Capital Product Partners: A Beautiful Disaster

Is there value here? How safe is the dividend?

Despite their legacy name, they have recently spun off all of their product tanker assets to Diamond S.

Note: This update covers Capital Product Partners (CPLP). For those who are interested in the Diamond S (DSSI) spin off, I've recently published review coverage. I have published multiple reports on the DSSI/CPLP transaction including an update in February and a full deal review on 17 December. This report will focus on the current situation at CPLP, specifically relevant updates from the recent Q1 2019 earnings report.

CPLP Overview

Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) was an income-focused shipping company with primary exposure to product tankers on medium-term contracts and containerships on long-term contracts. This has changed significantly with their recent spin-off of all of their tanker assets. They are now a purely income-focused vehicle with a significant backlog of premium charters.

Following the spin-off and reverse split, CPLP now has about 18.6M units outstanding and they have repaid all of their preferred equity. Debt levels also are at record lows ($225M net debt). Including premium charter valuations, I estimate their debt-to-assets ("D/A") leverage at just 37%. CPLP's current market capitalization is about $185M.

They offer a current distribution of $0.315/quarter, for a yield of 12.7%. Forward coverage (1H-2020 run-rate) is expected to be over 2.0x.

Quick Performance Reality Check

Despite delivering exceptional performance over the past year, CPLP has not given investors strong returns in stock pricing. The market has ran away from excellent results due to a sentiment crisis. This sentiment is understandable in some forms as a "US-China Trade War" makes for terrible headlines. The economics realities are far more nuanced though.

Despite heartburn, CPLP has done much better year-to-date than the majority of investors understand. Those who agreed with our previous two updates (17 December close of $2.22 and 12 February open of $2.18) are up about 23% from both points (extra dividend of $0.045 ex-date 4 February).

It's difficult to clearly see how large the recent gains have been. Adjusting for the recent two distributions ($0.315), the DSSI spin-off (1 share per 10.19 pre-reverse CPLP shares), and the subsequent 7-1 reverse split, CPLP's current price (30 May close) of $9.95 and DSSI's current price of $12.40 translates to a previous (Nov18 to Jan19) CPLP pricing of about $2.73.

Math: ($12.40 DSSI / 10.19) + (9.95 CPLP / 7) + $0.09 dividends = $2.73

The immediate gains from the deal were quite large and I believe we're just getting started. For instance, DSSI still trades at significant discounts to peers, as I reviewed in a very recent update.

Premium Company, Weak Valuations

CPLP has an enviable balance sheet, with just one major credit facility of $286M at L+325. The facility matures in October 2023 with a final balloon of $139M, which compares to current fleet demolition values of $139M.

Source: Capital Product Partners, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 10

At this time, despite demolition value alone matching their expected debt maturity, CPLP will have eight ships which will only be 10-years old or younger compared to a designed lifespan of 30-plus years. The 5x HMM ships are likely to be more difficult to place on strong deals, but the trio of 9.3K ships are premium assets, perfectly positioned as global workhorses.

Source: VesselsValue, Fleet Summary, Capital Product Partners

It's difficult to imagine a better balance sheet. In fact the leverage is so low that it's borderline irresponsible (i.e. inefficient allocation of capital) toward investors in the sense of an inefficient allocation of capital. Furthermore, CPLP has $79M in cash in addition to this! This cash balance is likely pushing $100M ($5 per unit!) by late-2019.

CPLP makes an effort to illustrate their outlier status in their recent presentation, following their Q1 2019 report.

Source: Capital Product Partners, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 6

Premium Scrubber Plan

CPLP is well prepared for the upcoming IMO 2020 low sulfur regulations. They already have reached a lucrative agreement with HMM to install scrubbers on their five long-term vessels in exchange for an additional $4,900/day for the life of the contract (into 2025). They have perfectly planned their installations in conjunction with regular special survey drydocks to reduce off-hire time.

Source: Capital Product Partners, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 12

These scrubbers will likely enable CPLP to earn premiums of between $5k and $10k/day for the remainder of their fleet. This is particularly relevant for two of their 8k ships available for hire in mid-2019 and early-2020, respectively.

Major Rate Gains Coming Soon

CPLP has five vessels employed with Hyundai Merchant Marine at a current rate of $23,480/day. Effective in January 2020, these vessels are expected to earn $34,250/day through mid 2025. This shift adds $19M in annual free cash flow to CPLP. These cash flows are virtually guaranteed regardless of underlying market rates.

Furthermore, CPLP has two upcoming re-charters where I expect significant gains. Specifically, the "Agememnon" recently concluded a charter at $20k/day and the "Archimidis" is fixed into Q2-20 at $18k/day. The latest rates for this class of vessel are quoted at $26k/day "before" scrubber installation.

Source: Harper Petersen & Co, Harpex Index, 30 May 2019

Under the very reasonable assumption that these vessels are both employed at $30k/day, CPLP's free cash flow increases by $8M/year.

CPLP has 3x modern 11k TEU eco containerships on hire to CMA CGM at $39,250/day. Current long-term charter rates for this class are estimated in the mid-$30s and with the planned scrubber installations and current market balances, I believe a $40k/day range is very feasible.

However, we aren't here to gloss over risks, the sole dry bulk vessel, the "Cape Agamemnon" is set to see rates plummet when its contract expires in Q3-2020. This Capesize is currently at $42.2k/day compared to current market rates close to $15k/day. Even with a scrubber premium, CPLP is set to lose about $20k/day (approx. $7M/yr) in free cash flow here.

Source: Capital Product Partners, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 11, Notes Added

Forward Coverage

What does this mean for CPLP's coverage? They reported 1.4x for Q1-19 and I expect we'll see closer to 1.6x near the end of 2019 as debt keeps coming down and the "Agamemnon" finds a better charter.

If we add the cumulative impact of the two 8k TEU vessels to $30k, the planned 5x HMM vessels to $34k, the 3x 11k TEU vessels staying near $40k, and the dry bulk vessel plunging to $20k, we end up with a net free cash flow gain of about $20M ($1.08/unit). This brings forward expected coverage to 2.3x prior to further expected interest savings.

Unprecedented Valuations... Pure Market Panic

A 12.6% yield with 1.4x current coverage and 2.3x forward coverage? Yes. There's not a typo there. P/Fwd FCF is about 3.5x. That's free cash flow as in operating cash minus debt repayments. We aren't even using typical DCF metrics here. We're witnessing the biggest disconnects I've ever seen in these markets and that's saying quite a lot from a deep value contrarian.

Last time we were even remotely close to this territory was in early 2016 and then again in January 2019. We made a killing in both 2016 and 2017 at Value Investor's Edge and January to April 2019 was also a fantastic run.

Image Credit: Julex Capital Management

NAV Review

Although net asset valuation ("NAV") is typically not a market-correlating metric for income-based stocks, it still provides an excellent measuring stick of relative value. Based on current net debt ($225M), fleet valuations ($465M), and discounted charter valuations ($137M) across 18.5M units, I estimate that CPLP has a current adjusted NAV of $20.38/unit.

Source: VesselsValue,Capital Product Partners, 30 May Valuation

This means investors are essentially buying assets for under 50 cents on the dollar. This discount (plus the very moderate leverage) is how we are able to see such large free cash flow potential from assets that would otherwise be fairly mundane.

Risk Considerations

CPLP's primary forward risks involve their 2x 8k TEU charters and more importantly their future 3x 11k TEU charter levels. They should be fixing at least one of the 8k vessels within the next few weeks (perhaps already done), so that's not a major concern. However they will have four more negotiations between early-2020 and mid-2021 (1x 8K, 3x 11K). If markets plummet, these rates could fall and CPLP's FCF would fail to grow significantly.

The 5x HMM charters keep CPLP's FCF stable through mid-2025, but perhaps "stable" at 1.4-1.5x won't be good enough? It's difficult to tell in a panicked market. In the absolute worst case, Hyundai Merchant Marine could face financial difficulties (i.e. in a full global recession). I expect the Korean government to support their last remaining national carrier, but if they decided to walk away from their obligations, then CPLP could face a risk here.

In such a nightmare scenario, daily rates would likely plunge and vessel valuations would fall towards scrap levels. I'm not at all concerned about CPLP's residual debt considering their very low leverage, but such a plunging market would have a disastrous impact on NAV and limit payout potentials.

These aren't likely outcomes, but investors should be aware of potential risks involved in these types of investments.

Conclusion and Fair Value Estimate

CPLP provides a striking valuation opportunity combined with exceptional income. It's one of my top income positions. I've demonstrated that adjusted NAV is around $20/unit, but I don't expect it to trade there.

Realistically, we probably won't get under 10% yield anytime soon, which caps the price around $12.60/unit, which is my current "fair value" (27% upside + significant income). Once coverage starts to improve, if CPLP does more dropdowns and raises their payout, we could head back to the mid/upper teens.

