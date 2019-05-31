Teva: Suffering From A Bullish Downgrade

Surprisingly, what the analyst's data really imply is that Teva should outperform over the long term.

As widely known, on 5/30, Bank of America - Merrill Lynch downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) to underperform with a target price of $9, causing yet another sell-off. The market evidently took notice of the drastic change of mind at BofA-ML as the bank's most recent price target for Teva had been among the highest out there: $24. So, a cut to $9 was quite drastic.

When I first saw the report, I couldn't understand how this was possible, as the analyst projects $3.5B of FCF for 2021, which is just two years from now, for a 35% FCF yield. How can a stock that, just two years from now, will make 35% of its market cap in FCF be downgraded?

Well, first of all, the bank doesn't have a great track record when it comes to predicting trading ranges for Teva: In the past, its guidance has been usually 100% useless or even damaging: When the stock stood at $50, its target was $74 and, although lowered over time in several steps in parallel to the bearish market action, remained always much higher than the actual stock price until the first crash to $9. At that point, the analyst suddenly lowered his target price to $11. However, soon afterwards, the bank became bullish again, as Teva rebounded to the $20 area and kept its target price above $20 until very recently. Yet, this is not where the stock went.

Now, we should believe Teva is worth only $9. As I am long, you would infer that my own models disagree, and effectively, they do - although BofA-ML actually projects better long-term results than I do.

So, how is this possible? Is the math wrong?

Unfortunately, the report doesn't include the full DCF table. BofA-ML simply states that it uses a 9% discount rate and that the current price target of $9 includes the estimated NPV of all litigation settlements.

As far as these settlements are concerned, the report openly states that any estimate is built on sand. However, it prudently assumes an NPV of $3.5B for the settlement of all ongoing litigations, including $500m for the price-fixing lawsuit. The report also assumes that larger payments could be paid off over a very long period of time (similar to large tobacco settlements). This would almost remove the threat of an equity raise or bankruptcy, so not even these are factors in the bank's bearish valuation.

That said, the report includes FCF projections until 2021, from which we can extrapolate the following data:

(All figures in millions except share data. FCF projections until 2021 have been taken from the report; after 2022, I am simply projecting zero growth.)

So, the analyst effectively seems to have a point here: Even with relatively high FCF and a low discount rate of 9%, due to the settlements, Teva seems to be worth only $9.65/share right now.

Interestingly, however, the bank changed its valuation methodology from EV/EBITDA to DCF right for this report. So, the new projection ignores the overhang from the large debt load. Actually, given the high FCF projected, the analyst obviously sees that debt will come down to more sustainable levels within a few years, and for 2021, the report projects long-term debt of $18B. At that point, Debt/EBITDA should stand just under a pretty normal 3.5x.

So, within 2 years, Teva should be safe, turned around, with sustainable debt, profitable to the tune of $3/share of FCF and - according to the sell-side report - about $2/share of GAAP (!) net income. This is not my projection; this is what the bank projects. And, this includes a whopping gross settlement of $5.1B (which has an NPV of $3.5B).

Once again, we got the demonstration that with DCF you can demonstrate everything you want - on paper at least. Whether it makes sense in the real world is another question.

For example, by switching from EV/EBITDA to DCF, the $3.5B of potential settlements obviously have a far greater weight on the share price than they would have had with the other methodology: $3.5B represent 25% of the NPV without settlements, but were less than ~10% of the EV (which includes debt) before the recent sell-off.

But, which is the right method? Why exclude debt right when things are getting interesting, as Teva might need even more cash to pay large settlements on top of its staggering debt load?

Personally, I would focus neither on EV/EBITDA nor on DCF, but would test my thesis on three points:

Is the debt load sustainable? (It appears so, even for a bearish analyst.) Can we expect a solid situation of maybe only modest, but sustainable growth at Teva within a few years? (It appears so, even for a bearish analyst.) Which is the FCF or earnings multiple we could conservatively expect Teva to trade for, once it has put itself on a more solid footing?

If the analyst hadn't been so focused on forecasting near-term price movements, he would have seen that with $3 of FCF/share just two years from now and a sustainable debt situation Teva would inevitably trade much higher than the paltry $10-11 implied by his current price target.

So, we could actually read his rating as a "near-term underperform, long-term outperform". Which is perfectly fine for me.

