KVH Industries: Small Sale, Solid Price

In theory, this looks like a highly compelling situation if not for the fact that the remaining business is losing money and is not growing.

KVH Industries (KVHI) is a small capitalisation stock which attracted my interest following a sale which is relatively large for the company. In fact, the company sold a profitable unit which represents only 10% of sales for a deal tag equivalent to half its enterprise value.

This looks very compelling if not for the fact that the remaining businesses are not making any money; in fact, they are reporting losses as the long-term performance of the business reveals anything but a structural solid performance. This makes me very cautious, although wise deployment of received cash could make me more upbeat in the quarters to come.

The Business

KVH Industries has a mission labelled: ''Innovation that enables a mobile world''. The company focuses on mobile connectivity in the marine sector, inertial navigation for mobile platform (including military purposes), all while focusing on innovation and deploying subscription-based business models, in order to create recurring revenue streams.

The opportunity is in the VSAT market for the company, vessel satellites, with penetration levels still being very low around 10%. With demand for connectivity on the rise, also at seas for various reasons (including safety and entertainment), KVH is able to offer a one-stop solution with sufficient bandwidth and reasonable costs. The company offers solutions through subscription-based business models, not involving high upfront cash outflows for its customers.

Besides the connectivity, the company is strong in positioning solutions, including for the military as well as automotive markets, among others. Nearly 80% of sales are generated from what the company calls inertial navigation, with the remainder coming from mobile connectivity products.

The Financial State, Expectations

KVH generated sales of $170.8 million from its activities in 2018, a 6.7% increase from the year before. Despite growing sales and the fact that two third of sales are generated from services, the company still reported a net loss of $8.2 million, although this marks a small improvement from the $11.0 million loss reported a year before.

The company reported adjusted earnings of half a million as a great portion of the adjustment stems from $4.0 million in amortisation charges. While I am happy to adjust for this and some smaller items, I believe that $3.3 million in stock-based compensation expenses should not be adjusted for, meaning that the business is really losing money.

Early May, the company reported first quarter results which were not so pretty with sales essentially flat at $40 million and operating losses nearly doubling to $5.8 million amidst higher cost of service sales. The 17.3 million shares traded at $10, for a $173 million equity valuation or closer to $190 million if net debt of $15 million is included as well.

So far nothing enticing, as we have a business with modest to flattish growth, which is not making any money and trades at little over 1 times sales. The big news is that the company announced a large divestment on May 13, that of Videotel to Oakley Capital in a $90 million deal.

The Deal

Videotel involves the maritime training business of the company, as KVH aims to focus more on the core mobile connectivity and navigation business. Proceeds of the unit will be used for development of IoT connectivity solutions and integrated chips for autonomous vehicles and other platforms.

At first glance, the proceeds look very large, as the unit generates $17 million in sales on a trailing basis as it is very profitable with operating earnings of $3.1 million. This suggests that the remaining activities are valued at just $100 million and while their revenues of $163 million are quite large, these are on average reporting larger losses than reported by the business in its entirety currently.

A few days later, the company announced the updated guidance to reflect for this divestment. The company sees full-year sales at $169-182 million which includes about 4.5 months of Videotel and thus about $6 million in sales from that business, suggesting more or less flattish revenue trends for the company at large this year. Second quarter GAAP earnings come in at little over $2 per share, suggesting a $35 million profit on the sale of Videotel. For the year, the company sees modest losses equal to $0.05-0.23 per share based on adjusted earnings, which thus excludes easily $0.20 per share in stock-based compensation as well.

What Now?

On paper, the sale of a unit which contributes about 10% of sales for a valuation equal to nearly 50% of the enterprise valuation looks rather compelling, as reality is that KVH will indeed operate with a large cash position, which it could deploy wisely or unwisely. The other fact is that the remaining core business trades at non-compelling sales multiple; yet, despite the promise of its end markets, sales are not really growing and the company fails to turn a profit.

Thus, we still need a trigger to unleash potential value or at least boost margins so sales multiples can expand and earnings multiples come in sight. With no real improvements seen on this front, I am very cautious on the shares despite the fact that the net cash position currently is half the current market valuation.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity, and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.