Seadrill Partners Falling Into Oblivion

Seadrill Partners Announces One for Ten Reverse Unit Split to be effective after the close of trading on July 1, 2019.

Revenues for the first quarter were $203.7 million, compared to $194.3 million in the first quarter last year and down 7.2% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) has been slowly going down since my preceding article, where I was pushing for a short position. Unfortunately, for long-term shareholders, I have been right, and the stock collapsed due to a potential restructuring under Chapter 11 within the next 12 months.

Seadrill Partners managed in extremis to insulate itself temporarily against the adverse ripple effects of Seadrill Ltd.'s (NYSE: SDRL) debt restructuring, which was forced to file for Chapter 11 due to a massive debt load.

Refinancing the debt next year offers some severe challenges that the company is not ready to solve due primarily to a weaker-than-expected recovery in the floaters' segment.

The investment thesis is clear. In my preceding article, I recommended to protect your investment by shorting SDLP, and I still believe it is the right strategy, especially if you are holding a long-term position at a significant loss.

The stock dropped strongly when the company announced the near elimination of the distribution to a symbolic $0.01 per share and may fall further into oblivion by the decision to reverse split 1:10 to be able to stay listed, effective after the close of trading on July 1, 2019.

Mark Morris, the company CEO, said in the conference call:

Refinancing of our debt maturing in the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 is currently being evaluated. Our good liquidity position allows us – allows adequate time prior to the debt becoming due. We aim to be in a position to engage with stakeholders and/or capital markets later this year and we will provide updates as appropriate.

Seadrill Partners - Balance Sheet 1Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill Partners 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total revenues in $ million 267.9 276.8 256.3 194.3 418.1 206.2 219.6 203.7 Net income attributable to SDLP in $ million 11.7 46.3 26.5 -3.2 127.7 -9.3 -59.1 -25.1 EBITDA $ million 139.8 118.0 146.3 118.8 349.9 133.7 102.3 96.5 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million 164.6 161,2 137.9 99.7 320.1 129.9 130.2 109.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4.4% 16,7% 10.3% 0 30.5% 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.13 0.50 0.29 -0.04 1.39 -0.12 -0.64 Cash from operations in $ million 120.5 119.1 79.6 103.4 30.8 280.8 19.1 26.7 Capital expenditure in $ million 14.7 28.4 14.3 6.9 5.4 5.2 5.9 4.8 Free cash flow in $ million 105.8 90.7 62.6 96.5 25.4 275.6 13.2 21.9 Cash and short-term investments $ billion 0.919 0.845 0.849 0.860 0.806 0.882 0.842 0.773 Total debt in $ billion 3.62 3.44 3.37 3.35 3.26 3.09 3.06 2.98 Distribution per share in $ 0.10 0 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted - million) 91.822 91.822 91.822 91.822 91.822 91.822 91.822 91.822

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Backlog

1 - Revenues were $203.7 million in 1Q'19

Revenues for the first quarter were $203.7 million, compared to $194.3 million in the first quarter last year and down 7.2% sequentially.

Mark Morris, the company CEO, said in the conference call:

The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a full quarter of idle time on the West Aquarius prior to commencing its contract with Exxon in Canada, which was partially offset by the West Capella working for a full quarter and the West Vencedor commencing its contract with Petronas in January.

2 - Free cash flow

SDLP has passed the FCF test with $336.1 million in levered free cash flow yearly, with $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

On January 22, 2019, Seadrill Partners reduced the distribution to $0.01 per share.

SDLP passes the FCF test.

3 - Net debt is now $2.21 billion (including current).

The company has $772.9 million in total cash, which translates to net debt of $2.21 billion, giving a ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.2x.

The issue is the maturities in H2 2020 and H1 2021, which are considered challenging in terms of refinancing if the company is not improving its cash flow from operations and generate more revenues.

4 - Backlog

As of May 23, 2019, the backlog remaining is $755 million extending until 2020. I have estimated about $369 million left in backlog in 2019, assuming no new contract whatsoever.

Backlog repartition from 2019 to 2020: As I said previously, the erosion in backlog is a concern because without any valuable backlog addition, the company will be confronted with a weak financial position precisely at the same time it will have to refinance its debt.

Recent fleet status changes:

In the floaters' category, the Drillship West Capella got an extended until April 2020 from Petronas which exercised the options and the semi-sub West Capricorn, which has been terminated by BP, was awarded a three-well contract with two fixed price options with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

In the tender category, the West Vencedor got extended by Petronas which exercised options until June 2019 and will start its contract with an undisclosed client in the Ivory Coast from 9/19 to 2/20 with one 4-month option. Day rate is $110k/d. Also, the tender rig T-16 contract is transferred to the T-15, which rolls off the deal in September 2019. The T-16 will be demobilized in Singapore. Mark Morris said:

Since our last report in February, we have signed up $35 million of new business. Two fixed price options were exercised by Petronas for the West Capella in Malaysia adding $22 million in backlog. The contract is now expected to run until the second quarter of 2020. Following the early termination of the West Capricorn, we secured a one well contract with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Backlog is expected to be $10 million and the contract commenced earlier this month.

Despite some positive comment about the market and potential for future contracts, it is hard to be optimistic, especially after the recent oil prices retracement.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Seadrill Partners has nowhere to go but down. We have seen it playing for many offshore drillers, and it will not be different for this struggling company.

The question is how hard the existing shareholders will be hit? If we look at what has been going on with Seadrill, we cannot be very optimistic, and we should expect a probable 3% stake left for shareholders in the newco emerging from Chapter 11.

In my opinion, it is only a matter of time, and the company should not procrastinate while they can still negotiate with the noteholders.

I recommend avoiding the stock now unless you are strong enough to trade short term the stock and able to act on short notice.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SDLP is now on its last leg but should drop further with the reverse split announcement. For traders, the next low may eventually be an opportunity short term with a potential rally in July when the reverse split has been implemented. Generally, the stock gets a boost from short covering often forced due to the change in the stock.

However, it is temporary, and SDLP will eventually resume its slow descent into oblivion. Just look at SDRL and what happened since the company emerged from bankruptcy.

