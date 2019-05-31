Costco: Down The Middle, Thesis Intact

I maintain my bullish stance on COST, believing that the company can deal with trade-related challenges better than most in the space.

Costco's (COST) stock reacted negatively in after-hours trading, even if minimally, to the company's fiscal 3Q19 results. However, there was little about the results of the quarter and near-term expectations, if anything, that would justify meaningful bearishness following the earnings release.

Credit: Upgraded Points

On the results of the quarter

Starting with the top line, revenues of $34.74 billion topped consensus by about $70 million, with adjusted comps in line with my expected +5.6% and membership revenue growth decelerating a bit. On the latter, the modest softness seems fully justified by lower top-line support provided by the membership price increases of nearly two years ago. More encouragingly, renewal rates remained robust and unchanged both in North America and outside the home continent, with number of member households increasing by about 400,000 sequentially.

Ahead of earnings, the key point of discussion in my mind was profitability. Core merchandise margin remained stable if not slightly higher (-1 bps as reported, +9 bps adjusted for items like FX and revenue recognition), which I consider decent news amid all the uncertainty and concerns associated with higher tariffs.

It is hard to say whether the dynamic will change much in the next few quarters since trade policy is still in a very fluid state. In the earnings call, CEO Craig Jelinek spoke of the multi-pronged strategy that the company has been using to deal with the issue, including renegotiating prices with suppliers, shifting country of origin and, if needed and doable, passing on the cost hikes to consumers. In the end, I think that Costco is equipped to handle the trade challenges better than most other retailers, since its larger scale provides the company with superior bargaining power and sourcing abilities.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

Key takeaways

COST was down minimally in after-hours trading. But overall, the company's earnings release was uneventful to an extent, with financial results landing "down the middle" of what I consider reasonable and expected. There isn't much about Costco's recent performance or near-term expectations that would justify meaningful bearishness.

Data by YCharts

I maintain my bullish stance on COST, especially relative to a retail sector faced with significant sourcing challenges in 2019 that might lead to margin pressures and even reduced consumer demand, in a more extreme scenario. At the core of my thesis is not only Costco's perceived ability to deal with the headwinds better than most players in the space, but also my belief that the company's revenue model and operational diligence should allow it to thrive in both favorable and unfavorable macro environments.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on COST (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.