Market Update: A Lesson On The Yield Curve

by: CME Group
Summary

Everyone is focused on the inversion of the curve between the three-month and ten-year rates.

That inversion has led to a recession 57 percent of the time in the last two decades.

The dynamics of the current yield curve in today's Market Update.

By OpenMarkets

When it comes to yield curve, everyone is focused on the inversion of the curve between the three-month and ten-year rates. That inversion has led to a recession 57 percent of the time in the last two decades. More interesting, says Jack Bouroudjian, is that it has led to a rate cut from the Federal Reserve 100 percent of the time. Jack examines the dynamics of the current yield curve in today's Market Update.

