprises the other ~10% of revenue. Commercial, created in 2017, sells custom metal railings to sports arenas and similar venues. Composite decking has been the company's bread and butter since its inception in the 1990s.

After beating its own tepid Residential revenue growth guidance in Q4-18, Trex continued to downplay expectations and guided for 3% revenue growth in Q1-19 vs. 7% Residential revenue growth in Q1-18.

Residential revenue growth instead came in at 7%, mirroring the performance of Q1 a year ago. That said, the company may have actually seen stronger revenue growth had it not endured a manufacturing problem in its Nevada facility. Two equipment failures halted production of a new deck called Enhance for 30 days in Q1. The costs of this failure amounted to $10 million, which dented gross margin. The slowdown in Nevada produced a capacity constraint problem at the company's Virginia production facility and lead times have increased beyond the normal two weeks. The company's inability to meet demand will extend into Q2.

The equipment failure is unfortunate, but it's great to see that demand remains strong and that it actually exceeded company expectations in Q1. The company raised prices recently for the first time since 2011 due to higher costs in freight and non-recyclable materials, and it appears these higher prices have not impacted demand.

Consumer Sentiment and Trade Tensions

As CEO Jim Cline has stated, 83% of Trex's business is dependent on home repair and remodeling. Just 5% of company revenue is attributable to new home construction. When the economy is strong, people spend more on their homes and Trex benefits.

Monthly consumer confidence surveys by the University of Michigan and The Conference Board confirm that consumer confidence remains strong.

That said, consumer sentiment could dive if trade tensions with China worsen. Trex needs a strong US consumer to grow sales. Buying an expensive new deck is a discretionary expense. If the economy takes a turn, Trex could face some tough headwinds. Revenue growth has remained strong in recent years, but part of me keeps wondering when the general bull run party will end.

That said, long-term remodeling market dynamics suggest Trex has years of growth ahead of it. The company says the addressable market in decking is $6 billion and that every 1% of market share gain from wood by Trex equals $50M in annual revenue. Trex claims credit for inventing the composite decking market. In the years since Trex's creation, competitors have emerged, but Trex continues to be a dominant player in the market and brand recognition has helped differentiate it from composite alternatives.

In the June 2018 investor presentation, the company cited remodeling market data from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) that called for 2018 remodeling market growth of 7.1%.

A 2017 study published by JCHS predicted that remodeling growth would remain strong into 2025, as homeowners are predicted to spend approximately 50% more on their homes per year than they did in the 1990s. The above graphic illustrates this point from the 2017 study.

Valuation

Following Q4-18, Trex shares dropped into the $50s after the company guided for tepid growth heading into 2019. At the time, some analysts argued that Trex was worth $75 a share. This came after the stock really got ahead of itself in 2018 and hit $90 at one point. Shares climbed from the $50s in December and nearly hit $80 in April before the Q1-19 report was released. As of this writing, we're at $60.

If you believe in the long-term case for Trex, $60 looks like a reasonable price. Revenue growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow growth have been strong in recent years. The company has a strong brand, dominant market share in alternative decking, large addressable market, and there continues to be strong demand for its products. The company continues to buy back its own stock and did so again this quarter.

The uncertainty for Trex lies in the near-term with the economy. If things go south, I think demand for Trex products could get hit and the stock could take a nose-dive. But, of course, a trade deal could be reached with China and things could remain smooth economically for the foreseeable future. When it comes to China, I think President Trump has more to lose without a trade deal before the 2020 election than China does.

Conclusion

I am not an owner of Trex, but have followed it closely for about a year now. Shares are tempting at $60, and I may initiate a position before the Q2 earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.