U.S. Business Policy Uncertainty Up - How Much Will This Spill Over Into Business Sentiment?

Don't forget, the business cycle is itself merely those animal spirits; finding the turn is vital to portfolios and actions.

The big question is how much will spill over into actual business uncertainty? Enough to strongly influence actions?

Why Should We Care About Policy Uncertainty?

If we're going to talk macroeconomics then Keynes is a name we should juggle with. His point about the business cycle being that it depends "upon the animal spirits of businessmen." Business investment is by far the most volatile component of GDP and can be said to be the driver - rather than a result - of that business cycle itself. That falls, GDP falls, more people are dissuaded from investing and down into the abyss we go until finally, people think assets are cheap enough to be investing in them again.

So, what is a driver of a lessening of investment? That uncertainty - sure, certainty will do it too. If we know absolutely that the bombs start dropping next month then we'll perhaps not go buy that new machine for the bombs to fall upon. But in the absence of that sort of certainty, it's uncertainty which is the killer of that business investment.

We're worried, we don't know, we're at the very best hesitant to pull the trigger on the new product, plant or production.

So, Policy Uncertainty

One form of that uncertainty is "What are the damn fools in government going to do next?" This is actually the major argument in favour of laissez-faire economics. Not that the government can't do good things, sure that's well, that's possible. Ahem, yes, possible. It's that we don't know what the next set of regulations are going to be; what we may or may not do. Even what may be subsidised, and what may not be. Policy uncertainty is thus important to us.

Thus, Moody's policy uncertainty index:

This is important, the recent bankruptcy of British Steel is being blamed on just this. Sure, that's the UK economy, not the US, but still, it illustrates the point. Because no one knew when Brexit was going to occur, nor what terms it would happen upon, people weren't making steel orders in the UK. They were buying with more certainty over price elsewhere. So, the steelmaker goes bankrupt.

If we did know the when and the terms, then the exchange rate would adjust to that and we could still book orders - it's the uncertainty, not the event, that's the problem.

We're Less Subject To Uncertainty Than We Used To Be

We have more uncertainty around these days - Trump is an activist administration even if in the opposite direction - but we're less subject to the effects of it. As Moody's says:

The good news is that the economic implications of elevated uncertainty aren’t overly meaningful, though uncertainty may be affecting demand for commercial and industrial loans. Businesses appear to have adjusted to persistently high uncertainty over the past several years.

But less worried about any particular amount of it doesn't mean that we don't care about the amount of it increasing.

China Trade Is A Part Of It

Obviously, we're worried about what the China trade terms are going to be. Note that this is, as above, uncertainty we're talking about. This works both ways. More tariffs mean investing in this set of businesses and activities over here. Fewer or lower means this set over here. The more uncertainty there is, the less likely it is that either happens - business investment falls with those implications for the business cycle.

But it's not just China trade, it's the whole policy environment. Will Treasury declare who is a currency manipulator, will AOC's wilder ideas gain traction and so on.

So, What Do We Do About It?

We know that uncertainty can be a trigger for a turn in the business cycle. We can't observe uncertainty directly but we can monitor where we would see the first effects of it. As Moody's says:

Therefore, measures of capital expenditure plans, industrial production, and core capital goods orders warrant a close watch.

If that macroeconomy is going to turn, then that's where we'll see the first indications of it doing so. My takeaway is that yes, it's possible that government action could precipitate the next recession. So, that's where to look to see it coming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.