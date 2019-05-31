XPO Logistics Is A Cash-Generating Machine

Shares are cheap should growth be zero; with a likely return to M&A XPO will be a multi-bagger over the long-term.

Thesis

XPO Logistics (XPO) stock has succumbed to short-term challenges over the past year. The former growth-at-a-reasonable-price transport has become a value play. CEO Bradley Jacobs acquired the company in 2011 and has grown revenue from 177 million to over 17 billion last year through a roll-up acquisition strategy. Their largest purchases include acquiring Conway Freight and Norbert Dentressangle in 2015. The stock's value was sliced in half over 2015 and 2016 as the market doubted Jacobs' strategy. This proved incorrect.

The growth and value that Bradley Jacobs has created is incredible. Jacobs, who owns 17% of the company, is a master at creating shareholder value. He is still at the helm and committed to XPO's success. XPO's management team is brilliant. They can be trusted to do what is best for shareholders. Jacobs was also a founder of United Waste (which was sold for 2.5 billion) and United Rentals (URI). XPO's capital structure is very similar to United Rentals'.

When the company was hit by what it called a "short and distort" scheme in December, Jacobs went to work buying back a big chunk of the company for cheap. The company gobbled up a quarter of the company, decreasing the share count from 127 million to 92 million. The buybacks were financed with debt, which also spooked the market. The debt load is still very manageable with XPO's impressive cash generation ability.

Overview

XPO offers a wide variety of transportation and logistics services. XPO's services are asset light, besides its trucking services. In addition to Less-Than-Truckload and Full-Truckload in Europe, XPO offers freight brokerage, intermodal transportation, last-mile logistics, global forwarding, and managed transportation. XPO has carefully carved its leadership position in fast-growing segments of transportation and logistics.

Take, for instance, XPO's acquisition of 3PD in 2013. 3PD was a leader in last mile logistics. This is a rapidly growing segment because of the shift towards e-commerce. XPO specializes in delivering heavy goods from retailers such as Wayfair (W). E-Commerce provides consumers with a hassle-free shopping experience. Even large purchases such as automobiles are moving online. XPO's delivery and installation of heavy goods eases the experience for consumers. This makes last mile one of the most attractive segments in transportation where XPO is a leader.

Another advantage is XPO offers customers end to end supply chain solutions. This is only possible for companies of scale like XPO. XPO is able to cross-sell different services to the same customers. The company reported that 90 of its top 100 customers were using at least 2 services, while 55 customers use 5 or more. Complicated supply chain solutions require companies with scale. XPO has also touted their propriety technology and team of data scientists that employ groundbreaking technologies such as AI and robots to drive efficiency.

Valuation

Slowing growth at XPO has caused investor panic. Jacobs says the company plans to return to M&A in the future. Even with zero growth, the company is significantly undervalued. The company posted an impressive 1.1 billion in cash flow from operations in 2018. While the company posted a negative 96 million in operating cash flow in Q1, a deeper dive shows the brilliance of XPO's roll-up strategy.

The company did 52 million in net income in Q1. On the surface this does not seem that impressive. But XPO's roll-up strategy has resulted in significant depreciation expense. XPO spent billions in the past acquiring various logistics and transportation companies into the fold. These assets face significant depreciation expense into the future despite not having an impact on present cash flows. The company essentially wrote off $180 million in a single quarter for depreciation that does not effect that actual business. Over the course of the year that equates to $720 million that won't show up in net income, or even free cash flow because of balance sheet adjustments. The company's negative $96 million in operating cash flow is due to increases in receivables and decreases in payables. Again, this doesn't paint the true picture.

It gets better. Being a capital intensive business, CapEx is important to consider. XPO's $118 million in property, plant, and equipment purchases significantly trails its depreciation expenses, a benefit of its roll-up strategy. In addition, the company divested $47 million in equipment. This is also regular cash flow entering as the company is always divesting equipment.

This is the consistent picture for the true cash generation ability of the business. Performing this calculation (52+180-118+47) shows that the company actually generated $161 million this quarter. Despite the headwinds, annualized this would be $644 million for a company trading for a valuation just under $5 billion.

I like to look at company's in a five year timeframe. I think the base case scenario would no growth. In this case, we could expect to receive 644 million dollars every year in real cash flow. If we use a terminal multiple of 15 after five years and discount the cash flows we would receive, this results in a valuation of 8.4 billion dollars. With the share count reduced to 92 million, this would result in a fair value of $91 per share. Again, I think the zero growth model is conservative, and the company will return to M&A. If XPO can execute as it has with past acquisitions, the stock is poised to be a multi-bagger.

Competition

The transportation and logistics segments are highly competitive. But XPO is one of the gorillas in the room with over 17 billion dollars in revenue.

One catalyst for the XPO selloff is the loss of business from Amazon.com (AMZN). Undoubtedly, losing hundreds of millions of business is not good. Understanding Amazon's transportation ambitions makes the move seem logical. There's nothing that XPO could have done differently, Amazon is on a warpath to disrupting numerous industries. That doesn't mean Amazon can crush XPO.

In fact, XPO Direct is an intriguing third-party logistics segment. The real fear with Amazon is third-party logistics. Amazon's insourcing of its own logistics is inevitable. Amazon would be scary should its logistics business become a place to which other businesses outsource. XPO Direct is like the Shopify (SHOP) of logistics. While Shopify offers virtual storefront for e-commerce, XPO offers the logistics behind the scenes. XPO direct is a network of shared distribution space. While Amazon and other retailers slug it out, the smaller players need a way to compete. Smaller retailers do not have the ability to build the capacity needed to compete with Amazon's distribution networks. Partnering with XPO will give these businesses the scale they need to remain competitive.

In the battle of the transports, Amazon is squaring off against XPO and other carriers. The CEO of FedEx (FDX) brushed off Amazon concerns. While Amazon is certainly a fierce competitor, the ocean is big enough for many fish. XPO has recently declined after news broke that XPO lost business from Cummins to FedEx. XPO reportedly has 50,000 customers. Churn is to be expected. Some customers will inevitably leave and new customers will enter. XPO closed a record $1.1 billion in new business over Q1 in spite of this.

Peer Valuation

Analyzing XPO's peers is critical to understanding how to value the company. I looked at 12 companies, XPO, United Parcel Service (UPS), FedEx, C.H. Robinson (CHRW), Old Dominion (ODFL), J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Knight-Swift (KNX), Landstar (LSTR), Werner (WERN), Saia (SAIA), ArcBest (ARCB), and YRC (YRCW). I found market cap directly related to reported net income. Besides flip-flopping C.H. Robinson and Old Dominion, ordering the list by market cap or net income would end with the same result. XPO would slot in behind Knight-Swift and ahead of Landstar.

As discussed earlier, net income doesn't paint the correct picture. XPO's roll-up strategy has enabled it to generate greater cash flow than peers. XPO trades at just 7 times fiscal 2018 free cash flow. This is the 3rd lowest behind YRC at 1.4x, and ArcBest at 2.1x.

While all of these businesses operate in the transportation and logistics segment, they are not all created equally. ArcBest and YRC do not have the networks and competitive advantages of XPO. Not only is XPO a high quality business, it is significantly undervalued to its peers. Most of its peers are strictly transports, they don't have the diversity of XPO's logistics segment. End-to-End supply chain solutions are an advantage for potential customers.

Macro Fears

The macroeconomic picture is obviously critical to the transports. XPO is positioned for expansion in positive macro environments while being able to weather any storms. Jacobs has said repeatedly that XPO's free cash flow would actually increase during recession because the company would reduce growth spend.

No one knows when the next recession is coming. It could be this year, or this bull market could run for another 10 years. Concerning oneself with when the next recession will be is a waste of time. The stock could see more downside in the short-term, or with macro issues. Even with those risks the stock is very cheap right now.

XPO has some insulation from downturn because of its contract logistics which make up 35% of the business. One of its competitors, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, saw its stock perform moderately well during the Great Recession. It you had bought C.H. Robinson in October of 2007, you would have been even in June of 2009 after panic selling earlier in the year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 40% over the same time period. This is quite an impressive performance considering the circumstances.

With XPO stock down nearly 60% off 52-week highs, there is certainly fear priced in. A company with $17 billion in revenue and 100,000 employees isn't going anywhere.

Conclusion

I initially bought shares on the basis of an incredible combination of growth and value brought on by Bradley Jacobs' brilliance. I think many investors with a similar thesis abandoned ship when XPO ditched their M&A strategy in the short-term. XPO quickly adapted to the downturn by initiating their share buyback program. This flexibility shows Jacobs' commitment to generating shareholder value by whatever means. I view this shift as a positive.

Transportation and logistics is a backbone to the economy. XPO's roll-up strategy, scale, and proprietary technology give it sizable competitive advantage. The company produces strong cash flow and is poised to continue to generate shareholder value into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPO.