Dollar General: Margin Concerns Eased, Stock Can Soar Again

Back on the rise and well past mid-March levels, DG is breaking through all-time highs despite a period of softness in the broad equities market.

I believe that the company will continue to produce consistent financial results, even through tougher economic conditions.

After a disappointing 4Q18, Dollar General's 1Q19 looked much better on the margin front, while revenues continued to grow across the board.

The first quarter of 2019 provided the reassurance that Dollar General's (DG) investors needed.

Following a 4Q18 that looked a bit too soft on the margin front, the Tennessee-based retailer delivered a 1Q19 earnings beat that was much more encouraging. EPS of $1.48 topped consensus by the second widest margin, since 2014 at least.

Revenues of $6.62 billion also impressed, rising more than 8% YOY due to a combination of positive factors:

nearly 4% comps (see graph below), despite the headwinds caused by the early distribution of government-sponsored nutrition assistance benefits in the fourth quarter; a 5.5% increase in store footprint that, granted, has been decelerating as the company directs investments to DG Fresh and Fast Track; strength in both average transaction amount and customer traffic.

The largest segment (nearly 79% of total revenues), consumables, continued to be the greatest contributor of revenue growth, up a solid 9% YOY. I remain optimistic about this business as Dollar General's vertical move down the supply chain in frozen and refrigerated goods, along with the company's focus on improving on-shelf availability, is likely to increase product offerings and support long-term growth.

Perhaps, the most encouraging news pertained to profitability. Gross margin of 30.2% dipped YOY but by a rate of only 23 bps that compared favorably to last quarter's 91-bp decrease. While management had previously singled out the fourth quarter margin contraction as unique due to changes in inventory replenishment and an unfavorable revenue mix, seeing the trend improve (rather than simply believing in it) must have been comforting for investors.

It helped that, during the earnings call, the executive team did not seem too concerned about the impact of the trade war on margins going forward. Keeping intact the full-year outlook disclosed in March, despite May's tariff increase, suggests that Dollar General must have done its homework to diversify assortment and country of origin in order to minimize the effects of product sourcing costs.

See 1Q19 P&L below. Notice that, aside from the top-line increase being the most impactful factor to EPS growth of 9%, share repurchase contributed with what I estimate to be five cents per share of earnings lift.

On the stock

Back in March, after shares took a post-earnings hit of 7%, I asked myself: "Is DG no longer the unshakable stock that I once thought it was? Or will the recent share price dip prove to be nothing but a small window of opportunity for potential investors to buy near November 2018 levels?"

The latter proved to be true. Back on the rise and well past mid-March levels, DG is breaking through all-time highs, precisely when the broad equities market seems to be the most fragile.

Given the recent results and outlook for the rest of 2019, I maintain my bullishness towards DG. Supporting it is not only superior execution but also my belief that the retailer will continue to produce consistent financial results even through tougher economic conditions - a valuable and desirable feature for investors to consider.

