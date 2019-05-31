Noble Roman's, Inc.: Dynamic 2019 Ahead

Investment Thesis:

Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a brand that is more than four decades old and has always had a reputation for good products. After a number of starts and stops through the years, the company seems positioned to produce the most successful period in its history. With the first franchised unit of its Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub now opened in Lafayette, Indiana with spectacular sales volumes, success of its new franchising effort seems highly likely. The balance sheet is strong enough to support substantial growth, and the company has already demonstrated steady cash flow over the last several years. The stock is statistically inexpensive and could sell at a materially higher price if the fundamental success that I foresee comes through.

QTR-1 Operating Results 5/15/19 Press Release; QTR-1 10-Q:

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three-Month Ended March 31 2018 2019 Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned CPP Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional Franchising revenue - non-traditional Administrative fees and other 1,108,423 288,116 1,541,879 14,245 1,142,614 170,502 1,593,014 16,619 Total revenue 2,952,663 2,922,749 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned CPP Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional Franchising expenses - non-traditional 865,499 283,856 649,096 1,010,919 153,709 494,712 Total operating expenses 1,798,451 1,659,340 Depreciation and amortization General and administrative expenses 72,503 382,280 93,600 416,248 Total expenses 2,253,234 2,169,188 Operating income 699,429 753,561 Interest expense 160,288 126,903 Income before income taxes Income tax expense 539,141 136,592 626,658 150,398 Net income 402,549 476,260 Earnings per share - basic: Net income Weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ .02 20,869,689 $ .02 21,671,921 Diluted earnings per share: Net income Weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ .02 26,389,740 $ .02 25,584,889

A view of each division: The abnormal winter weather during December, January, and February had an effect on first quarter results. Total revenue was virtually flat at $2.92 million vs $2.95 million, but income before taxes was $627K; up 16.3% year over year. This was a direct result of management's effective cost controls in all divisions. Approximately $15 million of earnings is tax protected, so taxes will not be considered for some time. EBITDA was $847K; up 9.8%, which annualized would be $3.4 million, especially promising in a quarter that had the negative impact on sales from the weather.

Craft Pizza & Pub Venue:

Store-level EBITDA margins declined to 11.5% from 21.9%; a function of the abnormal weather conditions. The company's release did say that sales rebounded in March with store-level EBITDA back at 20.5%. On the conference call, management said that weekly sales in April and early May have continued to firm from the March rebound levels. The 10-Q showed March sales were $450,000 for the four stores, which annualized would be $1.35 million, consistent with previous performance and current expectations which generate excellent store-level cash flow. The combined total cost of sales and labor is especially noteworthy at 52.8%, among the lowest in the restaurant industry.

Three-Month Ended March 31, 2018 2019 Description $ % $ % Revenue 1,108,423 100.0 1,142,614 100.0 Cost of sales 245,036 22.1 237,675 20.8 Salaries and wages 349,124 31.5 365,981 32.0 Facility cost including rent, common area, and utilities 174,835 15.8 200,607 17.5 Packaging 28,970 2.6 41,318 3.6 All other operating expenses 67,534 6.1 165,338 14.5 Total expense 865,499 78.1 1,010,919 88.5 Margin contribution 242,924 21.9 131,695 11.5

Craft Pizza & Pub's first franchisee QTR-1 update:

Management also mentioned the opening of the first franchised Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub in Lafayette, IN on May 2, 2019. The new franchisees are Holly and Patrick O'Neil who are also multi-unit franchisees of 18 Dairy Queens in IN. Their Craft Pizza & Pub averaged $57,000 per week for its first two weeks. Almost immediately after this successful opening, the O'Neils signed an agreement to open a second location in West Lafayette near the campus of Purdue University, which management indicated, targeted to open by the end of this year.

Non-Traditional Venue:

Total non-traditional revenues were up 3.3% to $1.593 million, as non-traditional franchising (C-Stores, Gas Stations, etc.) was up 16% to $1.287 million. This more than offset the decline in the grocery store segment (which is being de-emphasized) to only $305K in QTR-1. Effective expense controls created a margin contribution of 69.0% within this segment; up 1,100 basis points from 58.0%. Also worth noting, 13 new locations were opened in QTR-1 of 2019 vs. 8 closed in 2018. Higher volume at the new locations contributed to the 16% increase in revenue.

Three-Month Ended March 31, 2018 2019 Description $ % $ % Royalties and fees non-traditional franchising 1,108,658 71.9 1,287,178 80.8 Royalties and fees non-traditional grocery 433,221 28.1 305,836 19.2 Total non-traditional revenue 1,541,879 100.0 1,593,014 100.0 Salaries and wages 267,968 17.4 195,626 12.3 Trade show expense 120,772 7.8 105,094 6.6 Insurance 74,749 4.8 109,924 6.9 Travel and auto 47,833 3.1 27,549 1.7 All other operating expenses 137,774 8.9 56,518 3.5 Total expense 649,096 42.0 494,711 31.0 Margin contribution 892,783 58.0 1,098,303 69.0

Forward-Looking Initiatives:

The new Pizza Valet Program and Delivery through DoorDash have been well received by customers and promise to add to sales over time.

Paul Mobley indicated on the conference call (Conference Call) that Noble Roman's would like to open another 5 company-owned stores over the next 18 or so months. This is in conjunction with the franchising expansion mentioned earlier.

Management is currently in the process of arranging a new debt financing to fund more rapid expansion of company-operated locations.

The company announced that 14 new non-traditional franchises had been signed up as of March 26, 2019, so the pace of signing has clearly picked up, no doubt to be followed by increased royalties from this segment.

Substantial progress has been made over the last several years, both operationally and in terms of balance sheet restructuring and will be augmented in a major way if current debt financing with potential lenders is successful. The current total corporate debt is at a modest two times trailing EBITDA, so the total debt could be five or six million dollars higher with an adequate long-term repayment structure.

Conclusion:

Considering all of the above, the likelihood of substantial corporate growth from here is strong. The store-level economics of the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub are more than capable of attracting many franchisees and company stores will be expanded as well. The non-traditional segment is also growing steadily. The current balance sheet is adequate to service current debt, fund franchise expansion, and support modest growth of company stores as well. A new financing would allow for the more rapid growth of company locations. In any event, it appears the necessary pieces are in place to allow for substantial growth in earnings, cash flow, and the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.