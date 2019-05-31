Long Ideas | Services 

Noble Roman's, Inc.: Dynamic 2019 Ahead

|
About: Noble Roman's, Inc. (NROM)
by: Steve Crichlow
Summary

Excellent first quarter of 2019 despite difficult winter weather.

First franchised Craft Pizza & Pub opens with record sales.

Non-traditional franchise growth beats last year.

Calendar 2019 and beyond show signs of compelling progress.

Investment Thesis:

Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a brand that is more than four decades old and has always had a reputation for good products. After a number of starts and stops through the years, the company seems positioned to produce the most successful period in its history. With the first franchised unit of its Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub now opened in Lafayette, Indiana with spectacular sales volumes, success of its new franchising effort seems highly likely. The balance sheet is strong enough to support substantial growth, and the company has already demonstrated steady cash flow over the last several years. The stock is statistically inexpensive and could sell at a materially higher price if the fundamental success that I foresee comes through.

QTR-1 Operating Results 5/15/19 Press Release; QTR-1 10-Q:

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Ended

March 31

2018

2019

Revenue:

Restaurant revenue - company-owned CPP

Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional

Franchising revenue - non-traditional

Administrative fees and other

1,108,423

288,116

1,541,879

14,245

1,142,614

170,502

1,593,014

16,619

Total revenue

2,952,663

2,922,749

Operating expenses:

Restaurant expenses - company-owned CPP

Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional

Franchising expenses - non-traditional

865,499

283,856

649,096

1,010,919

153,709

494,712

Total operating expenses

1,798,451

1,659,340

Depreciation and amortization

General and administrative expenses

72,503

382,280

93,600

416,248

Total expenses

2,253,234

2,169,188

Operating income

699,429

753,561

Interest expense

160,288

126,903

Income before income taxes

Income tax expense

539,141

136,592

626,658

150,398

Net income

402,549

476,260
Earnings per share - basic:

Net income

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

$ .02

20,869,689

$ .02

21,671,921

Diluted earnings per share:

Net income

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

$ .02

26,389,740

$ .02

25,584,889

A view of each division: The abnormal winter weather during December, January, and February had an effect on first quarter results. Total revenue was virtually flat at $2.92 million vs $2.95 million, but income before taxes was $627K; up 16.3% year over year. This was a direct result of management's effective cost controls in all divisions. Approximately $15 million of earnings is tax protected, so taxes will not be considered for some time. EBITDA was $847K; up 9.8%, which annualized would be $3.4 million, especially promising in a quarter that had the negative impact on sales from the weather.

Craft Pizza & Pub Venue:

Store-level EBITDA margins declined to 11.5% from 21.9%; a function of the abnormal weather conditions. The company's release did say that sales rebounded in March with store-level EBITDA back at 20.5%. On the conference call, management said that weekly sales in April and early May have continued to firm from the March rebound levels. The 10-Q showed March sales were $450,000 for the four stores, which annualized would be $1.35 million, consistent with previous performance and current expectations which generate excellent store-level cash flow. The combined total cost of sales and labor is especially noteworthy at 52.8%, among the lowest in the restaurant industry.

Three-Month Ended March 31,

2018

 2019

Description

$

%

$

%

Revenue

1,108,423

100.0

1,142,614

100.0

Cost of sales

245,036

22.1

237,675

20.8

Salaries and wages

349,124

31.5

365,981

32.0

Facility cost including rent, common area, and utilities

174,835

15.8

200,607

17.5

Packaging

28,970

2.6

41,318

3.6

All other operating expenses

67,534

6.1

165,338

14.5

Total expense

865,499

78.1

1,010,919

88.5

Margin contribution

242,924

21.9

131,695

11.5

Craft Pizza & Pub's first franchisee QTR-1 update:

Management also mentioned the opening of the first franchised Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub in Lafayette, IN on May 2, 2019. The new franchisees are Holly and Patrick O'Neil who are also multi-unit franchisees of 18 Dairy Queens in IN. Their Craft Pizza & Pub averaged $57,000 per week for its first two weeks. Almost immediately after this successful opening, the O'Neils signed an agreement to open a second location in West Lafayette near the campus of Purdue University, which management indicated, targeted to open by the end of this year.

Non-Traditional Venue:

Total non-traditional revenues were up 3.3% to $1.593 million, as non-traditional franchising (C-Stores, Gas Stations, etc.) was up 16% to $1.287 million. This more than offset the decline in the grocery store segment (which is being de-emphasized) to only $305K in QTR-1. Effective expense controls created a margin contribution of 69.0% within this segment; up 1,100 basis points from 58.0%. Also worth noting, 13 new locations were opened in QTR-1 of 2019 vs. 8 closed in 2018. Higher volume at the new locations contributed to the 16% increase in revenue.

Three-Month Ended March 31,

2018

 2019

Description

$

%

$

%

Royalties and fees non-traditional franchising

1,108,658

71.9

1,287,178

80.8

Royalties and fees non-traditional grocery

433,221

28.1

305,836

19.2

Total non-traditional revenue

1,541,879

100.0

1,593,014

100.0

Salaries and wages

267,968

17.4

195,626

12.3

Trade show expense

120,772

7.8

105,094

6.6

Insurance

74,749

4.8

109,924

6.9

Travel and auto

47,833

3.1

27,549

1.7

All other operating expenses

137,774

8.9

56,518

3.5

Total expense

649,096

42.0

494,711

31.0

Margin contribution

892,783

58.0

1,098,303

69.0

Forward-Looking Initiatives:

  • The new Pizza Valet Program and Delivery through DoorDash have been well received by customers and promise to add to sales over time.
  • Paul Mobley indicated on the conference call (Conference Call) that Noble Roman's would like to open another 5 company-owned stores over the next 18 or so months. This is in conjunction with the franchising expansion mentioned earlier.
  • Management is currently in the process of arranging a new debt financing to fund more rapid expansion of company-operated locations.
  • The company announced that 14 new non-traditional franchises had been signed up as of March 26, 2019, so the pace of signing has clearly picked up, no doubt to be followed by increased royalties from this segment.
  • Substantial progress has been made over the last several years, both operationally and in terms of balance sheet restructuring and will be augmented in a major way if current debt financing with potential lenders is successful. The current total corporate debt is at a modest two times trailing EBITDA, so the total debt could be five or six million dollars higher with an adequate long-term repayment structure.

Conclusion:

Considering all of the above, the likelihood of substantial corporate growth from here is strong. The store-level economics of the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub are more than capable of attracting many franchisees and company stores will be expanded as well. The non-traditional segment is also growing steadily. The current balance sheet is adequate to service current debt, fund franchise expansion, and support modest growth of company stores as well. A new financing would allow for the more rapid growth of company locations. In any event, it appears the necessary pieces are in place to allow for substantial growth in earnings, cash flow, and the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.