Parsley Energy: Outlook Is Still Looking Good

Oil prices have come under pressure in the last few days which has pushed a number of energy stocks lower as investors fear about the future of oil producers. But the Permian Basin operator Parsley Energy (PE) remains on track to grow its earnings while cutting down its cash flow outspend.

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell from a little over $63 to $58 a barrel last week after staying above $60 since late-March. The drop came as markets worry that the US-Chinese trade row could hurt global economic growth and dent fuel demand. The supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, political tensions in the Middle East, declining production from Venezuela, and a slowdown in the US shale oil production growth has likely prevented oil from falling further. Still, the latest dip in prices has pushed shares of oil producers lower. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is the largest ETF for independent oil producers, has tumbled by 7.3% since the start of last week.

That being said, oil prices have still climbed by 26% this year from less than $47 a barrel in early-January to $59 at the time of this writing. The future strip for 2019 also hovers around $58 to $59 a barrel. That’s higher than the first quarter average of less than $55 a barrel. Meanwhile, the oil prices at the Permian Basin have also improved substantially following an increase in the region’s takeaway capacity. The discount on the Permian Basin’s West Texas oil when compared with the WTI futures improved from more than $10 a barrel a year earlier to just $2.53 currently.

It is important to remember that the first quarter was a difficult period for oil producers but Parsley Energy still managed to improve its earnings as well as cash flows. For the first three months of this year, the company realized an average oil price of $51.83 a barrel (unhedged), down from almost $62 a year earlier. Due to the weakness in regional prices at the Permian Basin, Parsley sold its oil at a $3.07 per barrel discount to the benchmark.

But Parsley also posted a 34% increase in average daily production to 125,400 boe per day as oil production climbed by 33% to 78,900 bpd. The company also successfully reduced its G&A costs on a per unit basis. As a result, the company managed to report a 6.7% increase in adjusted operating income (EBITDAX) to $301.1 million. But due to the increase in operating expenses, particularly the lease operating expenses, DD&A charges, and exploration costs, Parsley’s adjusted net profits fell by 23% from a year earlier to $62.3 million.

Parsley also managed to reduce its cash flow outspend as it generated strong levels of operating cash flows and reduced its capital expenditure. The company reported more than $271 million of operating cash flows ahead of changes in working capital which actually depicts a growth of 5.3% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, its cash capital expenditure fell by 19% from last year to $377.6 million. Consequently, with the increase in cash inflows and a decrease in cash outflows, the company’s cash flow outspend improved from $277.29 million in Q1-2018 to $105.08 million in Q1-2019, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

In short, Parsley reported a decent profit and improved its cash flow profile when it received oil prices of less than $52 a barrel. Since then, oil prices have improved, even after accounting for the latest dip. At the current and future strip prices, Parsley will realize higher oil prices than the first quarter which should give a boost to the company’s earnings and cash flows.

In addition to this, I believe Parsley will continue growing production numbers as it brings a number of wells online in the Midland and Delaware regions of the Permian Basin. The company has substantially reduced drilling activity and operated with 12 rigs and three to four frac crews during the quarter, down from 16 rigs in 2018. But this was enough to drive more than 30% increase in output, as evident from the latest quarterly results.

The company will continue to work with 12 rigs throughout the rest of the year and will place around 35 gross horizontal wells to production in the second quarter with an average working interest of 95%. I believe Parsley’s production growth will accelerate in the second quarter considering that the company placed one fewer well to production in the first quarter (34 wells) while its working interest was a little lower at 93%. I expect Parsley to continue bringing 33 to 35 gross wells online in each quarter in the second half of the year which will fuel production growth. However, its average working interest in wells will likely drop back to the low-90 percent in the back end of the year and this could slightly decelerate production growth as compared to the second quarter. The company, however, will likely meaningfully grow volumes which will have a positive impact on its earnings and cash flows.

Image: Parsley Energy Investor Presentation

At the same time, Parsley is also targeting capital efficiency gains driven by productivity gains and CapEx savings. The company also has a scale advantage since it is a mid-tier operator at the Permian Basin with a 12-rig drilling program as opposed to more than 50 small operators who are running two or fewer rigs. A large acreage position in the Permian Basin, an active drilling program, and visibility for production growth helps the company in negotiating favorable terms with its oilfield services and midstream companies. Even though Parsley is a much smaller player at the Permian Basin when compared against companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) or Concho Resources (CXO), it is still large enough to allocate capital as efficiently as its peers.

In my view, Parsley will likely post higher profits in the coming quarters as it benefits from better oil price realization and production growth. These factors will also give a boost to the company’s cash flow from operations. At the same time, Parsley is keeping its spending under control. The company has set this year’s capital budget of $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion, down from $1.76 billion last year. Its spending has already come down considerably, which was evident from the latest quarterly results discussed earlier. I expect Parsley to continue reporting low levels of capital expenditure on a year-over-year basis in the coming quarters. The increase in operating cash flows combined with low levels of capital expenditure should further improve the company’s cash flow profile. In the first quarter, Parsley posted a notable decline in the cash flow outspend, as discussed earlier. I think this trend will continue in the future as the company’s cash flow deficit falls both on a year-over-year as well as sequential basis.

Furthermore, Parsley also has a strong balance sheet and a solid hedge book which strengthens its ability to withstand further weakness in oil prices. At the end of the first quarter, the company had $2.18 billion of long-term debt which translates into a below average debt-to-equity ratio of 39.3%. The company also doesn’t have any significant near-term debt maturities. Additionally, Parsley has ample liquidity of $1 billion, including $10 million of cash reserves and $991 million available under the revolving credit facility. That liquidity should help fund the cash flow deficit.

As for the hedges, they cover more than 70,000 bpd of the company’s oil production for the remainder of the year through option contracts (put spreads, three-way collars, and collars). This represents more than 85% of the company’s expected oil production for the current year, as per my estimate. Parsley has also entered into basis hedges to protect against weakness in regional oil and gas price differentials. These hedges can provide crucial support to the company’s future cash flows if oil prices plunge.

Shares of Parsley Energy have fallen by 10% in the last week on the back of weakness in oil prices. The stock appears cheap since it is priced just 8-times next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe the company’s shares will likely recover as it grows earnings and shrinks cash flow outspend. Investors should consider buying Parsley stock on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.