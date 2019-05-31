Carpenter Technology Undervalued And Making Progress, But Where's The Spark?

Aerospace fasteners and engine components are the big near-term drivers, but investments in soft magnetics could pay off down the line as enabling components for vehicle electrification.

Long hampered by execution issues and commodity volatility, Carpenter seems to be making progress with securing the business it needs to turn Athens into a value-creating facility.

I’ve had pretty mixed feelings about Carpenter Technology (CRS) for some time. In my last write-up on this specialty alloys company, I thought the shares looked undervalued, but I also thought the company really needed to show some improvement in execution before the Street would get behind it. While the shares did break out over $50 in the interim (up about 25% from the price of that last article), weak nickel prices and concerns about end-market demand have once again weighed on the shares and net-net, the shares are close to where they were at the time of that last article.

I like the progress that Carpenter has made with winning qualifications for its Athens facility, though it will take time for these qualifications to turn into revenue and profits. I also like the investments the company is making in areas like electrification-enabling alloys (including soft magnetics) and powered metals for additive manufacturing, but here again, it will take time for these efforts to really scale up. The good news? The company has a strong backlog but the shares are still undervalued on a historical median EBITDA multiple.

Progress In Fiscal Q3, But Insurance Recoveries Complicate The Comps

On balance I’d call Carpenter’s third quarter results encouraging, but the impact of insurance recoveries in the Performance Engineered Products (or PEP) business does complicate comparisons a bit. Still, the much larger Specialty Alloy (or SAO) business does seem to be doing better than expected, with a strong backlog in aerospace and product wins in medical supporting the story.

Revenue rose a little less than 7% on an ex-surcharge basis, slightly missing expectations on an overall decline in volumes shipped of a little more than 1%. Realized prices improved by about 8% year over year and 3% sequentially. The SAO segment saw 3% YoY ex-surcharge revenue growth on a 2% decline in volume, while PEP grew 17% on 20% volume growth.

Gross margin improved about 350bp on an as-reported basis (closer to four points on an ex-surcharge basis), while EBITDA rose 19%. Operating income jumped 62% as reported, or more like 38% adjusting for insurance recovery. By segment, SAO exceeded expectations with 27% YoY and 14% QoQ growth and 350bp of ex-surcharge margin improvement. PEP’s sequential growth (up 18% QoQ, adjusted) was below expectations, though margins improved slightly on that sequential basis.

Aerospace remains an important driver, with revenue up 5% YoY and 17% QoQ. While this is two quarters of single-digit growth after a healthy run of double-digit growth, I’m not too concerned given the ongoing healthy growth in the aerospace backlog (up 12% QoQ this quarter). Although some suppliers like Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) and Lisi have expressed caution on orders/inventory management due to the 737 MAX issue at Boeing (BA), neither Allegheny (ATI) nor Carpenter seem all that concerned about it.

Energy grew nicely this quarter (up 23% YoY/12% Q0Q), even though weaker adoption of new tools in the Amega West business was largely responsible for the lackluster PEP earnings. Medical is also growing nicely, up 25%/up 23%, with the company gaining share with new products in areas like soft magnetics.

Athens Still Dragging, But Takeoff Is In Sight

Carpenter’s Athens facility continues to drag on margins, as the company isn’t close to making good use of this more advanced facility. On the other hand, there has been real progress in recent quarters, with four aerospace qualifications in the third quarter after three qualifications in the prior quarter, bringing the total to 14 (in aerospace). New qualifications include Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY), and management called these recent qualifications “significant,” which hopefully means high volume parts.

Aerospace engine manufacturers are still facing capacity constraints for critical components, so I believe Carpenter will get this facility filled. The “but” is that the process takes time – there are serious consequences to faulty parts, so companies like GE (GE), United Technologies (UTX), Safran, et al are going to take their time. What’s more, once the facility is qualified, it still takes time for orders to materialize and convert into revenue. With a six to nine-month lag time, I would expect calendar 2020 to start showing some margin uplift from Athens finally getting underway in a meaningful sense.

Growth Opportunities… But Commodity Prices Still Matter

While Carpenter does manufacture a range of “superalloys” and specialty alloys based on titanium, cobalt, nickel, and other metals, to at least some extent this is still a specialty steel/stainless steel company and commodity prices do matter. To that end, nickel prices and the share prices have long had more than a casual relationship. Looking at recent results, nickel prices are down 19% year over year (versus a 28% decline in Carpenter shares), up 14% year-to-date (versus an 18% move in the shares), and down 8% over the last three months (versus an 11% decline in CRS). With stainless producers like Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) struggling with flat prices, it’s worth remembering that as a potential risk factor for Carpenter.

Carpenter isn’t just a commodity story, though, and I believe the company’s efforts to enhance its product portfolio will pay dividends over time. Carpenter has made some significant investments already in soft magnetics and will be adding a precision strip hot rolling mill. Soft magnetics are materials that can quickly change their magnetization in response to a magnetic field, and they’re going to be increasingly important in emerging electrification applications like aerospace auxiliary power units and electric vehicle motors. While silicon carbide chips from companies like ON (ON) and STMicro (STM) will allow for more efficient power conversion and motor control, those motors and other components need soft magnets that can respond at high frequencies.

The Outlook

Between the impact of price swings in commodities like nickel, cobalt, and titanium on both pricing/revenue and costs and the cyclical swings in markets like aerospace, energy, and transportation, this is a tough company and sector to model, so I tend to lean a bit more on near-term EV/EBITDA than discounted cash flow, though I still like to use DCF as a guide to opportunistic entry points.

I’m looking for mid single-digit revenue growth over the next five years and double-digit growth in EBITDA as Carpenter scales up the Athens facility and leverages this opportunity in commercial aerospace. Longer term, I can see investments in soft magnetics and additive manufacturing paying off and helping drive another period of revenue growth and margin leverage.

While discounted cash flow suggests trying to get an entry price of below $40, I believe a mid-$50s fair value is supportable on the basis of EV/EBITDA. As I said, I’m expecting low double-digit (around 10%) compound EBITDA growth from fiscal ’18 to fiscal ’23, and using an 8x forward multiple that is a discount to both that growth rate and the historical average multiple still gives me a mid-$50s fair value. “Average” multiple calculations can be a little tricky, but even using a more conservative 7.5x supports a fair value of $50.

The Bottom Line

Carpenter has struggled to meet Street/investor expectations, particularly when it comes to the Athens facility, but I don’t believe we’re close to the end of the aerospace cycle (so I don’t think Carpenter has missed its chance). I like the investments in areas like soft magnetics, and although I have some nearer-term concerns about markets like energy and transport, I think Carpenter is more or less in good shape. Stronger nickel prices and a few beat-and-raise quarters would help a lot, but this is a name where I’m leaning more bullish now given the progress at Athens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.