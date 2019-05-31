Famous Dave's Faces More Headwinds

Source: Business Journals

As the economy appears to have peaked, cyclical stocks like Famous Dave's (DAVE) have come into focus. In its recent quarterly earnings report, the company missed on revenue and earnings. The stock is down over 15% post-earnings. In the past, the company suffered from a decline in top-line growth. Over 80% of its total revenue came from stores; it was having a tough time driving traffic to the stores. Management also needed to improve the food quality.

In the most recent quarter, the company generated nearly $15 million in revenue, up 11% Y/Y. Restaurant sales were up 18% Y/Y. The increase was mainly due to the acquisition of restaurants in Colorado and an increase in same-store sales. As importantly, restaurant sales were only 73% of total revenue, down from over 80% in 2016. This implies the company continues to try to expand via franchisees, potentially leading to faster and more profitable growth. Franchise royalty and fee revenue was $3.2 billion, down 6% Y/Y. The company closed 13 franchise restaurants during the quarter.

Comparable sales growth for company-owned stores was 1.3%. Comparable sales for dine-in declined 5.6%; dine-in represented over 53% of company-owned store revenue. Comparable sales for to-go and catering rose 10.2% and 12.6%, respectively. These are positives the company should expand upon.

Margins Eroded

Though revenue grew by double digits, operating costs grew faster. Costs for food and beverage, labor, operating expenses and general and administrative were $13 million, up 22% Y/Y. These expenses as a percentage of revenue were 92%, up from 83% in the year earlier period. Food and beverage costs rose due to increased commodity costs and heightened food waste. Labor costs rose due to labor inflation and the need to staff the company's burgeoning catering business.

As a result, EBITDA of $781 thousand fell over 50% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 6%, down from 14% in the year earlier period. Management will have to adjust its operating costs to better fit the company's new mix of business. That could be easier said than done.

Working Capital Eroded

A point of emphasis for Dave's is its liquidity. The company has $9 million of cash and about $5 million of working capital. I would consider this paltry, given the vagaries of the restaurant business and the company's turnaround plans. Working capital is down from about $10 million at year-end. Cash flow from operations was just under $2 million, which I would consider a win. Free cash flow ("FCF") was negative, mainly due to a $4 million payment to acquire restaurants.

As long as the company continues to generate positive cash flow, its liquidity could improve. Its debt and lease liabilities totaled $19 billion, or 6.2x run-rate EBITDA (quarterly EBITDA annualized). Obligations at this level put the company at risk and limit its flexibility if its operations turn sour.

Conclusion

Dave's margin erosion is a concern. DAVE is down about 40% Y/Y. It could fall further. Sell DAVE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.