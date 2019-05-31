Roadrunner: More Questions Than Answers

Ultimately, Roadrunner is not expensive. But it needs to stabilize to be a worthwhile investment.

Investment Thesis

Roadrunner (RRTS) is a distressed freighting company. It has undergone a huge shareholder dilution, diluting its shareholders approximately 90%.

When I approached this investment, I felt that if management could deliver on its guidance, there was upside potential to be had. However, thus far, progress has been far from satisfactory.

Background To The Idea - The Forgotten Detail

What attracted me to Roadrunner had been the fact that the company was being swallowed whole by Elliott's hold over its capital structure. Once Roadrunner had overcome its huge shareholder dilution (approximately 90%), Elliott would hold nearly all the company's stock. Furthermore, Elliott would only benefit from being able to sell its shares at a higher price than the split-adjusted $12.50 per share.

In more detail, Elliott controlled all the preferred shares with its suffocating ~17.5% interest rate attached to them. Roadrunner was not able to repay Elliott. Thus, Elliott took hold of Roadrunner's equity (approximately 90%) in exchange for canceling its preferred shares.

Now, here is the thing. During the month of November 2018, just before the shareholder dilution, Elliott was still buying shares for roughly $17.50 (split-adjusted). What's more, Elliott has so far only been funding Roadrunner.

Elliott has made some small amount of capital on the side from Roadrunner. But for all intents and purposes, Elliott has only been invested in Roadrunner since 1 May, 2017, and this "aggressive" hedge fund is very much underwater. And we are not talking about a few hundreds of thousands of dollars, I'm talking of approximately $400 million.

Additionally, as I noted in my previous article, Elliott has once again funded Roadrunner with further loans of approximately $260 million. To be fair, these loans carry a much smaller and more competitive rate ranging from 3%-8.5%. Which only goes to reinforce my original idea.

If Roadrunner does not turn around, Elliott will not be able to cash in.

Management Incentive Compensation

Similarly, Roadrunner's management has its stock options with an exercise price equal to $12.50. In other words, if Roadrunner's share price doesn't improve, its management won't get paid either.

However, interestingly, looking back a few months, during the month of November 2018, insiders were buying shares in the open market at varying prices, but mostly north of $12.50. Granted, these purchases were not large in absolute amounts, but the company is both small and under duress, making these purchases interesting.

To summarize this section, it is entirely possible that both Elliott and Roadrunner's management have made a mistake on Roadrunner. But I'm willing to give the company at least one more quarter to see if it can improve its operations.

Changing Goal Posts?

Roadrunner trades for approximately $380 million market cap and generates roughly $2.1 billion in revenue. Accordingly, it is difficult to make the argument that I was overpaying for Roadrunner.

However, as I highlighted in my previous article, Roadrunner has a habit overpromising and then underdelivering. Please see my excerpt below:

(Source)

Thus, if management was able to change the goal posts with such ease in a matter of days, you will surely understand my trepidation.

Q1 2019 Results

As you can see in the above figures, there is simply no good news from Roadrunner's Q1 2019 results. And to compound matters, when questioned on the call by the only analyst following the stock about its 2020 outlook of reaching $100 million of adjusted EBITDA, management answered with contempt saying that this was still the goal.

When Roadrunner delivered its poor Q4 2018 results, I was surprised but was willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt. But when it results continue to be unimpressive for a second consecutive quarter, this leaves me perplexed.

Finally, management had been highlighting the fact that Roadrunner was operating in a commoditized business with very poor EBITDA margins. Pointing out that these poor margins have the potential to become strong contributors, arguing that with a little more focus and investment that Roadrunner's profit margins should start to favorably compare with that of its peers.

Thus far, despite many promises of turnaround, the truth of the matter is that this is far from turning around.

The Bottom Line

If I believe that my original investment idea was flawed, I'm more than happy to walk away. I fully comprehend that not every idea is deemed to be successful - that's just part of investing.

For now, I'm taking a wait-and-see approach with Roadrunner. No matter how challenging it is, I intend on remaining patient and at least waiting another quarter.

If results improve, this might turn out to a compelling idea once again. However, for now, I know that Roadrunner is not expensively valued, so I'm not willing to sell any shares of it just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.