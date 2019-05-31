Market Update: A Lesson On The Yield Curve

By OpenMarkets
When it comes to yield curve, everyone is focused on the inversion of the curve between the three-month and ten-year rates. That inversion has led to a recession 57 percent of the time in the last two decades. More interesting, says Jack Bouroudjian, is that it has led to a rate cut from the Federal Reserve 100 percent of the time. Jack examines the dynamics of the current yield curve in today's Market Update.
