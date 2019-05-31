Kiplinger 40 Obscure Stocks Meet Barron's 12 Outstanding Payout Pals In June

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger/Barron's dividend dogs showed 0.77% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price Kiplinger/Barron's select dogs ruled the pack.

Kiplinger Today, a "digest of timely, trusted advice" posted 40 Obscure Picks 5/20/19 while Barron's weekly featured 12 that disbursed the most to shareholders. Of those 52, 25 paid dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 20.9% To 55.62% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger/Barron's Select Dogs Come 2020

Three of ten top Kiplinger/Barron's select dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these select dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 30% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 29, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

DXC Technology Co (DXC) was projected to net $556.20, based on a median of target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for DXC.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) netted $532.80 based on a median of estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 30% more than the market as a whole.

WRKCo Inc. (WRK) was projected to net $483.29, based on the median of target estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 69% more than the market as a whole.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) was projected to net $384.91, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LW.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) was projected to net $341.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Universal Display Corp. (OLED) was projected to net $297.84, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% above the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) was projected to net $242.47, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

Fluor Corp. (FLR) was projected to net $229.21, based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 77% more than the market as a whole.

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) was projected to net $217.30, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 51% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) was projected to net $209.34 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from thirty-eight brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 4% under the market as a whole.

Source: youtube.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

48 Kiplinger/Barron's Picks By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

48 Kiplinger/Barron's Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger/Barron's Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger/Barron's stocks selected 5/29/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. One from the industrials sector placed first, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) [1]. Two other industrials representatives placed eighth and tenth, Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) [8], and Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) [10].

Second place was claimed by the lone communications services sector representative in the top ten, AT&T Inc. (T) [2]. That selection was followed by the first of two energy representatives in third, and sixth places: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) [3] and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [6].

Two consumer cyclical representatives placed fourth and ninth, WRKCo Inc. (WRK) [4], and Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) [9]. Those were followed in fifth by the lone financial services representative, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY) [5].

Finally, a lone basic materials firm claimed the remaining seventh slot, BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) [7], to complete the mix-up of Kiplinger unknowns and Barron's ubiquitous top ten by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger/Barron's Dividend Dogs Showed 20.43%- 54.93% Upsides While (31) Four Lowly Down-Siders Ranged -0.17% To -5.75%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 0.778% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Outlier/Barron's Famous Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top mixed-up Kiplinger obscure and Barron's outstanding dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger/Barron's selected dividend dogs of 5/29/19, showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Obscure/Barron's Outstanding Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 17.28% Vs. (33) 17.15% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Kiplinger/Barron's select kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.77% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, WRKCo Inc. (WRK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.33%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger/Barron's selected dividend dogs as of May 29 were: Resources Connection Inc. (RECN), AT&T Inc. (T); WRKCo Inc. (WRK); Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC); BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), with prices ranging from $15.63 to $52.64.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger/Barron's select dividend dogs as of May 29 were: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY); Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY); Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A); Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM); Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), whose prices ranged from $53.59 to $88.82.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: YouTube.com

