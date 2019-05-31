ChainLink May Continue Its Strong Growth In 2019

There's question on the hype of the coin's solutions and if it can deliver on investors' bullish attitude on the project.

LINK has announced significant partnerships and movement on its technological roadmap this year, leading to growth.

ChainLink's LINK coin is up 400% on USD value in 2019, far outpacing most cryptocurrencies in the top 100 market cap.

ChainLink (LINK-USD) is a blockchain product that aims to solve vital issues with smart contracts connectivity across multiple data source centers to enhance their usability.

The smart contracts are coded to enable specific functions that require outside-silos-dependent data sources. And in effect, the programmable codes are no longer limited nor closed-off to the "in-house" functions of token generation and limited execution properties.

The platform was launched in 2017 and has since grown its user base over time. With experience spanning groups like SWIFT, the interest in its technology will only spike as more mainstream financial systems begin their journey into the decentralized world.

LINK has been among the best performing cryptocurrency projects thus far in 2019.

Although BTC has been on the lead in the cryptocurrency space of late, with a 73% increase over the last three months, LINK has put up similar optimistic numbers. The coin's price increased by 43% on the week in USD charts, 29% on the month, and over 50% in the last three months.

At present, ChainLink enjoys a market cap of $337 million, and its price is at $0.068 - now more than halfway to its all-time high price of $1.28, which was achieved during the height of the bull run back in January 2018.

With such positive statistics, let's look at more reasons why the coin's price will surge soon.

ChainLink's Partnership With Hedera Hashgraph

On May 9th, Hedera Hashgraph announced a partnership with ChainLink. This partnership will see the company gain access to real-world data without relying on centralized information sources.

ChainLink is quickly becoming one of the integral components of the decentralized web. By aggregating real-world data from multiple sources, it can provide a reliable source of truth for blockchains to use.

Hedera uses a novel blockchain structure known as a directed acyclic graph (DAG) - the same protocol used by IOTA - to provide fast payments for over 300 companies using its network. Now the business will build smart contracts that execute when events take place in the real world.

According to the SVP for Hedera, Jordan Fried:

"We are fast approaching Open Access, the time at which developers can freely develop distributed applications on Hedera's beta mainnet. The ChainLink integration, alongside our full support for solidity, makes it even more compelling for applications to migrate from other solidity based smart-contract platforms to Hedera for improved performance, stability, security and much more."

Moreover, the Global Head of Business Development at ChainLink stated:

"Smart contracts have already started to change the world, and how organizations and individuals do business, and we see ChainLink's oracle network as a key piece of infrastructure to improve smart contract capabilities even further."

ChainLink Provides A Solution To Major Challenge

At this point, it is evident that smart contracts are the future of digital agreements, thanks to its benefits, which include enhancement of trust and cost savings. Nonetheless, a major challenge in this case is that most applications using smart contracts are very limited, as regards to functionality, since their network is isolated from the legacy systems of today's enterprise.

Blockchains historically have been siloed. The limitations of the technology does not allow for data linking or access outside of one single chain. At least, until this point.

This technical limitation means that smart contracts have no access to real-world data, which is required to trigger action. For instance, knowing the outcome of a match to determine who will win the bet. Additionally, they are disconnected from external sources, namely bank payments. In the long run, smart contracts that cannot access real-world data and cannot trigger bank payouts will end up being limited to a niche market, thus attract little interest from the greater enterprise world.

ChainLink provides this bridge, as it introduces a third party that connects both worlds together through the use of APIs. This connectivity will allow many Decentralized Applications to operate for the first time since most of them need a connection to external sources of data to execute commands.

Moreover, this process monetizes the data in legacy systems, which is crucial since most businesses will want to offer their resources to smart contracts creators, thus creating new revenue streams.

A Very Experienced Team

One of the most important aspects that play a role in the success of a new project is the team behind the same. ChainLink has a great team behind the project; for instance, its founder, Sergey Nazarov, and his company SmartContract have been building enterprise oracles for big companies, such as SWIFT, for many years. This success played a major role in the success of SWIFT's proof-of-concept.

The team is also well-connected with very promising startups, namely Morpheus, Web3 and Polkadot, and Accord and OpenLaw. The team thus has the knowledge and experience required to propel the platform to greater heights.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market is very new and features big swings like the one LINK has seen in 2019. However, coins of LINK's ilk have not seen the explosive price movement that LINK has this year, striking a note that crypto investors seem interested in what the partnerships, tech, and team can do here. ChainLink is one to watch in 2019 for sure.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up 90% since Jan 1st? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio - where three of our picks are up more than 80% since January!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LINK-USD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.