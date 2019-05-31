Robert Half International: Strong Employment Data Fuels Growth

Robert Half has a history of solid growth which is expected to continue into 2020.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is producing solid growth on the back of strong employment data. The stock is reasonably priced but is sensitive to employment growth. I think the stock would make a good investment for active investors.

Financials

Robert Half has shown consistent revenue growth over the last decade which is expected to continue. The company operates profitably with reasonable profit margins, a high return on equity, and moderate debt levels.

The company's profit margins have averaged around 6% over the last decade and its return on equity has averaged around 30%. The high returns on equity are a result of the company's business of employment staffing placement which requires little in the way of assets.

The balance sheet shows that the company operates with moderate debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $0.2 million which is insignificant, and the company's total liabilities are currently 51% of its total asset value.

Robert Half operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 1.7) meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Robert Half's 2020 forward PE multiple is 13.2x with a stock price of $56. The company's full-year trailing PE multiple is 15.6x and its book value multiple is 6.0x. These multiples imply that Robert Half is reasonably priced.

Robert Half has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 7% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Robert Half's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Robert Half data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Robert Half's revenue has steadily increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have trended upwards, but they did fall slightly in 2016 and 2017 before resuming its uptrend in 2018. The analysts are expecting Robert Half's earnings growth to continue into 2020.

Business Model

Robert Half is in the employment staffing business providing temporary and consultant staffing. The company specializes in the fields of accounting, administration, marketing, information technology, and legal.

Robert Half derives the bulk of its revenue from temporary and consultant staffing which produced 75% of its 2018 revenue. The company also provides permanent staffing services which accounted for 10% of its 2018 revenue. In addition, the company provides risk consulting services through Protiviti which is a subsidiary of Robert Half. Protiviti produced 15% of Robert Half's 2018 revenue.

Robert Half has 325 staffing offices worldwide, with the bulk of these located in the United States. Robert Half has 86 offices located in 17 countries outside of the United States.

As Robert Half's revenue is largely derived from staffing placement in the United States, the company's revenue is sensitive to the state of the U.S. employment market. A popular economic indicator used to determine the strength of the employment market in the United States is the nonfarm employees' report produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The employment data is shown below graphically.

Employment Graph by FRED, Data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The above graph shows the trend for nonfarm employees (excludes farm-related employment), which has increased every month since the 2008 recession.

As Robert Half derives a significant portion of its revenue from temporary staffing placements, the employment trends for temporary services is shown below for comparison.

Temporary Employment Graph by FRED, Data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The graph for temporary services essentially shows the same trend as the nonfarm employees' graph. While the rate of increase may have slowed from its 2008 recession recovery, the trend is still increasing and bodes well for Robert Half.

Management of Robert Half is confident about the company's future, with Max Messmer - Chairman and CEO - stating in their latest earnings call:

Current trends leave us optimistic about where the company is positioned.

I agree with management's optimism. As the employment graphs show, the number of employees has been increasing, and until the next recession comes along, I would expect this trend to continue.

Certainly, when the next recession arrives, the number of employees will decline as is evident from the employment graphs (the shaded area on the graphs highlight the duration of the 2008 recession). The nonfarm employees fell 6% during the 2008 recession, but temporary employment fell 32%. This is what I would expect as temporary employees are easy to retrench compared to permanent staff. This also has a significant impact on Robert Half's revenue as 75% of its revenue is derived from temporary employment services and only 10% is from permanent employment.

Until the next recession comes along, I would expect the demand for Robert Half's employment services to remain strong.

Stock Valuation

Robert Half has a history of revenue growth and its earnings have trended upwards. The company's earnings are expected to increase 9% heading into 2020 and the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 9% gives a forward PEG of around 1.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 13.2x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Robert Half is a little overvalued with a stock price of $56. Its fair value would be around $40.

Considering that Robert Half is a growth stock, its forward PEG of 1.5 is quite reasonable as growth stocks often have forward PEGs above 2.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Robert Half chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Robert Half's stock price has worked its way higher. The stock pulled back in 2015 as the stock market pulled back during the second half of 2015 and early 2016. The stock pulled back again in the latter half of 2018 as the stock market declined again. The stock did rally earlier this year as the stock market rallied but has since pulled back even though the market continued to rally.

Over the longer term, I think that Robert Half will continue to work its way higher, but I suspect that there will be numerous pullbacks. The company is in the employment staffing business, and as such, the company will be sensitive to the state of the economy. During periods of economic weakness, businesses typically cut back on staffing levels or at least postpone adding new positions, which will have an impact on the company's earnings.

In the short term, the stock could rally back up to its 2018 high; however, I suspect that the stock will more likely trade sideways for now (considering that the stock sold back down while the market continued to rally).

Conclusion

Robert Half is in the business of providing employment services. The economic data shows that permanent and temporary employment growth is strong and has been since the last recession. As Robert Half derives most of its revenue from employment services, the company's revenue will fall during the next recession.

I think that Robert Half's revenue and earnings will continue to increase while employment growth remains strong. The company is financially sound and operates profitably with a moderate debt.

The stock is reasonably priced with a 2020 forward PE multiple of 13.2x and the analysts are expecting more growth. I think the stock would make a solid investment while employment growth remains strong. In my opinion, the stock would best suit investors who actively monitor the state of the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.