Meten International Begins U.S. IPO Process

MEDU has grown unevenly and faces a volatile regulatory and economic environment in China.

The firm provides online and offline English language tutoring services to Chinese students.

Meten International has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Meten International Education Group (MEDU) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides English language education and training services to residents of China through its network of learning centers.

MEDU has produced growing but uneven results and faces a negative and volatile regulatory environment in China amid challenging economic headwinds.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based MEDU was founded in 2006 to provide offline and online English Language Training [ELT] and education services through its network of 120 self-operated learning centers across the country.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director and CEO Siguang Peng, who was previously director of the teaching department and principal of Quanzhou School of King's International.

Meten’s offerings include general adult and junior English training, overseas training services, online English training as well as other English language-related services.

Below is a brief overview video of one of the firm’s learning centers in Shenzhen, China:

Source: Meten English

The company’s online services are marketed through its Likeshuo course streaming platform, which management claims to have 830,000 registered users as of March 31st, 2019, of which 160,000 have purchased MEDU’s courses or trial lessons and 98,000 have enrolled for online courses.

As of March 31st, 2019, Meten had developed a network of 120 self-operated and 16 franchised learning centers across the country, as shown on the map below:

Source: Company registration statement

Management states that, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report, MEDU ranked as the second largest online general adult ELT services provider in China in terms of revenue for 2018.

Investors in Meten included CICC, Mooc-CN Education, and DG Capital Management among others. Source: Crunchbase

Student Acquisition

MEDU markets its services through a team of over 1,900 professional marketing personnel that conduct various marketing activities, such as advertisement distribution and telemarketing with customized content to targeted audiences.

As of March 31, 2019, the company had 182 offline sales locations across China as well as a team of 40 online marketing employees that utilize social media and various other digital channels to market MEDU’s offerings.

Additionally, the firm has five experiential marketing locations that allow students to experience first-hand the Likeshuo course streaming platform.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 34.5% 2018 29.9% 2017 32.4%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, swung to a negative (0.1) in the most recent quarter, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 -0.1 2018 0.6

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Student has been decreasing as the number of students has increased, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Student Period ARPS Variance To March 31, 2019 $1,639.13 -8.6% 2018 $1,794.24 -13.5% 2017 $2,074.27

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the Chinese ELT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% between 2018 and 2022.

Major competitors that provide ELT services in China include:

Disney English (DIS)

EF Education First

iTutorGroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

Pearson (PSO)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

MEDU’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven but upwardly trending topline revenue

Fluctuating gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss and net loss in Q1 2019

Negative cash flow from operations in Q1 2019

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 46,907,000 -4.0% 2018 $ 212,217,000 23.7% 2017 $ 171,600,149 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 21,163,000 -28.1% 2018 $ 118,643,000 74.0% 2017 $ 68,169,403 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 45.12% 2018 55.91% 2017 39.73% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (8,057,000) -17.2% 2018 $ 7,701,000 3.6% 2017 $ 7,457,164 4.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (6,281,000) 2018 $ 7,964,000 2017 $ 6,021,194 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (6,170,000) 2018 $ 11,701,000 2017 $ 38,762,388

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $17.6 million in cash and $225.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($5.8 million).

IPO Details

MEDU intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares, not including customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, who are senior management, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to acquire or invest in companies in the private ELT industry in China, including those companies that focus on providing general adult English training and/or junior English training. to establish new learning centers to expand our offline service network nationwide. Specifically, we will focus more on provincial and regional central cities with relatively high income per capita, developed local economy and high demand for English usage. Furthermore, we will further penetrate into tier two cities and tier three cities surrounding tier one cities, where we have already established learning centers; to develop our online English training services on our "Likeshuo" platform. In particular, we plan to support the research and development of course content and technologies on our "Likeshuo" platform as well as to increase investment in the marketing activities to enhance our brand recognition; to develop our junior English training service in terms of the research and development of the relevant course content and technologies; to be used primarily as investment in our sales efforts to strengthen our market position; and the remaining balance is expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, CICC, and Macquarie Capital.

Commentary

MEDU is seeking U.S. public capital to fuel its expansion efforts but the firm faces significant challenges on several fronts.

A number of Chinese education firms have gone public in the U.S. in the past few years and their stock has performed poorly due to a rapidly changing regulatory environment in China as well as to ongoing U.S. China trade frictions.

The firm’s financials show full-year growth in certain financial metrics but a drop in growth in Q1 2019, leading to concerns about the stability of its growth trajectory.

Sales and marketing expenses have fluctuated and average revenue per student has dropped as the firm has scaled its operations.

The market opportunity for supplementary education in China is generally favorable, as parents continue to prioritize educational resources for their children for social mobility purposes.

Competition is significant across all categories, although the number of firms with a large footprint is relatively few.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

When we learn management's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

