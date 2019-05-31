RedHill Biopharma And Talicia: The NDA

In Q4/2018, RedHill Biopharma announced that the Phase 3 confirmatory trial for Talicia in the eradication of H. pylori infection was successful.

The NDA Update

The ultimate wish of every biopharma is to be granted NDA approval by the FDA for its investigative drug candidate. RedHill Biopharma (RDHL), a small cap ($209M) commercial-stage Israeli biopharma, is no different. In Q4/2018, RedHill announced the confirmatory Phase 3 trial for Talicia in H. pylori eradication met its primary endpoint achieving 84% eradication effect relative to 58% by active comparator (P<0.0001).

Talicia is a novel proprietary fixed-dose triple therapy combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin/rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI; omeprazole) in an all-in-one oral capsule. Its enhanced efficacy over the active comparator (i.e. amoxicillin and omeprazole) and current branded standard of care (SoC) has positioned Talicia as a best-in-class, first-line therapy for treating H. pylori infection, estimated to be 2.5M patients annually in the U.S.

In its press release, RedHill noted that:

The NDA was submitted under the 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway. Talicia was granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the FDA and is eligible for six-month priority review of the NDA. If approved, Talicia will receive an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top of the standard exclusivity period, for a total of eight years of market exclusivity. Talicia is also covered by U.S. patents which extend patent protection until at least 2034, with additional patents and applications pending in various territories worldwide.

Why 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway and not the traditional/conventional 505(B)(1) pathway? A 505(B)(2) NDA contains:

full safety and effectiveness reports but allows at least some of the information required for NDA approval, such as safety and efficacy information on the active ingredient, to come from studies not conducted by or for the applicant. This can result in a much less expensive and much faster route to approval, compared with a traditional development path [such as 505(B)(1)], while creating new, differentiated products with tremendous commercial value.

Naturally, RedHill demonstrated in two Phase 3 trials that Talicia has improved therapeutic efficacy over branded SoC, Prevpac, and Pylera. Using historical data, they scientifically/clinically rationalized excluding conventional antibiotics, clarithromycin, and metronidazole used in branded SoC and associated with 30-40% failure eradication rate due to H. pylori resistance. Furthermore, safety signals have been documented for metronidazole.

In a previous article, I elaborated that:

The crux of Talicia superiority lies in the inclusion of antibiotics, rifabutin, as an active ingredient since the efficacy of rifabutin in eradicating multi-resistant H. pylori is well documented (Lim et. al. Helicobacter, 2014; Zullo et. al. J. Gastrointestin Liver Dis. 2010). The presence of rifabutin in Talicia cocktail enhanced its eradication effects more than 25% as revealed in the top-line data (i.e. 84% for Talicia vs. 58% for active comparator; amoxicillin/omeprazole). Equally important, H. pylori resistance to amoxicillin and rifabutin is negligible at less than <1.04% (Hirschi, et. al. J. Gastroenterol. 1996; Mégraud F, Gut, 2004). Rifabutin is a member of the rifamycin family belonging to the WHO lists of essential medicine. Importantly, no safety or tolerability signal have been reported for Talicia.

Talicia was granted FDA QIDP, meaning the 6-month priority review should be completed by November 2019. Potentially, RedHill anticipates a Q4/2019 US commercialization of Talicia. It is often not fully acknowledged that RedHill is a commercial company with FDA approved therapeutics for the gastrointestinal tract. For this reason, its statement (below) on its preparedness for potential commercialization is very factual:

continues to implement its U.S. commercialization strategy in anticipation of the potential launch of Talicia with its dedicated sales force. As part of the ongoing preparations for the potential launch, RedHill continues to strengthen its commercial management team with additional senior industry executives. The Company's sales and marketing teams currently promote several commercial GI products to gastroenterologists, other high-prescribing specialists and primary care physicians across select U.S. territories.

The long-term health consequences of untreated H. pylori infection are dire including bleeding ulcer, gastric ulcer, and gastric cancer, the most lethal cancer in the world, that accounts for >750,000 death annually.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 27.43% with 40 Institutional holders. Analysts from 4 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $19. Financially, at the end of Q1/2019, cash and cash equivalents balance were approximately $45.5M. Guy Goldberg, RedHill Chief Business Officer on promotion and pricing of Talicia:

we've built up the infrastructure so that we can fully promote this product ourselves. If a partner wants to partner especially ex-U.S., we'd be very happy to work with them on those territories is the potential ex-U.S. is also very, very large. Inside the U.S., we'd be a very selective if there were certain specialties that we weren't focused on, we would be happy to talk to those partners. But we're very confident in our capabilities to do this ourselves and to do it successfully. The pricing gross margin, that's something that we're now in the process of determining how the pricing should look through payer research and that along with the manufacturing work that Gilead is referring to it also provide us our gross margin. However, we're not in a position right now to provide any estimates on either one.

What happens if the NDA for Talicia is not approved? RedHill has a diverse clinical program with several drug candidates in clinical trials. CEO Dror Ben-Asher on RHB-104 and confirmatory Phase 3 study plans:

RHB-104 for Crohn's remain one of our top priorities flagship product with a very strong results across the board in the Phase III study that we completed last year. We did not have discussions with the FDA yet to answer your question about the data. We do intense and full steam ahead preparing for an FDA meeting that will take place in the second half of the year. And our plan is to propose a confirmatory Phase III study that we'll constitutes a path to approval and we hope that the FDA will agree with our direction. Currently we're putting a lot of effort into finalizing our pockets for the FDA meeting to make sure it goes as well as one would expect again. The data of the more we dive into it the more we like it, safety data is very appealing, the efficacy data in pretty much all key parameters is excellent and we feel very good about the drug demonstrated efficacy in our Phase III study.

Market Outlook

Giving Gilead Raday, COO, the last word:

We are fully ramped up in terms of the manufacturing facilities. We have completed manufacturing, of course, the registration batches at the GMP facility in Europe, and that was submitted as part of the NDA, which we announced today with long-term, over 12 months stability data. And we already in the process of scaling up for commercial batch manufacturing and we are preparing for having that material available for the launch, which would be expected after the PDUFA as early as Q4 of this year as previously announced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.