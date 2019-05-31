Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Starbucks

I describe how you can build one of these concentrated portfolios yourself, and I present an example.

Given that run-up and given that my site is still bullish on Starbucks, it's a good candidate for a hedged or "bulletproof" portfolio.

Starbucks was Portfolio Armor's top name at the beginning of the year. Since then, it's up nearly 20%.

Starbucks celebrates Star Wars Day (May the 4th). Photo via Starbucks Malaysia's Twitter account.

SBUX And The Hedged Portfolio Method

At the beginning of this year, I noted that Starbucks (SBUX) was Portfolio Armor's top name. Since then, the stock has climbed about 19.59%.

Data by YCharts

Portfolio Armor is still bullish on Starbucks, though it's no longer its number one name. Given its continued bullishness, though, and the stock's run-up since the beginning of the year, I thought it would be a good candidate for a hedged or "bulletproof" portfolio. As we did in previous examples, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around SBUX.

We'll start with these premises:

You have $500,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 20% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including SBUX, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside SBUX - whether those returns come partly from dividends or not isn't relevant (tax considerations aside). My site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing total returns and options market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 20% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and to determine whether to hedge each position with puts or collars, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using my site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "SBUX" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($500,000) and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (20%).

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

After clicking "Create," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for SBUX. That's optional, so I leave it blank, and let Portfolio Armor use its own potential return estimate.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

Next, I click "Create," and, after a few moments, I was presented with this hedged portfolio:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

In addition to SBUX, the site selected Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Fair Isaac (FICO), MSCI (MSCI), Nexstar Media (NXST), and Veeva Systems (VEEV) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >20% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Netflix (NFLX) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. NFLX is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance (to a drawdown of no more than 20%).

If you're curious why there are so few positions in this portfolio, the short answer is that hedging obviates the need for more and enables a winning position to have a larger impact on portfolio returns. For a longer answer, this article offers an elaboration and an example.

Note that each of the primary securities is hedged, in this case, with optimal puts. Here's a closer look at the SBUX optimal puts:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio Armor's hedged portfolio construction tool tries hedging each primary security with both an optimal collar and optimal puts, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In the case of SBUX and the other primary securities, optimal puts won out.

Portfolio Characteristics

Here's another look at the data summary at the bottom of this portfolio:

The Worst-Case Scenario

The Max Drawdown is the worst-case scenario. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). In that case, you'd be down no more than 18.38%.

Hedging Cost

This is the aggregate cost of hedging the portfolio. Here, it's $2,757 or 0.55% of portfolio value, assuming, conservatively, that you placed each options trade at the worst end of its spread.

The Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 20%. That's what you'd get, net of the hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely.

A More Likely Scenario

Each time Portfolio Armor estimates a potential return for a security, it tracks how that security actually performed six months later, and it continually updates the ratio of actual returns to potential returns. The expected return of 7.63% takes that ratio into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose in a particular portfolio are slim, but, on average, the actual returns tend to track fairly close to expected returns.

Wrapping Up - How This Portfolio Differs

Each week in my Marketplace service, I present five portfolios to subscribers with dollar amounts ranging in size from $30,000 to $2,000,000, including one aggressive portfolio hedged against a greater-than-20% decline. This portfolio differs from ones in my Marketplace service in that I let Portfolio Armor pick all the securities for the portfolios in my service, unlike here where I foisted SBUX upon it. Let's check back in a few months and see how this portfolio is doing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.