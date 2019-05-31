Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Don't Like The New Round Of Trade Threats

A good deal of the last month's losses have occurred in the overnight sessions, which can leave market participants feeling helpless.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:00PM EST

Spot VIX presently registers at 18.24, after new threats from the Trump Administration specify 5% tariffs on Mexican goods exported into the US effective June 10th.

US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are off the lowest levels from this morning, but SPX still stands quite a bit below the 2800 mark that may resound with some importance from a technical standpoint.

Bond yields continue lower (IEF, TLT, AGG).

Thoughts On Volatility

Recency Bias indeed. In fairness, there are several layers to such an argument (it's been a decade of economic expansion and buy-the-dip market response), and one could state that the stage has been set for a pretty dramatic sell-off; by way of example: consider the near 20% plunge in SPX in just three weeks between Dec 2nd and Dec 24th last year.

The fact is, however, that Mr. Valentine's baseline statement carries a lot of merit. Just because the last one was "the Big One", doesn't mean that the next one has to be. When the next recession/bear market does finally strike, it could certainly underwhelm in its capacity to exact terror and loss.

Challenging our own internal narratives and a priori's can cause us to think with greater flexibility and objectivity.

In my view, this kind of overnight activity can be quite rattling, especially for retirees or those who read the headlines every morning over their cups of coffee. There's a sense of helplessness when one perceives that risk assets are selling off between sessions.

Certainly the dip-buying has not managed to hold very well of late. But you know, "Sell in May...": some of this could just be seasonality at play.

One unfortunate consequence of the last decade or so is that so much of the media buzz has become polarized and inane. What attorney general has ever not been handpicked?

Ms. Haberman's overall point may be well worthy of our consideration, but subtle interjections such as "handpicked" serve just to corral readers into an ideological cubby. There can be no question that both liberal and conservative factions have gotten better at peddling righteous indignation, and dispassionate conversation has suffered for it.

In fact, I would go so far as to opine that such dramatic discussion discredits media and emboldens leaders to act in heinous ways that would be harder to pull off if commentary were less charged: certainly no shortage of volatility in public discourse these days!

Term Structure

SPX is definitely unwinding its invincibility status that it's benefitted from since just after Christmas '18, but spot VIX and the VX curve is playing it cool.

Practically every measure of volatility (we'll see a notable exception in Skew) is well of the lows of early May, but far from alarmist levels. That may be good news for SPX generally, or it may signify that really large moves in either direction are not as likely as if vol was lurching higher.

As the Friday morning session draws to a finale, the VX term structure is cooling down from the day's highs. The front month made a 1-vol-point move from the open, and has since given about half of that back.

The futures curve is pancake flat here - half a vol-point wide from bottom to top. At least at present, spot VIX skewers the curve, and if we are even going to bother mentioning an "outlier", it's the December contract, which historically is always depressed relative to other months.

The current state of affairs benefits those who are looking for raw movement in the VX futures with only minimal "interference" from forces such as roll decay. Historically, short-vol positions (SVXY) have gained a major advantage from roll yield, while long-positions (VXX, UVXY) have suffered. Today's state of affairs is more neutral.

Speaking of neutrality, SPX options skew as reported by the CBOE Skew index is about as close to 100 (no put skew) as it gets. This turned out to be a pretty important buying signal in late December, just as SPX was finding a bottom.

Calls are getting a bid, which may well indicate that a traders are eyeing a rebound in the underlying.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Good points from the prior MVB from readers FL and Alan. As I think each allude to here, there are nth-order effects to multiple parties (most notably China and the US) from these negotiations. For example, today's market performance demonstrates that perhaps taking the aggressive stance with China makes the US less economically prepared to take similar trade-based action with countries such as Mexico.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.