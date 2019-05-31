Noble Roman's, Inc.: Dynamic 2019 Ahead

Investment Thesis:
Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a brand that is more than four decades old and has always had a reputation for good products. After a number of starts and stops through the years, the company seems positioned to produce the most successful period in its history. With the first franchised unit of its Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub now opened in Lafayette, Indiana with spectacular sales volumes, success of its new franchising effort seems highly likely. The balance sheet is strong enough to support substantial growth, and the company has already demonstrated steady cash flow over the last several years. The stock is statistically inexpensive and could sell at a materially higher price if the fundamental success that I foresee comes through.
QTR-1 Operating Results 5/15/19 Press Release; QTR-1 10-Q:
|
Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
Three-Month Ended
March 31
|
2018
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
Restaurant revenue - company-owned CPP
Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional
Franchising revenue - non-traditional
Administrative fees and other
|
1,108,423
288,116
1,541,879
14,245
|
1,142,614
170,502
1,593,014
16,619
|
Total revenue
|
2,952,663
|
2,922,749
|
Operating expenses:
|
Restaurant expenses - company-owned CPP
Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional
Franchising expenses - non-traditional
|
865,499
283,856
649,096
|
1,010,919
153,709
494,712
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,798,451
|
1,659,340
|
Depreciation and amortization
General and administrative expenses
|
72,503
382,280
|
93,600
416,248
|
Total expenses
|
2,253,234
|
2,169,188
|
Operating income
|
699,429
|
753,561
|
Interest expense
|
160,288
|
126,903
|
Income before income taxes
Income tax expense
|
539,141
136,592
|
626,658
150,398
|
Net income
|
402,549
|
476,260
|Earnings per share - basic:
|
Net income
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
$ .02
20,869,689
|
$ .02
21,671,921
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
Net income
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
$ .02
26,389,740
|
$ .02
25,584,889
A view of each division: The abnormal winter weather during December, January, and February had an effect on first quarter results. Total revenue was virtually flat at $2.92 million vs $2.95 million, but income before taxes was $627K; up 16.3% year over year. This was a direct result of management's effective cost controls in all divisions. Approximately $15 million of earnings is tax protected, so taxes will not be considered for some time. EBITDA was $847K; up 9.8%, which annualized would be $3.4 million, especially promising in a quarter that had the negative impact on sales from the weather.
Craft Pizza & Pub Venue:
Store-level EBITDA margins declined to 11.5% from 21.9%; a function of the abnormal weather conditions. The company's release did say that sales rebounded in March with store-level EBITDA back at 20.5%. On the conference call, management said that weekly sales in April and early May have continued to firm from the March rebound levels. The 10-Q showed March sales were $450,000 for the four stores, which annualized would be $1.35 million, consistent with previous performance and current expectations which generate excellent store-level cash flow. The combined total cost of sales and labor is especially noteworthy at 52.8%, among the lowest in the restaurant industry.
|
Three-Month Ended March 31,
|
2018
|2019
|
Description
|
$
|
%
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue
|
1,108,423
|
100.0
|
1,142,614
|
100.0
|
Cost of sales
|
245,036
|
22.1
|
237,675
|
20.8
|
Salaries and wages
|
349,124
|
31.5
|
365,981
|
32.0
|
Facility cost including rent, common area, and utilities
|
174,835
|
15.8
|
200,607
|
17.5
|
Packaging
|
28,970
|
2.6
|
41,318
|
3.6
|
All other operating expenses
|
67,534
|
6.1
|
165,338
|
14.5
|
Total expense
|
865,499
|
78.1
|
1,010,919
|
88.5
|
Margin contribution
|
242,924
|
21.9
|
131,695
|
11.5
Craft Pizza & Pub's first franchisee QTR-1 update:
Management also mentioned the opening of the first franchised Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub in Lafayette, IN on May 2, 2019. The new franchisees are Holly and Patrick O'Neil who are also multi-unit franchisees of 18 Dairy Queens in IN. Their Craft Pizza & Pub averaged $57,000 per week for its first two weeks. Almost immediately after this successful opening, the O'Neils signed an agreement to open a second location in West Lafayette near the campus of Purdue University, which management indicated, targeted to open by the end of this year.
Non-Traditional Venue:
Total non-traditional revenues were up 3.3% to $1.593 million, as non-traditional franchising (C-Stores, Gas Stations, etc.) was up 16% to $1.287 million. This more than offset the decline in the grocery store segment (which is being de-emphasized) to only $305K in QTR-1. Effective expense controls created a margin contribution of 69.0% within this segment; up 1,100 basis points from 58.0%. Also worth noting, 13 new locations were opened in QTR-1 of 2019 vs. 8 closed in 2018. Higher volume at the new locations contributed to the 16% increase in revenue.
|
Three-Month Ended March 31,
|
2018
|2019
|
Description
|
$
|
%
|
$
|
%
|
Royalties and fees non-traditional franchising
|
1,108,658
|
71.9
|
1,287,178
|
80.8
|
Royalties and fees non-traditional grocery
|
433,221
|
28.1
|
305,836
|
19.2
|
Total non-traditional revenue
|
1,541,879
|
100.0
|
1,593,014
|
100.0
|
Salaries and wages
|
267,968
|
17.4
|
195,626
|
12.3
|
Trade show expense
|
120,772
|
7.8
|
105,094
|
6.6
|
Insurance
|
74,749
|
4.8
|
109,924
|
6.9
|
Travel and auto
|
47,833
|
3.1
|
27,549
|
1.7
|
All other operating expenses
|
137,774
|
8.9
|
56,518
|
3.5
|
Total expense
|
649,096
|
42.0
|
494,711
|
31.0
|
Margin contribution
|
892,783
|
58.0
|
1,098,303
|
69.0
Forward-Looking Initiatives:
- The new Pizza Valet Program and Delivery through DoorDash have been well received by customers and promise to add to sales over time.
- Paul Mobley indicated on the conference call (Conference Call) that Noble Roman's would like to open another 5 company-owned stores over the next 18 or so months. This is in conjunction with the franchising expansion mentioned earlier.
- Management is currently in the process of arranging a new debt financing to fund more rapid expansion of company-operated locations.
- The company announced that 14 new non-traditional franchises had been signed up as of March 26, 2019, so the pace of signing has clearly picked up, no doubt to be followed by increased royalties from this segment.
- Substantial progress has been made over the last several years, both operationally and in terms of balance sheet restructuring and will be augmented in a major way if current debt financing with potential lenders is successful. The current total corporate debt is at a modest two times trailing EBITDA, so the total debt could be five or six million dollars higher with an adequate long-term repayment structure.
Conclusion:
Considering all of the above, the likelihood of substantial corporate growth from here is strong. The store-level economics of the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub are more than capable of attracting many franchisees and company stores will be expanded as well. The non-traditional segment is also growing steadily. The current balance sheet is adequate to service current debt, fund franchise expansion, and support modest growth of company stores as well. A new financing would allow for the more rapid growth of company locations. In any event, it appears the necessary pieces are in place to allow for substantial growth in earnings, cash flow, and the stock price.
