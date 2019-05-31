The Labor Market Data Will Surprise You

The stock market is selling off on growing fear of trade war, slowing global growth, and recession. The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA), and NASDAQ Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) are all down more than 6%, the NASDAQ more than 7%, from their recent all-time highs.

The trade war is bad, don't get me wrong, but it's not the end of the world order. If China doesn't submit to global demands, not just Trump's demand, it will get left behind and the U.S. will strengthen ties with the EU, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and emerging markets as it has already been doing. Despite the fear of slowing growth, the U.S. economy remains resilient and the labor data reflects it. Following you will find a recap of the important labor since last month's NFP and my predictions for next week's NFP report.

Jobless Claims

Jobless claims have shown some volatility over the last month but that is nothing to be worried about. The overall trend in claims is lower and the last two weeks have seen the initial and continuing claims figures move toward the recent lows.

Regardless of the activity in the initial and continuing claims, the total number of claims is still trending lower. The total claims are expected, based on seasonal data, to fall for the next month to six weeks and hit a low near 1.5 million.

Manufacturing And Non-Manufacturing ISM

Both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing ISM indexes showed a slow down in economic activity April. The slow down was coincident with the broader slowing in the economy and may have led to further slowing this month. Within the report, the employment indices within each report both also fell. The takeaway is that the employment indices, and the headline indices, showed a slowing of growth, not negative growth, so expansion is ongoing despite its speed.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas- Planned Hirings And Firings

The Challenger report on planned layoffs has been trending hot this year and the past month was no exception. The YTD pace of layoffs is tracking hotter than +30% and isn't expected to slow. The caveat is that layoffs are due to restructuring and store closures which are ultimately good for business health if not labor conditions. The rest of the data, however, suggests those laid off from one job will soon find another. Challenger also tracks the number of planned hirings and those are at record levels this year. The 2019 YTD planned hires figure is already 50% of the 4-year average.

The Labor Market Conditions Index

The Labor Market Conditions Index shows activity increased in April and momentum remained high. The activity has been holding steady near long-term highs, above the 2008-2010 market peak, while momentum is trending near record levels. This, and most data released intra-month is a bit lagging but shows vigor in the U.S. labor market. The top two drivers of activity are hires and flows from unemployed to employed, the top two drivers of momentum are jobless claims and expected job availability. In both cases the data shows firms are actively hiring, employers are having a hard time filling positions, and employees are confident of finding satisfactory work.

My Predictions For The May Non-Farm Payroll Report

Job creation in May may not have been robust but the data as a whole should be strong. Based on jobless claims, expansion within the services and manufacturing sectors, and plans for hiring I'm going to go out on a limb and say the NFP will at least be over 200,000, possibly as much 225,000, with a chance of hitting 250,000.

Along with that the unemployment rate will hold steady or fall. I do see a slight chance of unemployment rising but only if inflows from out-of-the-workforce outpace flows to in-the-workforce. The labor force participation rate is likely to hold steady near 62.9% although I expect to see it begin to creep higher within the next few years.

Average hourly wages will be, short of a mega-shocking NFP or unemployment number, the most important figure to watch. Wages have been tracking above 3.0% for six months and are an underpinning force for broader economic inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.