Saudi Aramco Failed To Drain U.S. Crude Inventories - Part 2

On April 29th, I published my first article on this subject. I had noted that Saudi Aramco had a plan to reduce crude exports to the U.S. to drain its crude oil stocks. Because U.S. crude stocks are reported on a timely (weekly) basis, the draw would be seen much quicker than if it happened elsewhere, and that would support oil prices.

U.S. imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia did in fact drop in 2019. In the year-to-date, imports are about 20% lower than during the same period in 2018. And the 4-week trend for the weeks ending May 24th of 440,000 b/d is about 44 % lower than a year ago.

Total crude imports in the year-to-date are down by 11.6 %. That makes the Saudi intent even clearer to see.

Aramco owns Motiva Enterprises in the U.S., and its owns the Port Arthur, Texas refinery, which is the largest U.S. refinery with a rated capacity of 636,500 b/d. (Personal note: Texaco’s management took me there when they owned it for a tour on a hot and humid Texas summer’s day. Tour not highly recommended.)Aramco is not even shipping enough crude to even supply its own refinery.

Despite this overt attempt to drain the swamp of crude oil inventories, commercial U.S. crude stocks have risen. In the year-to-date, they are up 35 million barrels. And they are 42 million higher compared to a year ago.

Non-Saudi crude imports to the U.S. have filled the void. I recently cited a quote that Russia’s exports to the U.S. have tripled. It begs the question of whether Russia is re-selling oil from Iran or Venezuela, given its ties to each and U.S. sanctions. In any event, it proves the U.S. can replace Saudi imports from other sources, if that is how they want to play.

Conclusions

As it turns out, Saudi Arabia no longer has such influence over the United States nor the oil market. In 1973, the oil embargo to the U.S. and other European allies caused oil prices to spike four-fold, causing a worldwide recession.

Now, the U.S. could completely do without ANY Saudi imports and there would be no price impact. Next year the U.S. will likely become “oil independent,” wherein oil exports exceed imports. Times have changed.

The Saudis “need” $80+ oil to balance their budget. But the impact of $80+ oil – if they would cut back enough to achieve it – would be far more non-Saudi oil supply, and far less Saudi oil demand.

