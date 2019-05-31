American Tower's Fantastic Deal

In its search for growth opportunities, the management team at American Tower (AMT) reached a deal wherein it will acquire some assets overseas in an all-cash transaction. This move, based on what information management has provided, looks like a wise decision by the firm, especially when stacked against the value of American Tower itself. As management makes additional incremental transactions in the future, and assuming the terms are similar in nature to these terms, investors should revel because, keeping all else the same, these transactions should only create value for the company and its shareholders in the long run.

A look at the transaction

According to a press release issued by the management team at American Tower, the company has reached a deal wherein it is acquiring assets in exchange for $1.85 billion. This is inclusive of $0.2 billion worth of debt assumed, net of cash included in the deal. These assets collectively consist of around 5,500 sites spread throughout Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Niger. According to management, around 90% of the revenue tied to these assets comes from Tier-1 wireless operators and around half of revenue comes from sources that either pay using the US dollar or whose currencies are pegged to the euro. This provides some degree of stability to protect against foreign currency fluctuations.

Taken from American Tower

As you can see in the image above, the largest chunk of revenue associated with these acquired assets comes from customers in Uganda at 26% of sales. Right in second place is Kenya, which contributes to 24% of the sales for said assets. In the image below, you can see that Airtel is the single largest tenant associated with these sites, contributing 52% of the overall revenue to the assets in question. Upon completion of this transaction, 27% of American Tower’s international revenue will come from its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions, and Airtel itself will account for 35% of its EMEA revenue. Even in spite of the large contribution from Uganda, its largest customer internationally will still be Nigeria.

Taken from American Tower

Long-term, management has some major growth-oriented plans for these acquired assets. If all goes according to plan, American Tower believes that it will be able to add nearly 3,000 sites to its network over the next decade. That near-doubling in its physical footprint over the next 10 years furthers the case I made in a prior article regarding General Electric (GE) where I pointed out that Africa could be a great land of opportunity for certain types of companies over the next several years.

In all, the acquired assets are expected to generate around $260 million in revenue in their first year under American Tower’s ownership. Of this, $165 million should come in the form of gross margin for the business, but the company will incur an estimated $10 million per year in incremental run-rate SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses. Management said that it will use a mix of cash on hand and debt to pay for the transaction, but with only $1 billion in cash, plus $94.9 million in restricted cash that it can’t touch, and $18.4 million in short-term investments, and the need to keep some or all of that on its books for operational purposes, debt will likely be the primary fuel for the deal.

This deal looks attractive for shareholders

There are a few different ways to look at this current transaction, and from every perspective, it looks pretty decent for shareholders in the company. The first way is through a price/revenue perspective. Today, the price/revenue multiple on American Tower itself, with a market cap of $88.9 billion and sales of $7.44 billion in 2018, comes out to about 11.9. Although management said that revenue associated with these acquired assets would be around $260 million for this year, it specified those sales were for property revenue, not service revenue, which accounted for just under 2% of American Tower’s sales last year. Assuming the same applies here, actual total revenue for the acquired assets might be closer to $264.5 million. At a price of $1.85 billion, this translates to a multiple of 6.2. This excludes the $0.2 million in net debt assumed from the deal.

Another way to look at this is through the lens of EV (enterprise value) relative to sales. This comes out to a reading of about 7 for the acquired assets, but for American Tower, which had $21.20 billion in net debt as of the end of its first quarter this year, its EV/revenue ratio is 14.6. What both of these valuation methods suggest is that, relative to sales, American Tower is getting a really attractive deal and, as a result, implied value caused by the higher multiple should be created. By my math, this created value should be in the range of $1.52 billion to $2.01 billion on top of the purchase price of the assets in question.

Instead of relying on revenue, we could consider an approach related to pre-tax, pre-DD&A (depreciation, depletion, & amortization) earnings. If the company were to purchase with cash only, profits on this basis should be around $157 million. This translates to a price/adjusted profits multiple of 10.5. Factoring in the same adjustments for American Tower, we can arrive at a multiple of 27.4. This difference alone suggests manufactured value on the end of American Tower of $2.66 billion.

If, instead of this, we assumed the entire deal was financed with debt and if that debt carries the same interest rate as the firm’s credit facilities and term loans (1.125% above LIBOR), this would translate to adjusted profits of around $87 million. The EV/adjusted profits multiple here would be 21.3 compared to the 33.6 that American Tower is trading for. This disparity would translate to manufactured value created by the transaction of $1.07 billion.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, this move by American Tower appears to have been incredibly wise. From every angle I thought to use, the move doesn’t just add to revenue and earnings (and likely cash flow) for American Tower, it creates real value because of the discount at which the company bought it compared to its own assets. In all, management’s move here should end up creating additional value above the transaction cost of between $1.07 billion and $2.66 billion, and that doesn’t include the value created through expansion efforts that will be tapped into by the company in the years to come. If management ends up engaging in similar transactions, investors should applaud the company since over time these moves can be material for shareholders.

