Teaching First Time Investors How To Easily Overcome Boredom And Impatience

The solution is to calculate portfolio performance not in terms of current income, but rather how many days it will take to reach an income goal.

The SA community is premised on empowering people to make investment decisions for themselves, and so it is little wonder that there are many, many educators among us. HR reps, parents or uncles and aunts who want to teach young family members how to be smart about money. Earlier this week, I published a lesson plan for those of you who wish to help young people, or first-time investors, get a handle on how to intelligently use the power of compounding. Lesson 1. In that lesson, I discussed the potency of mixing savings with time. I discussed how, contrary to popular belief, falling stock prices are not a source of anguish and despair, but rather, a thing of wondrous glory to long-term value investors. Today, I'd like to offer Lesson 1.5, which is about how to cope with the tedium and impatience that comes with investing scraps and earning crumbs.

You know that the power of compounding takes an astonishing amount of time. Nevertheless, your goal is that one day, your portfolio will churn out enough passive income to cover all of your living expenses, giving you total financial freedom to follow your life's passions. And now you have a simple plan to reach that goal: you're going grow your portfolio income steadily by using the power of compounding. You're going to save money, invest it into dividend paying stocks and each time you do, your income will rise. Moreover, with any luck, the companies that you own are going to keep growing their earnings per share and raising dividends, too.

The problem is that today, let's say your portfolio is small. Suppose it looks something like this:

You are just starting out, and currently you own a portfolio consisting of $3,300 worth of shares of McDonald's (MCD) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), which currently pay out a princely sum of about $84 a year in dividends. The problem is that you want to retire on $40,000 a year. That's a really long way off from $84 a year.

In fact, you sometimes wonder whether there's even much point in trying. You read these stories by all these online bloggers who claim to have worked in some low paying job, but then retired at age 30 with a million bucks that they saved up by simply skipping Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) coffee each morning. They probably have a book or something that they want to sell you.

Now, the truth of the matter is that you and I are alike. At some level, we think Disney (NYSE:DIS) should make an animated fairy tale that follows a storyline such as this, because the punchline seems just about as likely as eating a poison apple and getting awoken by a handsome prince.

But as daunting as the task may be, you know you have to do something if you're ever going to become financially independent, and so you set out on this endless-seeming path to save, invest, and build your portfolio. The reality is that progress is very, very, very slow. That gap between what your portfolio earns today and what you need to retire is just too big.

It's hard to be patient. We all know the feeling.

Let's say that one day, you come into a little bit of savings - how about we make it $1,000 - and you buy 5 more shares of McDonald's stock. When you place that trade, it is fair to say that you do NOT get the thrill of the century, because all that you immediately see is that your portfolio income has surged to $107.60 per year. You even add two rows to your spreadsheet to track your income growth so far, and think "oh goody. I'm $23.20 closer to being able to retire on $40,000 a year." You feel like the financial equivalent of a snail climbing Mt. Everest.

At this pace, is it even worth it? Now I am going to teach you how to answer that question for yourself and never, ever feel bored or impatient with your progress ever again. It starts with looking at the process of investing from a slightly different angle from most people.

What you always must remember is the fact that time and money are mirror images of one another. What I want to demonstrate is the fact that this particular mirror is intensely warped, like the kind you see in a carnival fun house. And fun shall we now have!

I want you to go back to your original spreadsheet now from lesson 1 and add a function that will calculate the number of days it will take before this hypothetical portfolio of 10 shares apiece of MCD and JNJ produces $40,000 of portfolio income. The variables for this formula are (1) the dividend growth rate for the portfolio (in this example, that's 14.02%), (2) the periodic payments you make (I just used the cell that shows the extra income you earn on reinvested dividends, which is -$2.15 to start), (3) the starting income for the portfolio (that is, the current total dividends of -$84.40) and (4) the desired future portfolio income (in this case, +$40,000). The formula result is given in years, so I multiplied it by 365 because it is easier for me to think in terms of days, rather than years. I've highlighted the cell in yellow, and the whole result looks like this:

With this portfolio of ten shares of MCD and JNJ, it looks like it should take 17,233 days before the portfolio kicks out $40,000 a year, assuming the companies keep raising dividends at their historical growth rate, and assuming that you keep reinvesting all those dividends to generate a tiny sliver of extra dividend income each year. I've even added two lines at the bottom of the spreadsheet to show what the original estimate is (17,233 days), so I can calculate my progress each time I add more shares (or each time one of my companies raises dividends). And check out the nifty gauge chart!

Now for that fun part I promised you. Let's go back and see what happens when you take that $1,000 you just got, and use it to invest in 5 extra shares of MCD. You know that the immediate boost to your portfolio income is frustratingly minor, but now we are looking through the prism of time, instead of following our natural instincts to only look at the current portfolio dividends. As such, the question we are asking now is not "how much more income am I generating now" but rather "how many DAYS closer are you to hitting your goal of building a portfolio that churns out $40,000 a year?"

Brace for impact, folks...

1228 days.

Think about that. For every single dollar you just invested, you bought 1 entire day (plus about five and a half hours) of financial freedom. You are 3.36 years closer to retirement, and for what? For a $1,000 investment, that's what. If you can think of a higher return on investment than that, let me know. And let me just ask you this - what feels like more of an accomplishment to you; earning an extra $23.20 a year in current dividends, or earning 1,228 days extra days of financial freedom, living off a portfolio that kicks out $40,000 a year? Oh, right, I almost forgot... and that's just $40,000 to start. That income grows from there. How impatient and bored do you feel with your $1,000 investment now?

This is a minor perspective shift that will deliver a profound emotional impact. Your student has gone from investing scraps to gain crumbs today to investing scraps to gain years or even decades of financial freedom in the future. Her emotional state as an investor will blossom from impatience and boredom to empowerment and a steady sense of progress that moves by metes and bounds every time she saves and invests amounts that frankly she might otherwise have wanted to just blow on a new iPhone or something. Will she feel like a rock star for investing a few hundred bucks now and then? Let me put it to you this way. I'm a pretty rich dude, and $300 might not seem like much to some people, but when I see an extra $300 sitting around in one of my accounts, I invest it on the spot and when I see how much time that investment just bought, I feel like tearing off my shirt, pounding my chest with both fists, and hollering like Tarzan as I swing from vine to vine up and down the streets of Bairro Alto, Lisbon.

(Just as aside, there aren't really vines here).

I've saved this spreadsheet as a separate page to the original spreadsheet from Lesson 1. For those who wish to copy the spreadsheet and use it as an adjunct to the lesson, please feel free to do so. Time is Money, But Way More Interesting.

I am always looking for comments, questions, critiques. Since I've had a few direct requests, I'm just going to make a blanket statement right here, which is that anyone is free to use the spreadsheet or any content in this article for free and without my prior permission.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. The purpose of this article is educational, based on hypothetical assumptions.