NIO - Massive Cash Crunch On The Way

NIO is experiencing a massive cash crunch. Without securing further, material short-term capital commitments, the company will likely be running out of funds before year end. Investors should continue to avoid the shares or sell existing positions.

Disclosed a new framework agreement with a Chinese state-owned entity for a RMB 10 billion investment into a new joint venture called "NIO China". Details of the transaction still require further negotiation.

According to management, quarterly cash burn eclipsed $600 million and might be even higher in Q2.

Guidance is particularly disappointing given the fact that Q2 will already include several hundred deliveries of the company's new ES6 SUV.

Company guides for Q2 deliveries to be down by 20-30% from an already very weak Q1.

Note: I have covered NIO Inc. (NIO) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Last year's Chinese EV shooting star NIO Inc. has been under pressure ever since the company provided a highly disappointing outlook for the first half of 2019 in its Q4/2018 earnings release:

We expect a greater than anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries in the first quarter 2019, partially due to accelerated deliveries made at the end of last year in anticipation of EV subsidy reductions in China in 2019, as well as the seasonal slowdowns surrounding the January 1st and Chinese New Year holidays. We also expect deliveries in the second quarter 2019 to reflect continued weakness as we await the results of the 2019 EV subsidy policy in China and improvement in the macro-economic conditions.

And while NIO actually managed to beat the top end of its subdued Q1 vehicle delivery guidance by roughly 5%, management's projections for Q2 again came in far below expectations:

Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect an even more challenging sales environment and anticipate overall sequential demand and deliveries to decrease, as competition continues to accelerate and the general automobile market in China remains muted.

NIO now projects vehicle deliveries to drop between 20-30% sequentially despite the outlook incorporating planned deliveries of "several hundred ES6s in June 2019", the company's second SUV model to hit the Chinese market. Assuming a moderate number of 400 ES6 deliveries in Q2, the quarter-over-quarter decline for the ES8 could easily eclipse 35%, a devastating number for a car that has been in production for only 12 months.

Photo: Upcoming NIO ES-6 SUV - Source: MotorMobiles.de

But what really caught my eye was the company's breathtaking cash burn number for the quarter. While on first look, cash and cash equivalents seemed to be down just below $100 million quarter-over-quarter to $1.1 billion, short- and long-term borrowings increased by more than $900 million during Q1, with the majority of the increase caused by the successful issuance of a total of $750 million in convertible senior notes.

After being asked by analysts on the conference call, management stated Q1 cash usage at "over RMB 4 billion" (or above $600 million) but judging by the balance sheet movements, cash burn actually might have been closer to $1 billion. The difference to management's number can be partially explained by the company using almost $300 million of the convertible bond proceeds to purchase capped call options and entering into further derivative transactions in order to limit potential dilution and deal with convertible arbitrage.

Even worse, at least according to the transcript, management expects Q2 cash burn "to be a little bit high". If this actually means higher than Q1, NIO will have to raise a major amount of capital in Q4 at the latest point even with current expectations for meaningful improvements in cash burn during the second half of the year.

That said, the company disclosed a new framework agreement with Beijing E-Town International Investment and Development Co. ("E-Town Capital"), a state-owned investment corporation:

Pursuant to this agreement, the Company will establish an entity, NIO China, in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and contribute certain businesses and assets into NIO China, while E-Town Capital will initially target to invest up to RMB10 billion through its affiliated entities or jointly with third parties in NIO China in exchange for a minority equity stake of NIO China. Furthermore, it is expected that E-Town Capital will help NIO China to build or to find third-party partners to build a new manufacturing facility for the Company’s next-generation platform 2.0 (NP2) vehicles. The parties are continuing to work towards a final binding definitive agreement for this investment.

On the conference call, analysts were almost desperately looking for more color on this announcement but management provided very limited insights other than that the new NIO China entity will be consolidated within the company's financial statements and that "the team is now working with E-Town on the details of these definitive agreements, and there will be a lot of details that need to be refined."

While I have little doubt that this transaction will be consummated at some point going forward, it will likely take a couple of quarters before a definitive agreement will be signed. Meanwhile, NIO will have to secure new capital commitments from creditors and / or investors to avoid running out of cash later this year.

Investors shouldn't place their bets on the new NIO ES6 either as this somewhat smaller and less expensive SUV has already started to cannibalize orders of the larger ES8 as admitted by management on the call. The company reported "more than 12,000 ES6 pre-orders (...) among which over 5,000 were added during the past five-and-a-half weeks since the Shanghai Auto Show" but at the same time declined to confirm previous guidance for full-year unit shipments of more than 20,000 ES6.

Moreover, it is hard to share management's optimism with regards to the second half of the year. While growing ES6 deliveries will undoubtedly make a positive top-line contribution, current analyst consensus estimate of $2.2 billion in revenues in FY19 look entirely out of reach.

The recent, material reduction in Chinese EV subsidies will continue to dampen demand for the company's SUVs and the ongoing trade war issues with the U.S. will further impact China's economy and customer confidence going forward.

Bottom Line:

NIO seemingly started to ramp up its business at the worst possible time, with the country being stuck in an ongoing trade war with the U.S., vehicle demand in China on the decline and EV subsidies having been reduced heavily as of late. With anticipated deliveries currently being a far cry from earlier company projections, NIO is experiencing a massive cash crunch that, without securing new capital commitments, will likely cause the company to run out of funds before year end .

And while the proposed E-Town Capital RMB 10 billion investment into the new NIO China entity is certainly good news, the contemplated cash contribution is unlikely to be upstreamed from the new joint venture to NIO Inc.

In short:

NIO Inc. needs to raise a major amount of new capital before the end of 2019, otherwise the company will face insolvency. With the international equity and debt markets seemingly closed for the company at this point, NIO will likely need short-term governmental support to make it into 2020.

Given the still stretched valuation, substantially lowered growth expectations and concerns around the company's viability beyond this year, I strongly advise investors to remain on the sidelines or sell existing positions. Even a short sale still looks attractive but, admittedly, most of the easy money has already been made over the past couple of months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.