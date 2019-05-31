Acerniox Not Really At 'Can't Miss' Levels

Stainless steel prices have been steady, which is better than carbon steel prices, but costs are rising and end-user demand growth looks wobbly.

To whatever extent I’m grudgingly interested in steel stocks today, it’s because some of the valuations appear to be pricing in bleak near-to-medium-term scenarios that don’t seem to fit with what is actually going on in the world (and that’s from someone who is pretty bearish relative to consensus). Unfortunately, Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) (ACX.MC) doesn’t seem to offer that same margin of safety today. I continue to believe this is a well-run leader in stainless steel, but steel price momentum looks weak, several end-markets are softening, and the valuation isn’t really pricing in doom, gloom, or boom.

A Definite Outlier

Likely helped in part by taking an inventory revaluation charge earlier than its peers, Acerinox stood out in the first quarter next to peers/rivals like Outokumpu (OTC:OUTKF) and Aperam (OTC:APEMY). Where peers missed expectations by about 10% at the EBITDA line, Acerinox posted a double-digit beat, though it’s unclear as to what extent IFRS 16 may have boosted results.

Revenue fell 4% yoy in the first quarter, but rose 6% qoq, with production down 7% yoy and up 16% qoq and realized steel prices up 3% yoy and down 5% qoq. Like other steel companies, Acerinox had to absorb the impact of higher costs this quarter, with nickel and ferrochrome prices rising throughout the quarter (though they’ve eased off since). EBITDA declined 23% year-over-year, but did rise more than 12% qoq on an adjusted basis (adding back the fourth quarter inventory charge), and while margin fell about two points year over year, it did improve 50bp sequentially.

On a per-tonne basis, EBITDA fell 17% year-over-year, better than ArcelorMittal (MT) and Ternium (TX) (and not as good as Nucor (NUE) or Steel Dynamics (STLD) ), but comparisons to carbon steel producers only get you so far. To that end, Acerinox did noticeably better than Aperam and/or Outokumpu by that metric.

Waiting For Better Pricing … Waiting For Godot?

Steel pricing has been generally disappointing across the board so far this year, and stainless is no exception. While stainless has done better than carbon steel, with largely flat prices on a year-to-date basis, nickel prices have been heading higher (up mid-teens year-to-date), as have iron and coal.

Acerinox has continued to benefit relative to Aperam and Outokumpu from its larger exposure to the U.S., where tariffs have helped shield the company from import competition and kept prices elevated (at close to $1,400/t versus a little under $1,100/t in the EU). While the EU has implemented its own tariff mechanism, leading to a 27% year-over-year decline in imports, demand from important end-markets like autos and appliances has been soft.

Management talked of improving volumes in March, and demand from late-cycle process industries (like chemicals) should help, but the reality is that auto production has remained weaker than expected and appliances have likewise been weaker than expected. Longer term, Acerinox should benefit from increased stainless steel use in hybrids and EVs, but in the near-term the company is at risk from further destocking.

Self-Help Could Create Some Opportunities

Maybe the best news for Acerinox and other stainless producers in the U.S. (including Outokumpu and AK Steel (AKS) ) was the April rejection of Allegheny Technologies’ (ATI) request to be allowed to import stainless slab from its JV with Tsingshan in Indonesia. This would have effectively added about 7% to the U.S. supply base, and the market can’t absorb that now.

Now ATI’s setback could be an opportunity for Acerinox. The company has a little bit of remaining melt capacity in its U.S. operations, while ATI has rolling capacity surplus and needs more slab. Acerinox management acknowledged active discussions with ATI on a slab supply agreement, and while Acerinox cannot fulfill all of ATI’s needs (ATI was looking to import close to 300Ktpa), it can supply about 50 to 100Kt.

Acerinox is also launching a new self-improvement plan (Excellence 360) that is targeting a range of internal process improvements across R&D, sourcing, inventory management, maintenance, pricing, and quality control. Fully implemented, management is projecting that Excellence 360 will allow the company to generate incremental EBITDA of EUR 125M-plus from 2023 onward. That sounds great, but it’s worth mentioning that prior plans have achieved about 70% of the targeted goals, so I wouldn’t pencil in that 125M boost just yet.

Also arguably falling under the heading of “self-improvement”, Acerinox has continued to improve its balance sheet and its working capital position. With net debt now at about 1.3x expected 2019 EBITDA, management is upping its payout to shareholders, increasing the dividend and authorizing a buyback for up to 10% of outstanding shares. I really don’t want to pee on their corn flakes here, but I would note that this buyback will basically restore Acerinox to where it was in 2012 before starting to issue shares in lieu of cash dividends.

The Outlook

Although Acerinox has had its challenges over the years, I think it’s basically a well-run player in stainless, and I like the fact that close to 85% of its revenue base is now covered by protectionist tariffs. I also like the fact that, while many steel companies are trying to develop innovative products to gain share in attractive end-markets, Acerinox’s stainless offerings in markets like process industries and welded tubes are very difficult to substitute.

My biggest near-term concern is that Acerinox finds itself stuck between lackluster pricing and rising input/production costs. I do think the global economy is weakening, and I’m not sold on the idea that we’ll see a big second half rebound.

Modeling Acerinox, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits, though I expect Acerinox will outgrow carbon steel producers (as a whole) by virtue of increased content in EVs and other value-added applications. I expect FCF margins to stay more or less in the mid-single-digits (Excellence 360 could, perhaps, unlock some upside), and I’m looking for mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth.

Between discounted cash flow and a forward EV/EBTIDA approach (using Acerinox’s historical average forward multiple), fair value looks to be around $4.75 to $5.75 for the ADRs. That’s admittedly a broad range, and it’s below the average sell-side price target, but I believe it reflects the above-average end-market uncertainties today.

The Bottom Line

All things being equal, I’d be favorably inclined toward Acerinox. All things aren’t equal, though, and there are several steel stocks out there that look cheaper than Acerinox. I like the stronger balance sheet, the strong share, and the tariff shields, but I don’t consider Acerinox’s price a “can’t miss” today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.