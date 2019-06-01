Hoegh LNG Partners: A 10% Yield With Industry Tailwinds, No K-1

If you're looking for a high-yield way to tap into the ongoing wave of LNG growth, you may want to climb aboard Hoegh LNG Partners LP, (HMLP) It offers a common payout which yields 10.07%, and a preferred payout with an 8.61% yield.

HMLP is the only publicly traded pure play on FSRUs. FSRU stands for "Floating Storage & Regasification Unit," and it's a rapidly-growing presence in the LNG shipping industry. HMLP's parent/sponsor, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., is the largest provider of FSRUs in the market. FSRU leasing/chartering solves many problems for charterer companies and countries with no local supply of natural gas.

It's slow and expensive to build an LNG import terminal, so FSRUs are being increasingly used to give countries access to LNG - liquefied natural gas, which is then converted back into natural gas, which has lower emissions than crude oil and coal. Natural gas is expected to keep taking market share from coal and oil in the future:

HMLP operates on long-term contracts with a current average remaining length of 10 years.

Tailwinds:

LNG trade continues to expand, with total volume up 12% in Q1 2019, with Chinese imports up 24%, and Europe demand also growing - due to competitive pricing.

The emergence of the US as a major exporter has been driving LNG supply, along with Australia, with additional future supplies expected from Canada and Qatar:

Earnings:

HMLP continued to have growth in all four of these categories in Q1 2019, notably with DCF up 9.45%, and adjusted net income up 12.6%, both year over year.

Sequentially, Q1 '19 was very similar to Q4 2018, but revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and limited partners interest in adjusted net income were down slightly, vs. Q4 2018, whereas DCF was up slightly.

Over the last four quarters, adjusted EBITDA is up ~25%, with DCF rising ~10.7%. With the unit count flat, this led to a healthy 7.5% increase in distribution coverage, with a trailing average of 1.22X, vs 1.13X a year ago:

Common Distributions:

Although there's a three-year distribution growth rate of ~9%, management has kept the quarterly common distribution steady, at $.44, since Q2 2018.

At $17.47, HMLP's common yield is 10.07%.

HMLP pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle, and should go ex-dividend again in late July/early August.

Distribution coverage was 1.20 or greater in three of the past four quarters, reaching 1.26 in Q1 2019:

Taxes:

Since it's a C-Corp, HMLP issues a 1099 at tax time: "The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes (our investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form)."

"Distributions we pay to U.S. unit holders will be treated as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes, to the extent the distributions come from earnings and profits ("E&P") and as a non-dividend distribution or a return of capital ("ROC") to the extent the distributions exceed E&P." (Source: HMLP site)

In 2018, HMLP's ROC ranged between $.2377 and $.2451 per quarterly payout. Investors get the benefit of sheltered income, but ROC does decrease your basis, so take a look at this if you're thinking of selling at some point down the road.

Preferred Series:

HMLP also offers a second high yield vehicle - its Hoegh LNG Partners LP 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred units, (HMLP.PA), which yield 8.61%.

These are cumulative preferred units which offer you the additional protection of knowing that management must pay you any skipped distributions before it pays the common units. These units also rank senior to the common units in the event of a liquidation.

Like the common units, the preferred units pay in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle. They should go ex-dividend again in early August.

There's no maturity date, but there's a call date of 10/5/2022, after which HMLP's management can redeem the units if they so desire. There are 13 quarterly payouts remaining before then. This table details the annualized yield to this call date, if they were to be redeemed on 10/5/22. Since they're currently priced $.40 above their $25 call value, the liquidation yield is 7.88%, lower than the current 8.61% yield.

We track preferred coverage in two ways, vs. net income and vs. DCF. This is a relatively small preferred float, which has ample coverage from adjusted net income of 5.14X and good DCF coverage of 5.61X:

Valuations:

At 10.07%, HMLP's common yield is lower than other high-yield LNG carriers that we cover, while its trailing coverage factor of 1.22X is in line. Its valuations are mostly higher, other than EV/EBITDA.

Performance:

Although HMLP has still outperformed its benchmark, the Invesco Shipping ETF, (SEA), and the market so far in 2019, it has lagged the market in May, slipping -11%, vs. a -5.65% loss for the S&P 500. It has held up better over the past year than SEA, but also trails the market for that time period:

Analysts' Targets:

At $17.47, HMLP is 2.94% below analysts' lowest price target of $18.00, and 11% below the average $19.64 price target.

Financials:

HMLP's financial ratios have all improved over the last four quarters, including leverage which has decreased a great deal in its net debt/EBITDA metric, which stood at ~2.76X as of 3/31/19, a lot more conservative than the peer average of 5.02X. Additionally, HMLP's other financial metrics are also better than the group averages.

Debt and Liquidity:

On 1/29/19, HMLP entered into a loan agreement with a syndicate of banks to refinance the outstanding balances of the Gallant/Grace facility. The new facility includes a senior secured term loan and revolving credit facilities with an aggregate borrowing capacity of the lesser of $385 million, plus 65% of the fair market value of the Höegh Gallant, and 75% of the market value of the Höegh Grace as of the initial borrowing date. The $385 million facility is structured as a term loan.

As of 3/31/19, HMLP had cash and cash equivalents of $34.2M, an undrawn portion of $45M of its $85M revolving credit facility from Höegh LNG, and an undrawn $63M revolving credit facility under its $385M facility.

HMLP also has an ATM program, through which it raised ~$2.2 million in net proceeds during April and May 2019, via issuing both common and preferred units, with total net proceeds of $45 million since the start of the program.

Risks:

Boil-Off issue - As we've reported previously, HMLP has a "boil-off" problem. The charterer of the Neptune and Suez Cape Ann vessels filed a $58M claim vs. these vessels, for excessive, past "boil-off." The vessels are allowed a certain amount of LNG boil-off, (it’s related to gas which is ultimately being lost during a passage - in this case, it was when the vessels were being used for LNG transport years ago, before they were converted to FSRUs), but the charterer claims that they didn't meet the performance standards for their contracts.

HMLP's 50% share of the accrual was approximately $11.9 million as of 3/31/19. However, HMLP is being indemnified by its parent company HLNG. $1 million was refunded by HMLP back to Höegh LNG in Q4 '18, relating to previously paid indemnity in relation to the expenses from prior periods that ultimately was reimbursed by the charterer and record as income in this quarter.

Five-year surveys in 2019 will temporarily impact distribution coverage - During the second quarter of 2019, the Höegh Gallant will have a drydock and the PGN FSRU Lampung will complete a class renewal survey while remaining on the water. The combined expenditure is expected to be approximately $7.0 to $8.5M which will not be covered by the respective charterers.

The Höegh Gallant and the PGN FSRU Lampung are expected to be off-hire for 10-12 days and four days, respectively. The preferred coverage will still be good, but the common coverage will most likely go below 1X temporarily in Q2 2019.

Summary:

Short term, it may be a bumpy ride for HMLP's common units until Q3 '19 earnings, when DCF should bounce back from the Q2 amount. The preferred units should be more stable, and, if you can buy them at $25.00 or less, would offer a long term yield of 8.75% or more, with stronger coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMLP.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

