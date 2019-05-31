Salesforce.com Earnings Preview: Analysts Are Extremely Bullish

The stock has been trading in a range for the last three months.

Analysts are extremely bullish toward the stock with 40 out of 43 rating the stock as a buy.

Application software company Salesforce.com (CRM) is scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The report is for the fiscal first quarter of 2020 and analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.61. The company earned $0.74 in the first quarter of 2019, meaning analysts expect a 17.6% decline in year over year earnings. The revenue estimate is for $3.68 billion and that is 22.5% above the revenues from 2019.

Both the earnings growth and the revenue growth are below the pace Salesforce has set in recent years. In the last three years, earnings have grown at a rate of 45% per year while revenues have grown at a rate of 26%. The fourth quarter results were reported in March and they showed earnings growth of 23% with revenue growth of 26%.

Salesforce’s management efficiency measurements are average at this point. The return on equity is at 12.8% and the profit margin is at 16.9%.

Personally, I think Salesforce will need to improve the ROE and profit margin if the stock is going to resume the torrid pace the stock set in 2017 and the first three quarters of 2018.

The Stock Increased By Over 132% In A Year And Three Quarters

From the beginning of 2017 through the end of the third quarter of 2018, Salesforce jumped from under $70 a share to over $160. The stock traded in a pretty tight trend channel during this stretch, but it fell below the lower rail last October. Like the overall market, the stock fell considerably in the fourth quarter, but something that was different was that the stock bottomed in November rather than December.

Salesforce bounced sharply from its low and gained over 45% from the November low through the end of February. Since then, the stock has really been moving sideways for the last three months within a range between $150 and $167.

The sideways action has caused the weekly stochastic readings to move slowly lower and they are now close to oversold territory. The indicators haven’t been this close to oversold since last fall and before that it was all the way back at the end of 2016. The 10-week RSI is just below the midway point and has only reached oversold levels on two occasions in the last three and a half years.

It is also worth noting that the sideways action has allowed the 52-week moving average to catch up to the stock. After the big rally in January and February, a pretty sizable gap had formed between the stock and the moving average.

One thing I expect from the earnings report is that it will help move the stock out of the range it has been in for the last three months. It might not happen immediately, but I don’t see the range holding for the next three months.

Analysts Are Extremely Bullish On Salesforce.com

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, the overall sentiment toward Salesforce is pretty bullish, especially the analysts' ratings. Normally, I lump the “buy” and “overweight” ratings together and consider them all “buy” ratings. In the case of Salesforce, it is worth looking at them separately because there are 37 “buy” ratings. There are also three “overweight” ratings and three “hold” ratings.

If we consider the overweight as buy ratings, it means that 93% of all ratings are “buy” ratings. That is one of the highest buy percentages I have seen lately. The only two stocks that I could think of that were even close to a similar buy percentage were Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). Alphabet’s buy percentage is 88% with 37 of 42 being buy and overweight ratings. Amazon’s buy percentage is 100% with 43 “buy” ratings and four “overweight” ratings. In terms of strictly “buy” ratings, Amazon is the only company I can think of with more than the 37 for Salesforce.

The short interest ratio for Salesforce is currently at 2.1. That reading is a little below average and the number of shares sold short jumped by 11% from the end of April through the mid-May reading. The number of shares sold short moved from 9.57 million to 10.62 million. While this indicates an increase in bearish sentiment, the ratio is hardly high enough to spur a short covering rally.

As for the put/call ratio, it is in the average range. The current reading is 0.818 with 138,371 puts open and 169,056 calls open at this time. When Salesforce reported earnings on March 4, the put/call ratio was at an even 1.0.

The overall sentiment toward Salesforce is skewed to the optimistic side with analysts extremely bullish. The short interest ratio is a little below average, but short interest has increased. The put/call ratio is average, but it has fallen recently and that is a sign of increasing optimism.

My Overall Take On Salesforce.com

I can’t give Salesforce a bullish outlook at this point. With earnings expected to decline on a year-over-year basis and with the average management efficiency measurements, I’m not sure the stock deserves the bullish sentiment it is getting. With the stock jumping early in the year and now stuck in a range, I’m not sure investors are ready for a decline in the EPS.

There isn’t enough short interest to really push the stock higher and create a short squeeze after the earnings report. There is also very little chance of upgrades from analysts.

There is resistance at the top of the range ($167). But the rising 52-week moving average could act as support and it is just under the bottom of the current range ($150).

Right now, I am steering clear of Salesforce. If the stock were to fall down to the $130 area, I would be more bullish from a technical perspective. I would also like to see the sentiment shift away from the bullish side, at least a little. Maybe see some of the analysts move to “hold” ratings and see the short interest ratio move above the 3.0 level.

I stated earlier that I thought Salesforce would break out of its range after the earnings report. If I had to place a bet on which way it would break, I would have to go with it breaking below the $150 level. I don’t think there is enough bearish sentiment to help drive the stock above the $167 level, but there is enough bullish sentiment that could shift to a more cautious stance and could drive the stock below the bottom end of the range.

