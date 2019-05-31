FZROX: This Zero Is A Hero

FZROX is likely to become a popular core total market fund for passive investors at Fidelity, and is likely to outperform the vast majority of equity funds due to its reasonable and cheap structure.

FZROX has accumulated over $3 billion in assets since its inception last August. Investors can only hold the fund at Fidelity.

Fidelity is the first and still the only company to offer zero fee mutual funds. The Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) has resonated with a great many investors, and accumulated over $3 billion in assets since its inception in August of last year. This is a very successful start.

(Source: Fidelity FZROX website)

FZROX accomplishes what most passive index investors desire: broad exposure at a low cost. While it is still too soon to truly compare it to other total market funds on a performance basis, it is highly competitive on fees alone.

Fidelity last reported this fund holding over 2,500 holdings. This is about 1,000 less than popular total market ETFs and funds, such as Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), both of which have 0.03% fees.

FZROX is most heavily weighted in information technology, followed by health care and financials. The fund's sector weightings are comparable to the S&P 500.

(Source: Fidelity FZROX website)

FZROX is market capitalization weighted, with all the common domestic stock market heavyweights as top holdings.

(Source: Fidelity FZROX website)

These are the same companies that would be at the top of a S&P 500 fund or a total market fund. The roughly 1,000 less companies versus the larger total market funds are primarily the loss of micro, small and some mid-cap equities. This is not really a total market fund but a large blend that is primarily made of companies with market values greater than $10 billion.

Potential dissimilar total market?

Fidelity's zero funds track proprietary indexes that Fidelity created. This may make them less likely to be considered substantially identical to another total market type fund with a broad profile. While this is not a certainty, and could depend upon other factors too, it could make this fund a good partner fund for the purpose of harvesting tax losses.

Your resulting asset allocation will be slightly different than before, but the difference might be negligible, while the tax deferral you'll get from booking a capital loss may be more significant. The permissibility of such maneuvers will be more clear in the future, but the methodology should work with at least some other passive funds.

Other differences

FZROX cannot be bought at every broker, but rather only through a Fidelity account. This could be an annoyance to individuals that do not currently use Fidelity, but their accounts are free. For investors with Fidelity traditional brokerage and IRA accounts, FZROX should be a contender.

As a mutual fund, not an ETF, investors can only buy and sell at the close. Most long-term passive investors will not find that to be an issue. Nonetheless, if you want to trade during the day, to buy at that very bottom or sell before the news spreads further, mutual funds are not for you.

Current holdings market outlook

FZROX appreciated considerably through the first four months of 2019, but has since entered a state of decline. Shares are now trading at a point of prior resistance and appear poised to decline another roughly 5% in the near term, and possibly further.

The market and funds like FZROX appear likely to remain reasonably anchored until the broad market reacts to some new information. The current market narrative is deeply concerned with global growth and the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, as well as interest rate and credit uncertainty. These risks could easily develop into a stronger decline.

Given the strong recent appreciation and repetitive testing of this level earlier this year and last year, it is reasonable to presume the market may retest lower support levels. Such a decline will likely represent a strong short-term trade and an opportunity for accumulating long-term core positions.

Conclusion

FZROX looks like a very strong new mutual fund that is likely to quickly develop a large amount of assets under management. Passive investing is largely about reducing expenses. With no real costs, this fund is likely to significantly outperform the average fund and quickly become one of the more popular passive total market choices for individual investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FZROX, VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.