GSX Techedu: Enterprise Value Of $2.422 Billion Is Too Expensive

GSX expects to use the proceeds to improve its services offered, recruit new employees, and increase marketing expenses (among other corporate purposes).

Due to the dual class structure, GSX Techedu is expected to be a controlled entity, which most analysts will not like. Bear in mind that the company may not have an entirely independent Board of Directors.

The company exhibits EV/Forward Revenue of 24x, which is too expensive. Other competitors like TAL Education, New Oriental Education, and China Distance Education Holdings trade at 3x-5x.

The company’s business model is very scalable. Bear in mind that the company opted to offer online live large-class format to deliver its courses.

With 307% revenue growth and 64% gross profit margin, GSX Techedu (GSX) will impress most market participants. Besides, the company’s business model is very scalable, and the CEO brings expertise from a top position at a significant competitor. The only issues are the stock price and the total market capitalization. The company expects to have an enterprise value of $2.422 billion, which is too expensive.

Very Scalable Business Model

Founded in 2014, GSX Techedu offers online K-12 courses for primary and secondary grades. The company also provides foreign language and professional courses.

As shown in the table below, K-12 courses were responsible for 73% of the total amount of revenue in 2018. Notice that the company has exhibited massive growth in the last two years: Source: S-1

The number of instructors and tutors also increased recently. The company went from 97 instructors as of March 31, 2018 to 169 as of March 31, 2019. Besides, the total number of tutors increased from 138 to 522 in the same period.

The company’s business model is very scalable, which will permit GSX to grow at a fast pace. Bear in mind that the company opted to offer online live large-class format to deliver its courses. GSX does not need to make a significant investment in property and equipment for students, and it does not have many classrooms.

The assessment of the website exhibits appealing statistics. The average visit duration approximates to more than 5 minutes. See the image below for more details on the figures reported by GSX:

Other websites that compete with that of GSX don’t show such beneficial figures. Notice that Xueersi and Speiyou exhibit an average visit duration of less than five minutes. It means that GSX is offering better content as compared to peers. See the images below for further details on this matter:

GSX has not operated for a long time. However, the company’s website is recognized by internet users. Take a look at the image below and note that 51.49% of the visitors know the website. 45.24% of the visitors visit the site through search engines.

Market Opportunity

The online education market in China grew from RMB36.6 billion in 2013 to RMB143.2 billion in 2018. It means that the total market size is growing at a CAGR of 31.4%. Moreover, Frost & Sullivan believes that the market size could approximate to $101.3 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 37.2%.

The fact that the industry is growing at an impressive rate is very beneficial for GSX and investors. Even if the management does not perform, the company will most likely benefit from the growth of the market. Keep in mind that the larger the market size, the more significant the revenue potential.

The CEO Was Senior Vice President of New Oriental Education

Investors should get to know GSX’s CEO. He completed a management program at Harvard and worked as a Senior Vice President at New Oriental Education, a large peer. This information is quite favorable. It means that the CEO knows how to compete with more significant competitors. Also, it is likely that he has valuable know-how from New Oriental Education.

The lines below offer additional details on the matter:

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2019, GSX reported cash and short-term investments totaling $43.8 million, representing 62% of the total amount of assets.

Other significant assets are operating lease right-of-use assets worth $8.5 million, property and equipment worth $2.9 million, and deferred tax assets of $3.4 million. The company does not need a significant amount of fixed assets to operate, which the market will most likely appreciate. See the image below for more on the assets of GSX:

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.02x, the company’s financial situation is stable. Besides, it is very appealing that GSX does not report financial debt.

The most significant liability is deferred revenue worth $42 million. The market will most likely appreciate the deferred revenue. It means that the company receives payments from clients before delivering its services. As a result, GSX does not need to obtain financing from financial institutions. A list of liabilities is shown in the table below:

Growing Revenue And Positive FCF

In the year ended December 31, 2018, GSX reported net revenue of $59.2 million, 307% more than that in 2017. The gross profit margin is also quite impressive. In 2018, it was equal to 64%. See below more on the top of the P&L:

In 2018, the company was profitable at the net income level. GSX reported net income of $2.9 million. The cash flow statement is also very appealing. With cash flow from operations of $36 million, GSX’s FCF approximated to $34.2 million in 2018. It is a better figure than the 2017 FCF, which was negative. See more on the cash flow statement in the image below:

Use Of Proceeds

GSX expects to use the proceeds to improve the services that the company offers, recruit new employees, and increase marketing expenses (among other corporate purposes). It is appealing that the company does not expect to use the proceeds to acquire shares from existing shareholders. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

Expected Equity Structure: Conversion Of Mezzanine Equity

As shown in the image below, GSX expects to have two types of share classes, which is not ideal. As shown in the lines below, holders of one class B share have the right to ten votes, and each class A share is entitled to one vote:

“Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares have the same rights except for voting and conversion rights. Each class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to ten votes and is convertible into one Class A ordinary share. Class A ordinary shares are not convertible into Class B ordinary shares under any circumstances.” Source: S-1

Due to the dual class structure, GSX Techedu is expected to be a controlled entity, which may not appeal to most investors. Bear in mind that the company may not have an independent Board of Directors. Directors may make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which could damage the interests of minority shareholders. The lines below offer further details on the matter:

“We will be a “controlled company” within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange listing rules because Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen, our founder, chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer, will beneficially own all of our issued Class B ordinary shares and will be able to exercise 89.8% of the total voting power of our issued and outstanding share capital immediately following the completion of this offering.” Source: S-1

With that, it is beneficial that GSX expects to convert the Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares. As a result, shareholders will not have to fear the potential stock dilution that the preferred stock could create.

See the image below for more details on the expected equity structure:

Valuation: It Is Too Speculative

GSX expects to have 83.3 million class A shares and 73.3 million class B shares. In total, the total amount of shares will approximate to 156.6 million. Three ADSs represent two class A ordinary shares. The company expects the IPO price per ADS will be between $9.50 and $11.50. At $10.5 per ADS, the expected market capitalization approximates to $2.466 billion. With cash of $43.8 million, the total enterprise value will be equal to $2.422 billion.

With net revenue of $59.2 million and 307% revenue growth y/y, GSX could have forward revenue of $100 million. With this in mind, the company exhibits EV/Forward Revenue of 24x, which is too expensive.

Other competitors like TAL Education (TAL), New Oriental Education (EDU) and China Distance Education Holdings (DL) trade at 3x-5x forward sales with a gross profit margin of 45%-55% and revenue growth of 27%-49%.

GSX has more revenue growth and gross profit margin than competitors. Thus, it makes sense that the EV/Forward Sales ratio is higher than that of TAL, EDU, and DL. But at 24x forward sales, the company is too expensive. Bear in mind that in 2018, TAL traded at 10x forward sales. However, TAL reported revenue of more than $800 million. GSX makes annual revenue of $59.2 million. With these figures in mind, buying GSX at 24x is very speculative.

Conclusion And Risks

Reporting massive revenue growth and a significant gross profit margin, GSX is a name to be followed carefully. With that, the shares are too expensive at 24x forward revenue. The revenue growth is impressive. However, most analysts will believe that such enterprise value is too speculative. With revenue of $59.2 million, the company's enterprise value of $2.422 billion might not be sustainable.

The company has not operated for a long time. The current business model may not work with a more substantial amount of students. As a result, the GSX many report the same revenue growth in the future.

Besides, the company’s 10 top instructors generated 46.6% of the total amount of revenue in 2018. It is worrying. If these instructors leave the company, the revenue will most likely decline. The lines below offer additional details on the matter: Source: S-1

There is also a regulatory risk. The Chinese government could issue new laws and regulations, which could damage the company’s business operations. The company will need to have permits to operate in China.

