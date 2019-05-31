CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) CEO Christopher Munyan on Fiscal Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Keith Pfeil - Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Munyan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson & Co.

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Co. LLC

Thank you. Keith Pfeil, you may begin your conference.

Keith Pfeil

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss CSS Industries' first quarter and full year results for fiscal 2019 and our outlook for fiscal 2020.

Sitting with me today is Chris Munyan, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the course of this call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information. We ask you to look at yesterday's press release and read through the forward-looking cautionary statements that we've included there.

In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning and we ask you to read through the sections of our press release that addressed the use of these items.

The press release and related tables can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at cssindustries.com.

Chris will begin our discussion by providing some opening comments related to our quarter.

Christopher Munyan

Thanks, Keith. Good morning, everyone. Our fourth-quarter results were disappointing, driven primarily by declining sales volumes in our legacy business. Net sales decreased 12% to $72 million in the fourth quarter as compared to prior year.

Despite the decline in sales volume, our Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $900,000 compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The resulting improvement was the result of previously announced cost savings initiatives implemented during the year, which were partially offset by the margin impact of the sales volumes declines.

For the full year, net sales increased 6%, driven all by the full year contribution of Simplicity acquisition, which was partially offset by declining volumes across our base craft, gift and seasonal businesses. Our legacy craft and gift businesses continued to be adversely affected by the declining replenishment sales from our major retailers, while our seasonal business experienced retail buydowns and share loss primarily within our Valentine's Day and Easter businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year finished at $15 million, down $9.3 million versus the prior year, due primarily to declining sales volume.

Though the financial results for fiscal 2019 were very challenging, there are a few initiatives mentioned in yesterday's press release I would like to take a moment to discuss.

The first item I would like to touch on relates to debt and liquidity. We took an aggressive approach to debt paydown during our fourth quarter, fueled by strong cash flow and finished the year with $9.4 million of net debt, which represents a $31 million reduction of net debt between Q3 and Q4.

I'm pleased with the progress we've made in reducing our debt as we finish fiscal 2019, given our challenges experienced during the year with sales volume declines.

Subsequent to the conclusion of fiscal 2019, we also took steps to amend our asset-based credit facility. This was done as a result of the declining sales volume experienced in Q4 as well as based on our conservative view on sales heading into fiscal 2020.

We're planning for continued declines in sales volumes, which I will address in a minute, which resulted in us needing to amend our facility. The overall facility has reduced from $125 million to $100 million. However, this amended facility will still provide the company with ample liquidity throughout our business cycle.

In connection with this change, the company also announced the suspension of its dividend to further focus on the near-term priority of liquidity and debt management.

As we managed through this tough retail business environment, we're doing so in a manner that ensures we're further strengthened our balance sheet by more tightly managing our cash and debt levels.

The second item that I'd like to discuss relates to our continued cost savings initiatives. During fiscal 2019, we continued integration efforts around our Simplicity and McCall acquisitions, with a combination of the United Kingdom and Australia locations, as well as completed the integration of the US-based marketing efforts for these businesses.

Savings associated with these integration efforts are worth approximately $2 million on an annualized basis. The first phase of our management project concluded during our third quarter and cost-saving initiatives were put in place early January 2019, which will drive approximately $4 million of annualized savings.

Earlier this month, we provided an update on the second phase of our cost-saving initiatives. The second phase is expected to generate $22 million of savings by the end of fiscal 2020. These cost-savings initiatives will be driven by a combination of workforce cuts, as well as operating expense reductions, heavily we focused on our legacy business.

In connection with this change, we've inncurred restructuring expenses of approximately $2 million, primarily related to severance costs which were recorded during our first fiscal quarter of 2020.

The second phase of our management project was focused on adopting a new approach to our business around new item creation and active SKU management. The overarching goal was to drive simplification within our product offerings, while implementing new initiatives around product lifecycle management and new product development.

These new approaches and initiatives will more directly focus on total return through the implementation of economic value-added concepts, EVA, also reviewing the existing product portfolio for simplification. This process has identified approximately 7,000 SKUs for elimination, representing roughly 14% of our total product offering.

These SKU eliminations will drive simplification within our processes, thus leading to reduced run rate spending around the development process. This change in process, as well as our previously announced exit of sports licensing back-to-school products, will result in approximately $10 million of lower sales in fiscal 2020.

Despite the sales losses, we do not expect an impact of profits associated with this change as the contribution loss for these sales will be offset by the cost savings initiatives.

Overall, fiscal 2019 was extremely disappointing. While Simplicity performed as expected, our legacy businesses were significantly impacted by the continual sales volume declines as well as the execution issues related to the reshoring of plastic decorative ribbons from China in our US manufacturing facilities.

The challenges faced this year contributed to the continued decline within our businesses. Management has taken steps to address these issues through these initiatives I just discussed and management will continue to address these issues through further analysis of our business as we go into fiscal 2020.

Now, I will turn it back to Keith who will cover the financials in detail.

Keith Pfeil

Thanks, Chris. Turning attention to the financial results, we will walk through our overall sales performance and results by category, as well as comment on the rest of the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $72 million, which was an 11.7% decrease over the prior-year quarter, and was driven by declines across our legacy craft, gifts and seasonal businesses.

For the full year, our net sales of $382.3 million, representing a 5.6% increase over the prior year, driven all by the full-year contribution of the Simplicity acquisition. Sales attributable to Simplicity were $91 million compared to $35.6 million in fiscal 2018.

Excluding the impact of Simplicity in both periods, sales declined 10.8%, driven by lower replenishment sales within our craft and gift businesses and lower sales within our seasonal category, being driven by a combination of buydowns and market share losses.

Looking at our sales by category, craft net sales were $40.6 million in the quarter, representing a 3.7% increase over the prior-year quarter, which is driven by higher sales related to Simplicity.

Excluding sales from Simplicity in both quarters, craft sales decreased 30.5% versus the prior-year quarter, driven by lower punishment sales of ribbon and buttons at our two largest customers, which includes a nonrepeating button reset which occurred in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, craft net sales increased 38.3% versus the prior fiscal year, all driven by contributions from Simplicity. Excluding Simplicity sales in both years, craft sales decreased 14.8%, driven by lower sales of ribbons and buttons as well as lower McCall pattern revenue.

The declines in ribbons and buttons were the result of lower replenishment sales as well as price erosion within ribbon due to our product mix change with a large customer. The decline in McCall pattern revenue was attributable to a system go-live issue and is not expected to repeat in the future.

Our gift category net sales were $26.8 million in the quarter compared to $34.6 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a 22.5% decline. The decline was centered on lower replenishment sales of paper-based products, mainly social stationery. These declines are partially offset by higher sales of gift card holders.

For the full year, our gift sales were $111 million, down 11.5% from the prior year, with the declines focused on eroding social stationery sales as well as lower sales of packaging and floral ribbon. The declines in social stationery were the result of market share losses and declining replenishment sales within the mass, drug, discount and specialty retail channels. Partially offsetting these declines were higher sales of trimmer [ph] packaged products, which includes everyday ribbon, gift bags and gift boxes and is the result of market share growth within the mass market and discount retail channels.

Our seasonal net sales were $4.6 million in the quarter, representing a 40.6% decline as compared to the prior-year quarter as a result of buydowns of Easter die kits within mass market retail. It is important to note that our fiscal fourth quarter is typically our lowest revenue quarter for seasonal.

For the full year, seasonal sales were $113.2 million, representing a 7.4% decrease over the prior-year as a result of lower sales of Valentine's Day and Easter products, as well as lower sales of Christmas gift card holders and Christmas ribbons and bows. These are partially offset by higher sales of school stationery.

The Valentine and East erosion was driven by retail buydowns within the mass market and discount channels as well as market share losses of Valentine products with a major mass market retailer as a result of product mix changes at retail, which were not offered by the company.

The Christmas gift card holder decline was driven by a combination of retailer buydowns, price erosion due to competitive pressures and product mix changes. Price erosion and product mix were the key drivers of declines within our Christmas ribbon and bow business.

Moving further into our income statement, our consolidated gross profit on a GAAP basis was $19.5 million in the quarter compared to $16.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 27.1% in the quarter compared to 20.7% in the prior-year quarter.

The increase in gross margin percent was primarily related to lower inventory step up amortization related to the Simplicity and McCall acquisitions as well as a non-repeating manufacturing variance write-off which occurred in the prior-year quarter.

On a full-year basis, GAAP gross profit was $89.3 million compared to $92.8 million in the prior-year. GAAP gross margin was 23.4% in fiscal 2019 compared to 25.7% in the prior-year.

Our adjusted gross profit was $20.9 million for the quarter compared to $22.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 29% in the quarter compared to 27.6% in the prior-year quarter, driven by the mix of sales within craft as well as a not repeating a manufacturing variance write-off which had occurred in the prior-year.

Full-year adjusted gross profit was $106.4 million compared to $110.7 million in the prior year and adjusted gross margin was 27.8% compared to 30.6% in the prior year. The resulting decline in adjusted gross margin was driven primarily by the customer and product mix impacts of declines within our craft and gift businesses as well as the impact of lower seasonal sales and higher variances related to the domestic manufacturing of plastic decorative ribbons and higher freight costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27.4 million in the quarter compared to $32.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was attributable to cost savings initiatives, primarily driven by workforce reductions within the legacy business as well as integration savings from the Simplicity and McCall businesses.

During the quarter, the company recorded a $13.9 million pretax charge related to the impairment of intangible assets, primarily as a result of the non-cash write-off of its C.R. Gibson tradename and customer list worth $8 million and $4.6 million respectively. The remaining $1.3 million relates to non-cash impairment charges related to tradenames within its legacy business. All impairment charges were the result of lower sales within these product categories.

For the full year, SG&A expenses were $113.3 million compared to $105.2 million in the prior year. The increase reflects the full-year impact of Simplicity acquired operating expenses, partially offset by integration savings and cost savings initiatives within the legacy business.

The company recorded $3.1 million of restructuring expenses in fiscal 2019 compared to zero in the prior year. $1.9 million of these expenses related to integration efforts of Simplicity and McCall, primarily driven by the previously announced United Kingdom office consolidation. The remaining $1.2 million relates to employee separation costs as a result of our first phase of the management cost savings initiatives.

For the full year, the company recorded $15.3 million of pretax charges related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. $13.9 million of these charges related to intangible asset write-downs in Q4 as previously mentioned. The remaining $1.4 million was the result of the impairment of goodwill on the Fitlosophy acquisition, which was recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

This goodwill write-down was related to the continued discrepancy between the company's book value and its market capitalization. In fiscal 2018, the company recorded $33.4 million related to the impairment of goodwill and intangibles, driven by the discrepancy between its book value and market capitalization.

The GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $21.7 million compared to $48.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating loss was $4.6 million compared to $5.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the GAAP operating loss was $42.5 million compared to $45.7 million in the prior-year.

On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.1 million compared to $13.8 million in the prior year. The incremental adjusted operating income from the Simplicity acquisition, integration and cost-savings initiatives were more than offset by declining sales volumes, product mix changes and higher costs within our legacy business.

The company's effective tax rate for the quarter was 1% compared to 21.2% in the prior-year quarter, with the decrease attributable to the recording of a valuation allowance that fully offset the US net deferred tax assets which resulted in no tax benefit recorded against US pretax losses in the quarter. The effective tax rate in the prior-year quarter was not affected by a valuation allowance.

The company's effective tax rate for the full year was negative 17.8% compared to positive 20.7% in the prior year, with the decrease being primarily attributable to the recording of a valuation allowance that fully offset the company's US net deferred tax assets.

No tax benefit was recorded against the US pretax losses for the year. Our tax rate was not impacted by our valuation allowance in the prior year.

The GAAP net loss for the quarter was $23.4 million compared to $38.4 million in the prior year. The adjusted net loss was $10.4 million in the quarter compared to a $5 million net loss in the prior-year quarter.

Net loss per share was $2.65 compared to $4.21 in the prior-year quarter and the adjusted net loss per share was $1.18 compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Net loss for fiscal 2019 was $53.5 million compared to $36.5 million in the prior-year. The adjusted net loss in fiscal 2019 was $12.9 million compared to adjusted net income of $10 million in the prior year.

Loss per share in fiscal 2019 was $5.97 per share compared to $4.01 per share in the prior year. Adjusted net loss per share in fiscal 2019 was $1.43 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $900,000 in the quarter compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was $15 million compared to $24.3 million in the prior year.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the year with $17.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $58.6 million in the prior-year.

Inventory decreased to $96.2 million compared to $102.4 million in the prior year. Excluding the effect of inventory step ups in both periods and inventory acquired in the current year, inventory levels increased $4.1 million compared to the prior-year.

The resulting growth is due to higher levels of raw materials for the manufacture of plastic decorative ribbons as well as higher levels of inventory within our craft driven business as a result of lower replenishment sales. This growth was partially offset by lower levels of gift inventory related to our stationery product lines as a result of SKU reductions.

Receivables decreased to $53.8 million compared to $63.1 million in the prior year, driven mainly by lower fourth-quarter sales volumes. Payables increased to $27.9 million from $20.6 million as a result of earlier buys of raw materials related to the manufacture of plastic decorative ribbons.

The company ended the year with $26.5 million in total debt compared to $40.5 million in the prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1 million for the year compared to $31.4 million in the prior year.

Capital expenditures totaled $10.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the prior year and was reflective of costs associated with the integration efforts of Simplicity and McCall, primarily driven by higher information technology spending.

Free cash flow was a negative $9.6 million compared to positive $24.1 million in the prior year. The decline in free cash flow versus the prior year is reflective of not repeating the large inventory reduction experienced in the prior year, higher capital spending driven by integration efforts, and lower levels of cash generated from the legacy business as a result of volume and price pressures.

We returned $7.2 million in dividends to our shareholders, which is consistent with prior year.

Now, I'm going to turn it back to Chris to discuss our fiscal 2020 outlook as well as provide closing comments.

Christopher Munyan

Thanks, Keith. Fiscal 2020 will be a year to pause and focus on the stabilization of our business. We will not be seeking new acquisitions as we work to improve the performance of our existing businesses, specifically addressing the ongoing sales erosion as well as working to exceed the cost savings initiatives set forth.

The changes I discussed earlier are fully underway and will be a key focus of fiscal 2020. Our goal is to transform the business to align with the market forces of today's retail environment. We are seeking to operate a leaner business and will continue our review of underperforming product lines to assess the go-forward strategy with the goal of improving the overall returns.

We expect full-year fiscal 2020 net sales to be in a range of $355 million to $365 million, representing erosion of minus 4% to minus 7%, driven by expected declines within our legacy business and exiting non-core businesses, such as sports license back-to-school, partially offset by flat to moderate growth in our Simplicity and McCall brands.

Our GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of 0 to $2 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21 million to $24 million. Expected growth in adjusted EBITDA is the result of cost-savings initiatives previously discussed, partially offset by the anticipated lower sales volumes, as well as expected inflation in commodities and freight as well as higher manufacturing costs.

We're also providing a guidance on free cash flow for fiscal 2020, defined as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. We expect free cash flow to be in the range of $14 million to $18 million, driven by the combination of cost savings, working capital improvements and reduced capital expenditures.

To conclude our call, fiscal 2019 did not perform as expected and was extremely disappointing. Management is taking aggressive steps to address our cost structure through the initiatives previously discussed.

We showed significant debt paydown between our third and fourth quarters and will continue to focus on debt and liquidity as we move forward. As a part of this focus, we have suspended our quarterly dividend.

We'll focus our efforts in fiscal 2020 to stabilize our business and fully achieve our cost savings projects, while continuing our review of underperforming product lines to further address the go-forward strategy.

Operator, let's open up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question this morning comes from Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Hi. Good morning. Can you address maybe just for – to help us for modeling purposes, for FY 2020, in terms of the SKU reduction revenue loss that you expect, can you just repeat what that was? I thought you said something like 14%. And then, how would that cadence go by quarter? Because you've got a lot of seasonality. But is there any suggestions you can make about how the decline year-over-year will progress by quarter in FY 2020? Thanks.

Keith Pfeil

Sure. Linda, this is Keith Pfeil calling. Yes, it was roughly 14% of the SKUs. When you look at the $10 million of sales, you would expect roughly $3 million to $4 million to come in the first half with the remainder coming primarily in the third quarter of next year.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay, thanks.

Christopher Munyan

Linda, also if I could – this is Chris. I thought, just to add to that too, relating to kind of when we talked about revenue changes, it's really when we put our budget together, we put it together pretty conservative but based on historical trends. Our goal and hope is to do better than that, but that also helped us really drive – kind of determine the cost reductions needed based on that trend.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Right. Thank you. And then, I think that you probably gave this, but if you exclude then the SKU reduction impact, what are you saying your base business organic decline would be expected to be in FY 2020?

Keith Pfeil

We're attributing roughly $10 million to the SKU reduction and the exit of the back-to-school product line. The difference is about another $15 million of organic decline. That organic decline really is focused within our gift business – gift and craft, just a little bit in seasonal.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then, just in terms of – you're expecting positive free cash flow in FY 2020, as you said. So, I would expect that you would continue to do debt reduction. But do you have any comment as to thoughts on potentially restoring the dividend in the future, what the timing might be and how you're thinking about that?

Christopher Munyan

Yeah. This is Chris. We've historically had a dividend, as you know. The board is going to reevaluate as we get closer to the end of the year based on what we expect is going to be achieving debt-free cash flow guidance. And then, we're going to have to, of course, also work with the bank to kind of make sure that that's something they support, which I expect they would based on us achieving our numbers.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then, I think you mentioned – when you were talking about your seasonal results and Valentine's Day share loss with a major mass retailer, can you just talk about like what does that have to do with, like – just why did you lose share? Is it a competitor? Or is that – just can you explain, like, that type of share loss and what was the root of that?

Christopher Munyan

Yeah. So, our Valentine line is mostly paper-based, but we also have novelty products like pencils and erasers, and they're predominantly licensed. There's been an influx of some products which have become more toy based. And so, these are some products that took over some of the space. So, it wasn't a like-for-like where someone took over the products we have, which are some of these licensed stationery based Valentine's. It was more replaced with novelty toys.

So, looking into this coming year, we actually see Valentine bookings looking pretty strong. So, we do expect that we would actually pull back some of that share into this coming year.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then, we've all been watching all the different news items regarding tariff. Can you just comment on what kind of impact they have as I know the overriding impacts in your business are some of the other things going on? But what is the situation with tariffs and the impact for you?

Christopher Munyan

So, let me talk to, first, China tariffs. So, the tariffs that were implemented several months ago at the 10% level really had nominal impact to us based on price increases we're able to achieve and cost reductions were able to achieve overseas. As we now see the incremental 15%, we're putting comprehensive plans together, which we've been working on for the past month or so to really offset those as well through lower costs overseas, taking prices up. And what we're hearing in the market is everyone's taking prices up and retails will have to go up.

As it relates to what was announced last night on the Mexico tariffs, we do have one production facility in Mexico. It's not an own facility. It's a third-party facility. And we're going to be investigating what this all means to us because no one really understands how it's going to be applied yet, but we'll be putting similar plans in place to openly take prices up, but we may also see a weakened peso based on because sometimes the lower the RMB exchange to the US dollar also passed on some benefits to us last year.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then, do you have any recommendation for what – just to get an adjusted tax rate projection for FY 2020, what we can put in our models?

Keith Pfeil

Linda, this is Keith. When we look at our tax rate going forward, both on a GAAP and adjusted basis, we assumed all of our non-GAAP adjustments would be taxed at 24% rate. I think that, as we move ahead, I think that's still a fair assumption.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. Okay. Thanks and good luck.

Keith Pfeil

Thank you.

Christopher Munyan

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from John Walthausen from Walthausen & Co. Please go ahead.

John Walthausen

Yes. Good morning, Chris. Good morning, Keith.

Christopher Munyan

Good morning, John.

Keith Pfeil

Good morning.

John Walthausen

You covered a lot of material. Quickly, we're trying to understand some of the things that are going on here. You talked – ribbon and bows spread throughout the entire company. And you, I think, point out lower replenishment [indiscernible] resets, things like that across the board. I would have thought that ribbon and bow was a fairly consistent sales item at retail. What's actually happening at retail with demand for ribbon and bow?

Christopher Munyan

So, John, I think that ribbon and bow goes across multiple categories. We have craft ribbons and then we have packaging ribbons and bows. I think that the current demand that we are seeing this year versus a year ago is, I think, on the craft side, pretty consistent year-over-year. I think if we go back three or four years, you had different – there's different usages of ribbon also. So, paper crafting was strong. Paper crafting incorporated craft ribbon products. But also, there's a shift going, we believe, to where people are buying more ribbon online. So, if you go to Amazon.com, you would find hundreds of potential suppliers and providers of ribbon, including CSS and all of our brands.

On the Christmas side, in terms of packaging ribbons and bows, as I've said in the past, the space allocated at retail has really not changed in years. And a lot of that product hasn't shifted online because of the bulk nature of the product. We've really seen – most of where we've talked in the past of where we've seen variation has been more in the craft ribbon, which are in planograms, but at least what we're seeing kind of recently year-over-year, it looks consistent.

John Walthausen

Okay. So, in terms of a couple of things there, the demand on the craft side is – you seem to be implying that there's a fad type thing, is that driven by influencers who are shifting people from one type of project to another type of project? Is that…?

Christopher Munyan

No, I'm not really implying that it's fad based as much as, within the world of craft, if you look within a craft department or retail, there's a jewelry department, there's a general craft department, there's a paper crafting department. As some of those sections or categories of craft ebb and flow, they can have an impact on usage of ribbon. So, for example, several years ago, when paper crafting was stronger, card making, paper crafting, scrapbooking, there's an element of ribbon usage. So, that really was not a fad. That probably went on for six, seven years, pretty strong category.

John Walthausen

Right. And the competitions you're getting from online retail of ribbon, I'm assuming that you get a much lower share of that part of the marketplace. Is that correct? And what steps can you take…?

Christopher Munyan

John, I would think it's very hard to determine online share, but I would expect that our online share is much smaller absolutely compared to what we have in store just based on the – people can go on Alibaba and buy products through Alibaba and be a seller on numerous sites at a pretty low margin to compete.

John Walthausen

And not be influenced by the tariffs in that situation, I take it?

Christopher Munyan

They're going to pay tariffs as they bring – someone's going to have to pay tariffs to bring the product in. But I also believe that, over time, some of these small sellers are going to have a more difficult time selling online because there's just – it's hard to fulfill through some of these major chains.

John Walthausen

Okay, thank you. And trying to reconcile some of the numbers, you call out a projection of $21 million to $24 million of adjusted EBITDA. What are the adjustments that I should be thinking about? I guess there's the couple of million of unusual charges you have in the first quarter, but what else do we need to think about in there.

Keith Pfeil

John, it's Keith. When you think about this year going into next year, number one, we don't expect to have the same level of adjustments going to next year. Next year, or fiscal 2020, some of the adjustments that you think about would be some restructuring charges related to our previously announced cost-cutting exercise. We also have a warehouse optimization project that's out there that we will be incurring costs associated to further optimize our footprint. Those are really the two main drivers of adjustments in fiscal 2020.

John Walthausen

So, in optimizing warehouse, you may have tested buyout of some of these or write something down or have actual cost of shifting that we would all throw that in there?

Christopher Munyan

Again, these are things we are still planning out, John. But, yeah, things – it's similar to what we've done in the past. Really, I think, year-over-year, there are probably going to be minimal adjustments. We are not going to be engaging consultants like in the past. We have really minimal system integration costs because systems at this point in time are integrated. So, it's really just going to be things as we continue to rationalize kind of our cost structure overall, whether it's in operations or in SG&A based on what we've announced and looking at these new systems we have to manage SKUs, that's all we're going to see. And really, they're not very big dollars. So, I think the difference between EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is going to be pretty tight this year.

John Walthausen

Okay. And the SKU reduction of 14% that completes that project?

Keith Pfeil

This is Keith speaking. That project, the SKU reduction, really, that's the initial kickoff. So, what's happening with the SKU analysis is we're implementing an entirely new process around new item creation and active SKU management. And what it's really doing is it's establishing additional rigor in the process of developing new product and in the process of evaluating SKUs that remain in the line. So, what we would expect to see is this first 14% drop is implementing that process; but as we move forward, there is going to be additional rigor established as to what SKUs get dropped because they're not meeting predetermined criteria around profitability.

John Walthausen

Okay, that's very helpful. In your expectations for free cash flow this year, what's the expectation for capital spending?

Keith Pfeil

Capital spending is expected to be lower than prior year. We're targeting roughly $3 million to $4 million reduction year-over-year and that's what we're really working towards as we get into fiscal 2020.

John Walthausen

Okay. And how much of that expectation is from working capital reduction?

Keith Pfeil

We previously commented, it was the change in the implementation of this new item creation and active SKU, roughly $8 million to $12 million change in working capital. We're still sticking with that because there's a lot of activities underway to really make that come to fruition as we get into the year.

John Walthausen

Okay. That sounds very helpful. Okay. The cost reductions are folding in as the year goes on. Can you talk about what you expect your overhead costs this year and where you think that should put us for next year because we're not doing any acquisitions?

Christopher Munyan

John, this is Chris. You're saying overhead relating to factory or are we talking about just infrastructure overhead…?

John Walthausen

Total corporate overhead. So, you, the Board, down to the warehouse watchmen.

Christopher Munyan

We haven't guided based on where our SG&A percentage is going to be specifically. But I would tell you, with the cost decreases that Keith talked about in the release, substantial amount of them have been implemented effective in May relating to cost cuts that we booked related to staff as well as things relating to cutting the use of consultants as well as travel expense and other areas that are absolutely controllable expenses. And so far, we're seeing very positive results as what we had expected on our budgeting forecast.

John Walthausen

In reality, the cost savings that you talk about achieving by the end of the year really are largely in place. So, may not help the first quarter, but it will really be second quarter on impacting the results.

Keith Pfeil

We talked about a $22 million reduction. When you look at $22 million, roughly $10 million to $11 million of that relates to headcount changes. As Chris mentioned earlier, a lot of those headcount actions – I think 95% of those headcount actions were put into place already and we'll see benefit in Q1. The remainder of the savings are really OpEx spending reductions that are primarily within SG&A, but there's some that would fit within cost of goods sold. Those changes will occur all throughout the year and those are going to be in the form of spending reductions in targeted areas. As Chris mentioned, travel and entertainment, as well as some of the costs to develop product which ties back to the implementation of the SKU projects.

John Walthausen

Okay. Okay, great. Thank you for your patience.

Christopher Munyan

Welcome.

Christopher Munyan

I'd just like to thank everyone for joining and we're looking forward to a positive fiscal 2020.

