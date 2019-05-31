3 Reasons Brookfield Infrastructure Is A Perfect High-Yield SWAN Stock For Scary Times Like These

Owning BIP means the best management team in the industry to execute on that decades-long growth runway.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

I think we can all agree that it’s been a scary May for investors. The Dow is set for its 7th straight weekly decline, which is the longest weekly losing streak since 2011. The S&P and tech-heavy Nasdaq aren’t fairing much better, thanks to trade war fears causing all three popular indexes to fall into a pullback (5% to 9.9% decline from ATH).

But while fear, uncertainty, and doubt are running rampant on Wall Street, there are plenty of great high-yielding SWAN (sleep well at night) stocks you can trust with your hard-earned money.

I wanted to highlight three reasons why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is one of my favorite dividend growth stocks and a great choice for conservative income investors seeking generous, safe, and growing payouts in all economic and market conditions. Better yet, this level 10/11 quality SWAN stock (on my 11-point quality scale) is likely to deliver not just 12% to 15% CAGR total returns over the next few years but likely the next 50+ years (so, basically, forever for most people).

That makes Brookfield Infrastructure, at even a modest 4% discount to fair value, a potentially good buy for anyone who doesn’t mind the tax complexity that comes with its K-1 tax form.

Reason 1: Recession-Resistant Cash Flow Means A Safe Payout You Can Count On

My proprietary 11-point Sensei Quality Score is 45% based on dividend safety, because, to paraphrase Warren Buffett

“The #1 rule of good dividend investing is to avoid dividend cuts, rule #2 is to never forget rule #1”.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a safe distribution, both according to my analysis and that of Simply Safe Dividends, where I’m an analyst covering about 200 companies per year. In fact, SSD considers BIP the 3rd safest MLP (under which we classify it) you can buy, behind only EPD (89/100) and PBA (85/100).

Yield: 4.8%

FFO Payout Ratio: 71% (90% or less is safe)

Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score: 65 (safe = safer than average US corporate dividend)

Sensei Dividend Safety Score: 4/5 (SAFE)

Sensei Quality Score: 10/11 (SWAN)

That’s courtesy of a safe payout ratio, both in terms of FFO and AFFO (FFO minus maintenance costs and the LP equivalent of free cash flow).

(Source: earnings supplement)

Management’s long-term goal is to payout 60% to 70% of FFO/unit as distributions, and over the past five years, it’s averaged 68%. Including maintenance costs, BIP strives to retain 15% of cash flow to reinvest in future growth, plus create a safety buffer against temporary cash flow interruptions (like currency fluctuations, see risk section).

Why isn’t BIP a “very safe” dividend or 5/5 on my safety score? Because SSD is highly conservative and considers average safety “borderline” and safe = safer than average. SSD has caught 98% of dividend cuts since 2015 (when it was founded), and that’s due to always erring on the side of caution when it comes to safety.

In this case, BIP’s score gets dinged due to high debt levels.

“It appears that BIP's debt level may be high, providing less wiggle room if business conditions worsen...BIP has paid uninterrupted dividends for 11 years in a row, which is longer than most companies and a sign that BIP could have a durable, well-managed business that supports steady dividend payments...Overall, BIP's dividend looks safer than the average company's and, as best as we can tell today, appears to be a reliable source of income.” - Simply Safe Dividends

Forward net debt/EBITDA: 8.3 (industry average 4.4)

Interest coverage ratio: 4.0 (industry average 4.5, safe level 2.5+)

Corporate leverage ratio: 1.4

Corporate interest coverage ratio: 27.0

S&P Credit Rating: BBB+

Average borrowing cost: 5.0% (3.9% corporate borrowing cost)

But I need to point out two reasons why I’m not worried about BIP’s debt (neither are credit rating agencies or bond investors). First, the forward leverage is based on analyst estimates for 2019 that include asset sales that will result in a temporary decline in EBITDA (on annualized basis leverage is 6.2).

Second, as BIP explains below, Brookfield is famous for its safe use of non-recourse bonds, which accounts for 85% of its $11.2 billion in total debt.

(Source: investor presentation)

Effectively, Brookfield uses the equivalent of long-term, fixed-rate mortgages to fund most (71% historically) of its investments. The assets themselves pay for the interest costs and repay the loans. Should any asset default, the LP just hands them over to creditors who can’t go after the rest of its cash flow (the non-recourse part of the agreement). That’s not to say that there are no downsides to securitizing all your assets (there is a reason most REITs and MLPs don’t do this) which I discuss in greater detail in the risk section (and why BIP is a 4/5 instead of a 5/5 on my safety scoring system).

But as far as payout security goes, income investors can rest easy knowing that bond investors and credit rating agencies believe Brookfield knows what it's doing (see the management quality section).

More importantly, Brookfield’s cash flow is among the most diversified of any LP or utility. That’s because it comes from over three dozen assets, on five continents, and from 10 different operating business units, ranging from midstream to transportation, to data/telecom infrastructure.

(Source: investor presentation)

What’s more, all of that infrastructure is “mission critical”, and 95% of cash flow is either from regulated industries (like utilities, where BIP’s ROE is 12%, compared to 9.5% for the average US regulated utility), 75% is indexed to inflation, and 60% is volume committed. Basically, Brookfield Infrastructure’s cash flow has minimal exposure to the global economy or commodity prices.

But a safe payout, in all economic and market environments, is just the first reason to love this high-yield SWAN stock. While the generous distribution can help pay the bills, it's the next two reasons that make BIP as close to a perfect “buy and hold forever” income growth stock as you can find on Wall Street.

Reason 2: A Highly Profitable, Cash Rich, And Crazy Scalable Business Model

BIP is an LP run by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which has over 115 years of experience in managing and investing in global hard assets (infrastructure, utilities, and commercial real estate). That’s why BAM has managed to attract $365 billion in assets under management, $65 billion of which is invested in global infrastructure.

(Source: corporate profile)

BAM owns 30% of BIP’s units (what investors buy) as well as its incentive distribution rights or IDRs.

(Source: corporate profile)

The LP pays BAM a 1.25% management fee (based on assets), which, when combined with its IDRs, amounted to $59 million in fees to BAM or 3.7% of revenue in Q1 2019. In exchange for those fees (hedge fund like I know, but trust me BAM is worth it), BIP gets the expertise and deal-making prowess of Brookfield, which is courtesy of

14 managing partners (average industry experience 21 years, 13 with BAM itself)

Over 180 managers (who put the deals together and oversee the empire)

32,000 operating employees in over 30 countries on five continents (who run the assets)

The LP has two ways to grow, organically and inorganically. The 5% to 9% annual payout growth guidance, which is at the heart of management’s long-term goal of delivering 12% to 15% total returns, is purely based on BIP’s plan to grow organic (i.e. “same asset”) FFO/unit by 6% to 9% annually.

(Source: investor presentation)

That’s courtesy of its organic growth backlog, which includes expanding and improving its existing asset base. Since 2014, BIP has invested $1.4 billion into such projects (17% of invested capital since IPO), and it has $700 million in current projects it’s planning for this purpose over the next two to three years.

(Source: investor presentation)

How accurate is BIP’s guidance? Well, they have always guided for about 7.5% organic cash flow growth, and they have delivered 7% growth over the past five years (10% in Q1 2019). That explains why distribution growth has been strong and steady since the 2008 IPO, including during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: earnings supplement)

In fact, over the past 11 years, BIP’s distribution growth has been 10% CAGR, above guidance, which explains why Brookfield has enriched investors with market-crushing returns, not just above its 12% to 15% goal, but surpassing pretty much every other similar investment or the S&P 500.

(Source: factsheet)

How is it possible for BIP to grow its payout so fast and thus drive such phenomenal returns? That comes from the second growth catalyst, Brookfield’s amazing ability to source highly profitable, deep value deals from all over the world.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the past 11 years, Brookfield has managed to put together $27 billion worth of such deals, including

$1.8 billion joint venture with Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to buy Brazilian data center giant Ascenty

A $910 million acquisition of 1,480 km of Indian gas pipelines (25% of that deal belongs to BIP and the pipelines come with 20 year-volume committed contracts).

Currently negotiating with private equity giant KKR to potentially acquire 50% of X-Elio, a solar project developer for $585 million

But while $27 billion in total deal flow sounds impressive, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the global need for infrastructure spending.

(Source: investor presentation)

According to S&P and PricewaterhouseCoopers, by 2025, infrastructure spending just in the US, Canada, Australia, and the EU will need to be $5.4 trillion just to modernize what we have and future proof it (think 5G telecom).

And, overseas, the demand is even greater. Asia alone, where the middle class is expected to reach 3.5 billion by 2030, will require $26 trillion in new infrastructure spending by 2030 and Brookfield estimates total global infrastructure demand will total $36 trillion over the next 12 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

And, by 2040, the G-20 estimates nearly $100 trillion will be needed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing world population and emerging economies like China, India, Latin America, and Africa. Sanitation, water, roads, rail, data centers, fiber optics, telecom towers (for 5G and later 6G which Finnish engineers are already planning), oil & gas pipelines, renewable energy production, the needs, and thus opportunities, are practically endless.

(Source: investor presentation)

And, Brookfield plans to have its finger in every part of this fast-growing, wide moat, and cash-rich mega-market. It already has seven offices open in Asia, plans to start making deals in China by 2020, and, by 2028, expects 25% of cash flow to come from the world’s most populace and fastest growing continent.

And, 25% of cash flow will also come from its fast-growing data unit (13% FFO growth in Q1), which includes fiber optics, data centers, and telecom towers. Do you like American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Digital Realty Trust? Well, BIP is playing in the same space as them, but offering a far more attractive yield.

And, lest you think that Brookfield’s ability to grow its payout safely at 5% to 9% and thus deliver those 12% to 15% total returns might be limited, consider this. Since IPO, it’s invested a total of $8.2 billion. And, over the coming 50 years, global infrastructure demand is likely to surpass $200 trillion, or about 25 times that amount.

But while a safe distribution and the largest growth runway of any income stock I know of might be good enough reasons to own BIP, the best reason of all is the crack management team, literally, the best in the world at what they do (which makes those management fees worth every penny).

Reason 3: The Best Management Team In The Industry To Execute On That Decades-Long Growth Runway

The reason I love Brookfield’s management is two-fold. First, their track record is excellent, but also, they share my Buffett-like love of contrarian value investing.

(Source: investor presentation)

When other investors flee in fear, say, during a recession in Brazil in 2016, or the midstream bear market in North America, Brookfield steps up and buys quality income-producing assets at highly attractive valuations.

For example, in 2015, Brookfield had invested $500 million into midstream in just one country that accounted for 5% of its cash flow. By 2018, that was up to $3.2 billion in four countries and accounted for 20% of FFO.

Brookfield is a master of “greedy when others are fearful” investing, targeting 12% to 15% long-term rates of returns, improving the assets, and then selling them for a great profit once forward returns fall to about 8%. (Source: Investor presentation)

(Source: Investor presentation)

The LP’s track record thus far includes selling 11 assets over the past decade and earning an average rate of return of 25% CAGR. For context,

Buffett delivered 20.5% CAGR total returns for 54 years at Berkshire (BRK.B), making him the greatest investor in history

Peter Lynch delivered 29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990 at Fidelity’s Magellan Fund, making him the second greatest investor in history

Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered 25% CAGR returns thus far, putting it in the elite of asset managers on par with Buffett and Lynch (if they sustain those returns for a few more years).

(Source: Investor presentation)

When Brookfield sells an asset, it generally targets new investments for that capital that not just is expected to achieve higher future returns, but higher cash yields and often into faster-growing assets.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In 2018, BIP sold $1.1 billion in assets and put that money to work into six new deals, which it expects would boost FFO/unit by 20% in 2019 (once they close). Going forward, BIP plans to sell about $1 billion in assets per year, each at high rates of return, to recycle that capital into better and more undervalued assets. This means it’s switching to an MLP like self-funding business model where retained cash flow, recycled capital, and safe amounts of non-recourse debt will be sufficient to achieve its growth goals, with zero reliance on fickle equity markets. Or to put another way, BIP’s safe business model is getting even safer, meanwhile, this high-yield SWAN is rolling down the longest growth runway on earth steered by the Warren Buffetts of its industry. Put it all together, and you have a formula for market-beating double-digit returns not just for the next few years but for the next few decades (possibly 50+ years).

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Generous, Safe Yield And 12% to 15% Long-Term Return Potential Make This SWAN A Likely Market-Beater

Yield: 4.8%

Long-Term Payout Growth: 5% to 9%

Total Return Expected (no change in valuation): 9.8% to 13.8%

Valuation-adjusted total return potential: 10.2% to 14.6%

Management Total Return Guidance: 12% to 15%

All my recommendations (and portfolio buys) are meant to offer three things, safe yield, good long-term growth potential, and market-beating return potential courtesy of being at fair value or better. Well, Brookfield’s 4.8% yield is certainly generous, safe, and at 5% to 9% annual growth, superior to almost every utility, MLP, and REIT you can own (at least the blue-chips).

Management’s goal is to achieve 12% to 15% long-term CAGR total returns, and thus far, BIP has beaten that. Going forward, I don’t expect 17% returns to be repeated, but from today’s valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure should be able to hit management’s target range.

P/FFO (management 2019 guidance): 11.7 (vs. 10.8 utility average)

Yield 4.8% vs. 4.6% 5-year average

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 4%

Long-Term Valuation Boost: 0.4% to 0.8%

That’s because the stock is trading at 11.7 times FFO based on 2019 guidance, which is slightly above that of most utilities which are growing at two to three times slower rates. And, the current yield is about 4% above its historical average, which, according to dividend yield theory (beating the market since 1966), says that BIP is about 4% undervalued right now, which means the yield returning to its historical level (a proxy for fair value) should boost annual returns over the next five to 10 years by 0.4% to 0.8% per year.

At a 4% discount to fair value, Brookfield Infrastructure may not be a table-pounding buy right now. But based on my valuation scale and the Buffett rule that “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price”, I’m happy to call it a “buy” today. At least for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

I need to address the tax complexity of BIP’s K-1, which is worse than your average MLP’s. While most MLPs have a pass-through structure that makes their distributions ROC that reduces your cost basis (thus allowing tax deferral of up to 100% of your initial investment, potentially forever) BIP’s tax structure is different. That’s due to being an LP who owns other LPs (its assets), which avoids UBTI and makes it safe to own in retirement accounts.

However, the downside is that it also means you are responsible for any taxable income generated, which is taxed at your top marginal tax rate. In effect, this means that only part of BIP’s distribution is tax-deferred.

As far as actual risks to the business model, there are two I want to address today. The first is that the same geographic diversification that makes BIP a long-term growth rockstar can also occasionally hurt it, via currency fluctuations.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Management uses two-year hedges to minimize cash flow risk, but as of Q1 2019, just 70% of FFO was in USD with the rest effectively linked to the Brazilian Real. Should the Real drop significantly against the dollar, such as during a global recession (when Brazil’s commodity-sensitive economy would take a big hit), that could bite into BIP’s cash flows. In Q1 2019, negative currency effect reduced FFO/unit growth by 2%.

The second big risk to keep in mind is that BIP’s fastest growth days are now likely permanently behind it. That’s courtesy of the LP shifting towards a self-funding business model that’s become the gold standard among LPs.

According to CFO Bahir Manios,

“Going forward, we expect the majority of our growth to be funded by the proceeds from asset sales and cash flows retained in the business. This is different than when we started the business 10 years ago. In previous years, we issued equity to fund much of our M&A investment activities on large-scale capital projects...we may nonetheless issue equity when we have outsized investment opportunities or in circumstances when it makes financial sense to do so. But we are no longer dependent on this approach."

The upside of a self-funding business model is that it separates growth potential from the fickle unit price. However, the downside is that Brookfield’s plan to fund most new acquisitions with asset sales means that its growth potential will now be somewhat at the mercy of global asset prices, which are linked to economic growth and credit markets.

Basically, in a global recession, Brookfield would be less likely to be able to sell assets at attractive prices (everything would be on sale), and it might see cash flow growth slow significantly. While the AFFO/unit would remain stable, the payout growth might end up falling to the low end of management’s long-term guidance or possibly even below it. That’s a far cry from the double-digit distribution growth investors have enjoyed since its IPO.

How likely is a recession right now? Well, the risks are at their highest levels in a decade. In fact, Morgan Stanley just put the US officially on “recession watch” because its proprietary economic model now says a downturn is likely to begin relatively soon (2020 or 2021).

That’s based on both economic reports in April (before the trade war escalated and tariffs went up on May 10th) and the investment bank’s adjusted-yield curve. That’s based on Morgan’s factoring out the effects of Fed bond buying on the 10-year yield.

According to Michael Wilson, a top US equity strategist at the bank, Morgan’s economic model factors in April data “which means it (the economy) weakened before the re-escalation of trade tensions.” That data includes a “notable slowdown” in services and manufacturing activity falling to its lowest level in nine years.

With tariffs now rising and trade talks going nowhere fast (China just called the US “economic terrorists”), the final round of threatened tariffs could hammer the final nail into the longest US expansion in history (as of July 1st, 2019, but possibly not surviving far beyond that).

The good news is that BIP IPOed in 2008 and was able to grow its payout even during the Great Recession (the most severe downturn since WWII). The bad news is that Brookfield’s use of lots of non-recourse debt means that it will always be highly exposed to global credit markets.

(Source: YCharts)

While a BBB+ credit rating ensures low borrowing costs during normal economic times, during periods of high financial market fear (like corrections and bear markets) credit spreads blow out and bond investors demand higher yields to buy new debt.

BIP has a slightly higher credit rating than the above chart shows, but the point is that, in a recession, its borrowing costs are likely to rise (despite falling 10-year yields) which will raise its cost of capital and lower profitability on new investments.

The good news is the distribution is likely to be safe and still grow, but likely at a much slower rate than investors have gotten used to.

I’m not trying to alarm anyone or try to get you to sell all your stocks ahead of a bear market. After all, the average historical recession since WWII, excluding the fluke that was 2007 to 2009, sees peak GDP decline just 2%, and recessions themselves usually last about 12 to 18 months.

So, the next downturn, if indeed it is coming soon, is likely to be far milder than the horror show that was the Great Recession.

But regardless of how historically mild the next economic downturn is likely to be, stocks are still likely to take a tumble (since WWII no recession has ever not resulted in a bear market).

This is where good risk management comes in, including owning the right mix of stocks/cash/bonds in your portfolio. Never forget that no dividend stock, not even a level 10 SWAN stock like BIP, is a bond alternative.

Almost all stocks fall during a bear market, it’s just a matter of how much. Any money invested in stocks needs to be discretionary cash you don’t need for at least five years. For paying expenses during a bear market (on average, they last three years measured from market peak to a new all-time high), you need to own cash equivalents (like T-bills) and bonds which tend to rise during times when stocks are crashing (flight to safety plus falling interest rates drive up bond prices).

As this data from JPMorgan Asset Management clearly shows, market timing is NOT the way to protect your wealth from inevitable market declines. Terrible market timing is why the average investor saw horrible returns over the past 20 years, while an ultra-conservative 40% stock/60% bond portfolio managed to do 2.5 times better, achieve 89% of the S&P 500’s return, but with about 50% less volatility.

In other words, the right mix of bonds/stocks (for your risk tolerance) is 100% a better choice than attempting to sell all your stocks ahead of a bear market. Not even Wall Street’s highest paid superstars, backed by supercomputers and an army of quants, can manage to time the market accurately. You have almost no chance and so should not try.

This is why I have no plans to sell a single share of the blue-chips in which 100% of my life savings is invested (in my retirement portfolio). Mind you, my unique risk profile is one that allows me to own 100% stocks with minimal bonds (which I only buy once I am highly confident a recession is coming soon and only so I can sell them at a modest profit to buy stocks at rock bottom prices later).

But the point is that even I, someone with 23 years of investing experience, five of which is as a professional analyst, can’t time markets with precision (in terms of selling existing holdings) and thus don’t even attempt to try.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Is A Great Way For High-Yield Investors To Profit From The Largest Economic Megatrend In The World While Sleeping Well At Night During Future Recessions

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that Brookfield Infrastructure is a perfect stock for everyone (no such company exists). Some people just hate K-1s with a red-hot passion, and Brookfield’s extra tax complexity, courtesy of its double LP structure, makes it even less appealing for such investors.

And, others might not like the complex structure or way that Brookfield Asset Management’s wheeling and dealing involves so many frequent asset sales, which can result in lumpy cash flow growth in the short term.

However, if you are comfortable with K-1s, and this LP’s risk profile, then Brookfield is hands down the best high-yield way to profit from a $100+ trillion economic megatrend that is likely to play out over decades.

While there are lots of dividend blue-chips that can potentially deliver 12% to 15% total returns over the next five to 10 years, few can realistically hope to put up such market-crushing returns for 50 years or more.

But thanks to its diversified, recession-resistant and highly recurring cash flow, Brookfield Infrastructure’s distribution isn’t just safe during a recession but is likely to keep growing at management’s planned 5% to 9% no matter what the economy is doing.

And, the combination of a massive global growth runway in infrastructure of every kind, backed by the world’s best hard asset managers/investors and a mountain of low-cost capital, means that Brookfield’s safe and generous payout is likely to grow at 5% to 9% for the foreseeable future.

With units now about 4% undervalued, I consider today to be a great time to add or initiate a position in what I consider the Berkshire of global infrastructure.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Sensei is long BIP