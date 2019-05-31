Preparing For The End Of The Cycle: May Update

Among the covered companies, Alphabet, 3M Company, Graco and Tencent are stocks that declined more than twice the market average in the last few weeks.

After I didn’t publish an update in April 2019 for several reasons (mostly because there was not much news to write about compared to March), I will provide an update again at the end of May. Similar to past updates, I will first talk about the general US stock market and some early warning indicators and in the second part, I will pick out a few of the fourteen companies covered in this series and provide an update.

Market Update

When trying to determine if the market is forming a top and if we are moving towards a recession in the near future, we can look at several early warning indicators. These are different numbers from the housing market, the labor market or the bond market that might tell us several months in advance if a recession will come.

Consumer Sentiment and Housing Market

Two important early warning indicators are the consumer sentiment (measured by the University of Chicago) and the new private housing units authorized. Both numbers are not really improving right now, but we don’t see a drastic decline either. Right now, the numbers are rather flat and shouldn’t make us confident about future stock market gains, but are also not sending clear warning signals or provide any foundation for recession fears.

Labor Market

Similar to the above-mentioned numbers, the initial unemployment claims are also flat for one year. While in the past years, we saw a constant decrease of the initial unemployment claims, the number is stable between 210,00 and 230,000 in most weeks since April 2018 (with outliers in both directions). It looks like the labor market could form a bottom (or a top – depending on the perspective) and could turn around, but we don’t have a clear signal yet.

When looking at some of the past recessions, the initial unemployment claims gave a clear signal:

In 2009, the number of initial claims increased from 282,000 (trough) to 352,000 in the week the recession officially started, a 24.8% increase

In 2002, the number of initial claims increased from 259,000 (trough) to 386,000 in the week the recession officially started, a 49.0% increase

In 1990, the number of initial claims increased from 282,000 (trough) to 364,000 in the week the recession officially started, a 29.1% increase

In 1980, the number of initial claims increased from 304,000 (trough) to 428,000 in the week the recession officially started, a 40.8% increase

Right now, the low point would be 193,000 (already much lower than in the past) and so far, the number increased 11.4% to 215,000 in the current week. This is no clear hint for a beginning recession, but the number is also not improving like in the past years.

Bond Market

While the labor market or the housing market only tell us to be cautious but are sending no clear warning signals yet, the bond market is sending a clear warning signal and it is sending it loud and clear. After March 2019, the yield curve is inverted for the second time and the spread between the 3-month and the 10-year yield is negative once again as the 3-month treasury yields 2.37% while the 10-year treasury yields only 2.25%.

The inverted yield curve has been one of the best recession indicators in the past and although it could be wrong this time – an inverted yield curve is not automatically leading to a recession – I would be careful using any “This time is different” narratives.

Valuation

These early warning indicators are supported by the current stock market valuations. As we all know, valuation metrics don’t tell us much about the near-term future (stock price development in the next few quarters), but they are a very reliable indicator for long-term performance (over the next 10 or 20 years). In plain and simple English: The current overvaluation of the stock market won’t tell us if a decline will come in 2019, 2020 or 2021 but it tells us that those investors buying stocks right now will get a very low average yield for the next decade.

Technical Analysis

When looking at the big picture (monthly chart), the three indices – S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA: DIA) and Nasdaq-100 (Nasdaq: QQQ) – are still trading very close to the all-time highs. And while all three indices either marked new highs or were very close to the all-time highs in April, in May, all three lost between 5.5% and 8% in value so far.

When looking at the latest news, the ongoing talks about the trade war between the US and China and especially the threats of Donald Trump might have caused the current decline. But from a technical point of view, we could also argue that two of the three major indices – the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 – formed a nice top pattern. The S&P 500 reached its highs from the late summer of 2018 again (actually climbed a few points higher) and we see a chart pattern that could be interpreted as double top.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average didn’t manage to reach the highs from 2018 again, but is rather forming a chart pattern that could be interpreted as a shoulder-head-shoulder topping pattern.

Of course, there are still two scenarios possible: the US stock market could form top patterns right now and the 10-year bull market will come to an end. However, we could also see just a healthy correction after the upward wave from December 2018 till April 2019 and the three major indices will continue to climb higher. But as mentioned many times before, I see the possibility for higher stock prices being very low.

Portfolio

Most of the companies covered are very close to their all-time highs and not very interesting right now. There are a few individual companies and stocks that deserve a closer look like 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), which declined rather steep in the last few weeks or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), that declined 13% since the last earnings call.

But most of the companies are simply trading at price levels I won’t pay although we are dealing with great companies. And the initial intention to start the series was to cover companies that are great businesses, but are trading way above the intrinsic value so it is not surprising that these stocks are still too expensive (in my opinion!) without a major stock market crash

During the last two months – since the last update – almost all companies reported earnings. And while there have been some disappointments, most companies could beat estimates. But we also have to point out, that expectations have already been lowered a bit and we should therefore not just look at estimates and whether companies were able to beat analysts' estimates.

In this news overview, I will concentrate on a few companies that reported earnings and where the stocks declined as a consequence. Despite the disappointing earnings and the following stock decline, every single company is still trading above the price, I consider to be the fair, intrinsic value, but these are companies we should watch closer as buying opportunities could arise within the next few months.

3M Company

The biggest disappointment was probably 3M and the results management had to report at the end of April. MMM did not only miss expectations for revenue as well as earnings per share, but also had to report a declining revenue (5.1% YoY decline) and slashed guidance. Management now expects EPS for the next fiscal to be between $9.25 and $9.75 instead of $10.45-$10.90. Since the earnings release, the stock declined about 27% from almost $220 to almost $160. In the weeks after the earnings release, bearish sentiment continued and analysts cut their price targets for 3M and as a consequence, the stock is trading closer to its intrinsic value and is a stock we should watch in the next few weeks and months.

Graco (NYSE:GGG)

A second company that reported fourth quarter results and missed on revenue as well as earnings per share is Graco. The results were not as bad as for 3M, but Graco also had to report a declining revenue (-0.4%). Since the earnings release, the stock declined about 11%, but is still trading way above its intrinsic value. While consumer spending remains high, which is good for companies like Mastercard (NYSE: MA) (8.7% revenue growth) and Visa (NYSE: V) (8.3% revenue growth), companies from the industrial goods sector have trouble growing revenue.

Alphabet

A third company that disappointed its investors is Alphabet and the stock declined 13.3% since the earnings release. Alphabet missed revenue expectations, but could beat on expectations for earnings per share. And while the other two companies mentioned above – 3M and Graco – had declining revenue numbers, Alphabet could still report a revenue growth of 16.7% YoY. The quarter also included the $1.7 billion EU fine, Alphabet had to pay for antitrust violations in a case that focused on Google’s AdSense business.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

A fourth company that is getting interesting again is Tencent. A few weeks ago, the company also reported earnings and revenue grew about 16% YoY and non-GAAP profit increased 14%. Although these would be high growth rates for every “normal” company, for Tencent it is rather a disappointment and a hint that growth might slow down. But we also have to point out that Tencent is still recovering from a horrible year where Chinese regulators didn’t approve any new online games, which affected Tencent’s revenue and profitability. Tencent finally began to disclose “FinTech and Business Services” as a new segment in the financial reports and with 44% revenue growth YoY it is one of the drivers of growth.

Since the intermediate high a few weeks ago, Tencent already declined 17% and while earnings might have affected the stock price in a negative way, I think the heated talks about the trade war and the ongoing provocations might have affected Tencent as well as many other Chinese stocks and led to investors selling the stock. Tencent also warned recently that the Chinese video market might be near its peak. And although I am long-term bullish, I think Tencent is overvalued right now and the current growth expectations of investors might be a little too high.

Conclusion

The US stock market is still far away from providing great buying opportunities and most of the high-quality companies (covered in this series) remain overvalued. For me, it is unclear if the market topped already or if the bull market might continue. I see strong hints for a larger stock market decline that is upon us and will stay cautious and only invest in some selected companies which are undervalued in my opinion.

