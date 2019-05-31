Dallas Fed Conference Surveys Impact Of Technological Change

There were mixed perspectives about how technological change affects the labor force based on industry, but no industry is immune.

The Dallas Federal Reserve Bank held a conference on technology-enabled disruption May 22-23. The first morning’s panel featured business leaders discussing trends in their respective industries, which included CEO Greg Armstrong of Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), Craig Boyan of successful private grocery retailer HEB and Brant Ring of BNSF Railway, owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). The leaders from these industries discussed how they are responding to technological change and how it impacts their business. Importantly, firms are adapting to technological change but the low cost of capital has had an impact as well.

Several summary points and/or takeaways from the leaders’ remarks deserve mentioning, as they have investment implications. They include the following:

From the midstream perspective, Armstrong mentioned that the U.S. is producing roughly 6 million more barrels of oil per day (mbd) largely because of advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. He noted that “turning the corner” when drilling and the development and refinement of high-velocity fracturing (of rock) reversed a multi-decade decline in U.S. oil production. Imports of crude oil have been reduced and exports are rising. (The charts below are my supplements to the takeaways, not from presentations.)

New investment in the midstream industry has occurred, as the U.S. has become the top producer in the world, from third place earlier. The technology impact has increased competition in the sector and margin compression has occurred, even by 50% in some cases. The demand for skilled labor has increased, including a more productive worker. The increase in new midstream projects has also amplified environmental resistance. The low cost of capital has encouraged new entrants and competition. The trade effects have allowed the U.S. to capture a greater share of the global trade and production of oil and gas.

The retailer side of the presentation suggested several trends as a result of technological change.

• New sales channels have emerged because of online capabilities.

• New businesses are emerging in the long tail of distribution such as niches like the pet food business.

• The apparel sector is seeing great change.

• There’s a greater shift to digital marketing.

• Business process improvements are enhanced with data and analytics.

• Supply chain innovation and management and predictive patterns are making efficiencies possible such as moving perishables fast.

Boyan of HEB mentioned that the pace of change is really different, faster. Technology has reduced margins further in an already low-margin business. He believes that retailers must be omni-channel, both online and offline to succeed. (The grocery business has a 3% online penetration rate. It’s 7% in the UK and 16% in Singapore.) Also mentioned by Boyan was the impact that the low cost of capital was having in their business. It has allowed new entrants to succeed that otherwise might not have. Many traditional jobs have been eliminated because of the rapid change, witness the many thousands of retail store closings. One takeaway: HEB has a greater focus on the people side of the business as a differentiator.

In the railway business, BNSF tries to find emerging technologies that create solutions. Ring sees technology as transformational rather than disruptive per se, an apt perspective from a 170-year-old company. Technological change is pervasive in his industry and business. On the safety side, artificial intelligence and machine learning help report failures before they happen. Technology helps in terms of cost controls such as semi-automation and full-automation. For example, intermodal for which automation has been at import/export terminals since the 1990s continues to evolve. The workforce is becoming increasingly skilled over time, which has paralleled natural attrition. Jobs are becoming more cognitively challenging and utilizing data more.

Other key summary points:

Retailer Boyan sees digital and algorithmic-oriented firms like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Airbnb (AIRB) “winning.” Retailers are trying to become more like tech companies and tech companies are trying to be more like retailers, ie. the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect. Why? Because the benefits of technology are obvious. He sees competition increasing and margins decreasing for a long time in the future. There also are increased costs when serving individual households (via online and delivery) versus the scale and efficiencies of retailer locales. He says Walmart (WMT) is doing a good job in e-commerce but its net income has been lower of late (following the trends he outlined).

Some asides: President Kaplan asked about trade effects: BNSF has 40% of its business tied to trade. He also asked if there really was a proliferation of warehouses on the ground. The answer was a “yes” that there's an explosion of warehouses and distribution centers. Armstrong mentioned that midstream is part of the value chain of trade and thus quality of service is important. Consolidation in retail suggests large firms are getting bigger, but niche firms have more access to markets because of online options. Pipeliner PAA said there are 150 companies doing what they do, but it’s early days in the cycle. My translation is that the low cost of capital that has allowed abundant competition will turn eventually and weaker firms will be acquired or merged.

Other economic and financial themes

The luncheon speaker Augustin Carstens offered a sober presentation about the state of affairs. Carstens is the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and former governor of the Bank of Mexico. The trade war was one of his chief concerns and believes we haven’t really seen the manifestations of it. Global value chains are being challenged. Trade with China and its consequences/sufferings impacts investment, ie., wounded player effects. Another issue of concern: Corporations taking advantage of low interest rates. There's higher corporate debt in Asia related to trade issues.

Additionally, slow economic growth globally is a concern as well as corporate and government debt. The U.S. has more breathing room or policy maneuver options than most other advanced economies but the issue cannot be neglected for too long. The big question asked (I believe by Carstens but do not quote me): When are we going to get (monetary policy) “normalization” and what is it? … An unanswered rhetorical question.

In summary, technological change is touching virtually every business and its impact varies from adding cost, increasing access to markets and new products to reducing margins. It's changing business models, product offerings and the way people work. Technological change can be obvious in some business settings like retail and entertainment, but its impact should not be underestimated in operations and the costs associated with adoption. Cybersecurity was mentioned as a big costly threat that’s not going away. (For that reason, I hold some shares in Rapid 7 Inc (RPD).) Policymakers are exploring what technological change means for inflation and employment and how it is changing economic and business dynamics.

Note: Last year’s inaugural conference was sponsored by the Dallas and Atlanta Feds. This year Richmond joined the sponsor roster, however, the event was attended by employees of most all U.S. Fed branches (including some as presenters). A cross-section of business leaders, media, academics and analysts were in attendance by design.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.