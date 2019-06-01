OCI: Expect A Record Performance In Q2

The entire "excess" stockpile has now been sold, and OCI is guiding for a record result in Q2.

However, due to the weak fertilizer prices, OCI's management decided to increase its inventories rather than dumping its production on the market.

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on the fertilizer sector in the past few quarters and years as most producers have now completed their expansion programs. As capital is getting pretty expensive and as the market is getting saturated, there are no new large expansions planned in the foreseeable future, and this should help support the margins of the existing companies. A few weeks ago, I had a closer look at CF Industries (CF) which released its Q1 results, and I was keen to see how OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) performed in the most recent quarter. The reported results appear to be very disappointing, but there’s more than meets the eye here.

OCI has its main listing on Euronext Amsterdam where it’s trading with OCI as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Amsterdam is in excess of 300,000 shares, so I would most definitely recommend Amsterdam as main trading venue. I liked OCI for its expected increase in free cash flow, which would allow the company to rapidly decrease its net debt and leverage ratios.

The Q1 results look extremely light….

At first sight, OCI had a horrible quarter.

Its revenue fell by approximately 20% to $597M while the gross profit completely collapsed to $52.5M, coming from almost $170M in the same quarter last year. That indeed is a 70% decrease, and the operating profit looked even worse as it fell by almost 95% to just $8.9M. It was remarkable to see the company reporting a 15% higher SG&A expense despite the lower revenue.

Although the net interest expenses decreased substantially (from $86M to $78M in the first quarter) and despite OCI having to deal with a lower loss related to FX ($31.3M compared to $36.1M), OCI also had to report a $30M lower FX gain on the other side of the equation, resulting in a higher finance expense. This obviously weighed on the company’s consolidated result and OCI reported a net loss of $82.2M compared to a net profit of $67.4M in Q1 2018.

The cash flow statement shows an equally horrible picture. OCI’s reported cash flow came in at $8.1M and even after taking the changes in working capital to the tune of $67.5M into consideration, OCI was doing much worse than in the same quarter last year. In Q1 2018, it reported an adjusted operating cash flow of almost $210M whereas the Q1 2019 adjusted operating cash flow came in at $75.6M.

The capex also increased, and after deducting the almost $60M in capex (keep in mind just $18.6M was sustaining capex while the remainder was very likely related to restarting the methanol plant in The Netherlands) from the adjusted operating cash flow, OCI generated just $16M in free cash flow, compared to almost $170M in the first quarter of last year.

So, yes, at first sight, it looks like OCI’s first quarter was absolutely awful.

… But you need to look at the context

Fortunately there’s much more than meets the eye here, and although the reported numbers are extremely bad, there’s a good explanation for the extremely weak first quarter.

OCI’s management recognized the really soft fertilizer market in the first quarter of the year and rather than being a "price taker" and dumping its fertilizer on the market at any price, it decided to play it smart and it stockpiled the fertilizer, hoping for a better second quarter of the year.

In fact, the stockpiles of nitrogen fertilizer more than doubled from half a million tonnes to 1.1 million tonnes, and according to OCI, pretty much the entire excess stockpile was sold in the second quarter of the year as OCI shipped "record fertilizer volumes during April and May in a more positive market environment," and its inventory levels already have returned to a normalized situation.

This should result in OCI reporting record results in the current quarter, and although the company hasn’t shared any specific details, we have the impression OCI’s decision to delay shipments from Q1 to Q2 was an extremely solid move, and we should see an excellent free cash flow performance in the second quarter of 2019.

With $510M in cash on the balance sheet and almost $4.7B in gross debt, OCI’s net debt position of almost $4.2B remained unchanged despite the delayed sales in Q1, which were deferred into the current quarter.

Investment thesis

OCI’s financial results in the first quarter of the year were absolutely horrible, but it’s important to understand why they didn’t live up to expectations. The weak first quarter should be completely mitigated by a strong second quarter, and we shouldn’t forget that on an adjusted basis, OCI’s sustaining free cash flow was still a very respectable $56M.

This means the company remains on track for a rapid deleveraging this quarter, and it should be a no brainer for OCI to generate in excess of half a billion dollars in adjusted free cash flow which will help to reduce its net debt and regain investment grade status.

I currently have no position in OCI, but I'm considering going long again, either by buying stock on the open market, or by writing put options.

