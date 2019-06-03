The 'Monthly Rent Check' Portfolio

Our method at High Yield Landlord enables us to identify long-term outperformers while also bringing in hefty monthly “rent checks”.

We believe that high-yield stocks backed by real assets such as REITs offer the best of all worlds. However, they still come with risks and require effective due diligence.

Investing in rental properties can lead to accelerated wealth building but comes with numerous risks and hassles.

Cash flow-focused real estate investing is arguably the surest path to long-term wealth building and preservation and comes with the added stability of receiving monthly rent checks.

At High Yield Landlord, we invest a large percentage of our net worth into real estate for two reasons:

We believe that it is one of the easiest business models to understand (thereby minimizing mistakes) with some of the best passive investing opportunities available; and because We believe it is the best asset class for long-term investing, especially when building a portfolio for generating low-risk, inflation-resistant passive income.

Its status as one of the best risk-adjusted long-term investments is due to the fact that real estate will always be necessary and limited:

Regardless of technological innovation, real estate will always be needed to sustain and enhance human life and - as the human population continues to grow - it is becoming increasingly rare on a per-person basis. Additionally, the real estate business model is much more stable than most other business models due to the fact that its cash flows are secured by multi-year leases that are senior to debt obligations, meaning that tenants have to suffer bankruptcy or at least significant financial hardship before the cash flows are significantly impacted. Furthermore, even if a tenant vacates a property, it can always be repurposed and released as necessary to replace lost cash flows.

While there are many ways to invest in real estate, we have found that investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) offers the best risk-reward for those desiring to build a monthly "rent check" portfolio. In this article, we will discuss our reasoning and investment strategy and then conclude with a brief analysis of an opportunity for potential future inclusion in our portfolio.

Rental Properties Vs. REITs

One very popular approach these days to real estate investing is through buying rental properties. This process can lead to rapid wealth accumulation due to the ability to pour sweat equity into "fixer up" properties and deploy enormous leverage (in some cases up to 90%). Many pursue this path, and a significant number of people have achieved their financial goals as a result.

However, these results do not come without considerable risk and effort. Effective "landlording" requires:

Investing considerable time in research to find a good property in the right location at the right price.

Finding good quality tenants by advertising online.

Making house showings.

Running credit checks.

Assessing the tenant's integrity through interviews.

Considerable legal work, to include signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, and finding a good lawyer for if/when the need arises.

Maintenance of the property (i.e., leaky roofs, clogged toilets, and damaged carpets).

Customer service (sometimes at very inconvenient times, with potentially very temperamental tenants).

Significant capital to achieve healthy diversification.

Therefore, while heavily leveraged investing in physical rental properties can be a great way to quickly build a lucrative monthly "rent check" portfolio, it is not the safest or the easiest by any means.

Instead, we have a strong preference for relying on REITs rather than individual properties as well as publicly traded vehicles rather than private market REITs for monthly income due to the numerous advantages they offer that lead to better risk-and-hassle-adjusted returns over the long run. These include:

Economies of scale

Safety through broad diversification

Easy liquidity

Professional management

Total passivity

Transparency

Occasionally trading at discounts to NAV

Depending on REITs that pay safe and growing dividends for retirement income combines the lucrative cash flow and long-term leveraged appreciation of real estate investing with the benefits of passivity and diversification that can be found in index investing. Additionally, the monthly cash flow alleviates many of the worries that come with stock market volatility by preventing retirees from having to sell shares while prices are low since they only live off of the income. Focusing on growing dividend income rather than the noise caused by volatile stock prices fits well with a long-term investment strategy and removes some of the emotional risk associated with investing.

Finally, because high-quality REITs will only pay out excess cash flows as dividends, retirees do not have to worry about reinvesting their dividends if they don't want to, knowing that REITs retain all of the cash flow they need to sustain and even grow the business. As a result, REIT investors can spend 100% of their dividend income and still very likely see their income and portfolio value appreciate over time. Rental property landlords have to practice much more savvy math in forecasting for themselves how much they will need to set aside for future repairs and/or to keep their properties competitive in their local market.

Of course, we would be lying to you if we said REITs were a magic fool-proof investment. Therefore, achieving proper portfolio diversification is essential for proper portfolio construction as it helps cushion one's retirement income against the devastating impact of a surprise dividend cut. Fortunately, this is quite easy to do, as there are scores of REITs available. Additionally, there are several funds such as Vanguard's REIT ETF (VNQ) and iShares' Global REIT ETF (REET), as well as Cohen & Steers' REIT CEF (RQI) which offer instant and easy diversification in the sector.

For those desiring to actively create their own REIT portfolio to outperform index funds, our real-money portfolio at High Yield Landlord is a good example of how such a portfolio can be put together and how efficient it can be at generating sustainable and growing monthly passive income.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

With just over $69,000 invested, our current portfolio generates nearly $5,000 in annual passive income with a payout ratio of just 68.24%. In a million dollar retirement portfolio, this would translate into $71,000 in annual passive dividend income and a total annual cash flow (including retained FFO) of $104,100!

In fact, we just cashed in $300 and expect to receive another $750 next month. This illustrates the power of our "rent check" portfolio to provide lucrative and fairly safe passive income.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Whether you decide to invest in an index fund or venture into building your own portfolio of undervalued REITs, you should know your limits. Quite frankly, if you know that you have little access to research, do not possess the expertise, or the time, you will most likely be better off going the index route. However, if you know what you are doing, have access to quality insights on the best opportunities of the moment, and are not scared to occasionally open an annual report, then the reward potential can be drastically improved.

We spend over $20,000 per year researching the market for the best REIT investment opportunities. With over 200 REITs to choose from, we are very selective and invest in only one out of 10 opportunities on average:

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Of course, not just any REIT will do. Similar to rental property investing, REITs do require some upfront due diligence. In selecting investments, we strive to follow the following principles:

Rule #1 - Overweight Underpriced Small-Cap REITs

Large caps are widely followed by professional industry analysts and investment firms. As a result, their pricing is often quite efficient, and opportunities for generating consistent alpha are rare. On the other hand, however, small cap REITs often slip under the radar while often also providing greater growth potential due to an easier ability to scale from their smaller size.

The difference in valuations is obvious. Today, large-cap REITs trade at ~20x FFO, which is about fair value in our opinion. In comparison, small caps trade at just ~12x FFO - or a 40% discount to larger peers.

Source

Rule #2 - Overweight Specialty REITs

Specialty REITs include:

Farmland (FPI; LAND)

Timberland (WY; CTT; PCH; RYN)

Infrastructure (AMT; CORR; CCI; UNIT)

Billboards (OUT; LAMR)

Casinos (VICI; GLPI; MGP)

Entertainment (EPR)

Many other...

Since fewer investors are chasing opportunities in specialty sectors, cap rates tend to be much greater, lease terms are stronger, and tenant turnover is commonly lower. As a result, it often leads to stronger total returns over time.

Rule #3 - Avoid Externally-Managed REITs

Externally-managed REITs generally suffer from greater conflicts of interest, have greater G&A cost, and shareholder returns have been significantly lower over time. The reasons that led to underperformance in the past remain perfectly relevant today, and we do not expect future results to be drastically different.

Therefore, by simply skipping all the externally managed REITs, investors can improve their expected returns as compared to Index funds that hold exposure to many externally managed REITs.

Rule #4 - Adopt the Landlord Mindset

If there is a drawback to investing in publicly traded REITs, it is that we are exposed to daily volatility in price quotes on our shares. In contrast, private real estate investments would not make us aware of such daily volatility. Therefore, we may be tempted in times of heavy volatility to sell off our shares at inopportune times rather than hold them for the long run. As a result, we have established these ground rules to help us keep our emotions in check and stay on the right path by maintaining the mindset of a landlord investor:

Simplicity: Only invest in businesses we understand (i.e., focus on real estate and similar real asset businesses). Income: Focus on the cash flow coming in knowing that, as long as the dividend is maintained and/or grows over time, the share price will appreciate in the long run. Predictable: While we are prepared to weather volatility in the share price, we want assets that will generate consistent performance. Long-Term: Only buy assets that we would be happy holding for at least five years. This means that the REIT should have a sustainable business model with a balance sheet that can sustain distress.

We view REITs as real estate investments, NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not "stock market traders." We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance.

By adopting this mindset, we believe that REIT investors can improve performance as it leads to a more disciplined approach with less trading and more compounding.

Rule #5 - Buy REITs Trading at Discounts-to-NAV

REITs trading at discounts to NAV have historically produced superior returns. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result in outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

Not every single REIT trading below NAV will perform well (e.g. CBL Properties (CBL)), but a well-diversified portfolio of such REITs selected in combination with the other rules listed here should outperform REIT indexes in the long run.

Investor Takeaway and Application

To put theory into practice, we present one small-cap REIT that we are currently eyeing for a future potential investment: One Liberty Properties (OLP).

With its small $500 million market cap, the REIT is not gaining much attention from the crowd. But for those who are willing to check under the hood, there is a lot value here.

OLP is a net lease REIT, just like Realty Income (O), but rather than trade at 22x FFO, OLP is currently offered at around 12x FFO - a full 10-turn lower multiple than the popular large cap. The massive discount lets you assume that the company must have some serious issues, but the reality is that this is a quality company, and it does not present any of the previously mentioned problems:

The management owns 22% of the shares - Assuring interest alignment and a strong focus on shareholder-friendly management.

The portfolio is diverse, with the largest exposure to high-demand industrial properties at 37.5% of the rental income. The average remaining lease term is over eight years - providing consistent cash flow for years to come. Finally, the balance sheet is adequately structured.

The company has significantly outperformed the REIT market in the past 10 years with total returns reaching 13.5% compared to 7.9% for the average REIT:

Source

Moreover, the company yields a hefty 6.7%, and the dividend is on the rise:

Source

The point here is not to argue that OLP deserves to trade at the same valuation as Realty Income because it does not. But given the high quality nature of the operations, the strong track record, and the sector-leading management alignment, we believe that OLP is a good example of the type of small-cap REIT that we like to target.

By building a well-structured portfolio of small cap REITs, like the one discussed here, we believe that investors can outperform large caps and earn greater income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY; UNIT; CBL-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.