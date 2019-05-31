Tandem Diabetes: Strong Business Trends Should Continue Due To Market Growth And Share Gains

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) continues to benefit from the rapid penetration of Basal-IQ, the withdrawal of Animas from the insulin pump market, its initial foray into international markets and the four year renewal cycle that is reflecting prior growth in shipments. Due to advances in technology, especially the ability to suspend basal insulin delivery and thereby reduce dangerous hypoglycemia episodes, more Type 1 diabetics are opting for pump therapy, versus multiple daily injections, in the US. I forecast pump users to increase from a 30% share to over 50% in the next five years. Regarding international business, Tandem's revenues were $2.5 million in Q3 '18, $7.1 million in Q4 '18 and $11.3 million in Q1 '19. For all of 2019, management guidance is for international revenues, which are less seasonal than those in the US, to be $45-50 million.

Tandem should continue to benefit from the four year pump renewal cycle. In 2014, Tandem sold 10,800 pumps in the US, but this increased to 16,900 in 2016. Furthermore, with the introduction of Basal-IQ, it should increase its share of renewals from 50% to at least 70%. At approximately $3800 per pump, an incremental 3000 pumps equates to $11 million in revenues. It should be noted that in Q1 '19, Tandem sold 9700 pumps in the US. Tandem's Control-IQ, which adjusts basal insulin to prevent both hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, and delivers correction boluses to reduce high sugar levels, should be on the US market in the fourth quarter. Presentations at the upcoming ADA conference will discuss time in range (70-180 mg/dl), A1C, total daily insulin dose and quality of life. Given that physicians perceive hypoglycemia as the greatest threat to patients, Control-IQ will represent an incremental advance that should solidify Tandem's leading technological position. Medtronic, the market leader, expects to introduce a competing system by April 2020, though it should be noted that there have been some delays. Medtronic will be hosting an investor meeting at the ADA. Lastly, late in 2020, Tandem is expecting to introduce a new pump that is half the size of the t:slim.

At its investor day last September, management stated its 2023 goals of increasing its US pump customers from 66,000 (now over 80,000) to at least 175,000, to have at least 50,000 international customers and to have an operating margin of at least 25%. With the US pump customer base likely to increase from 550,000 currently to 900,000, driven by aforementioned technological advances, coupled with Tandem's current new patient market share, the first goal appears readily attainable, and this in turn should drive the operating margin goal.

While recommending Tandem's stock, I have previously maintained, as I do now, that it is trading at a lofty valuation. However, as I have felt for the past two years, I believe Tandem will exceed forecasts for at least the next year, and quite a while longer if Medtronic is further delayed with its MiniMed 780G. The management transition has proceeded smoothly, and Tandem remains committed to advancing insulin delivery technology while closely monitoring its rapid growth. Most importantly, Tandem and its competitors are improving the care of people with diabetes, reducing dangerous hypoglycemia episodes, and likely preventing some of the long term sequelae of hyperglycemia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TNDM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.