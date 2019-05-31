Apple: The Importance Of WWDC

Next week, all eyes will be on technology giant Apple (AAPL) as the company holds its annual worldwide developer's conference ("WWDC"). While this event has traditionally been one that is very technical in nature and focuses on the software behind Apple's great products, there is also the chance that we see some hardware reveals. Today, I'll preview the event and discuss what investors should watch for.

The headlines from this event will be the brains behind this year's upcoming set of devices. For instance, iOS 13 will get Dark Mode, allowing users to use the low-light mode on iPhones after the feature was very popular when it came to the Mac. The iPads will get more multi-tasking features, while it is expected that watchOS 6 gets a major overhaul, including the addition of the App Store to the Apple Watch. Finally, one site is hoping to see a major AR-related announcement based on the build out of ARKit in recent years.

Since the iPhone still represents more than half of Apple's revenue, I'm curious to see what kind of clues we get as to this year's launch. As I discussed in a recent Apple article, this year's iPhones are expected to see more cameras as the biggest upgrade, following in the steps of other smartphone makers. The company needs to do better than last year's launch, as consumers were a bit put off by high prices. The trade war with China has not helped either. I'd like to see Apple Pencil support come to the iPhone, and don't forget this year is one where the company is launching a bunch of new subscription services.

As I mentioned in last year's preview, expectations often get way too high for this event, especially on the hardware side. Ask 100 different people, and they'll all expect some new device to be launched at this event, and that doesn't always happen at WWDC, which leads to some disappointment. This year, I haven't heard as much product talk, which is a good thing. The two biggest items to watch for in my opinion are the high-end Mac Pro that has been in the works for a few years now, and whether or not we'll see a second generation HomePod announced at the event. While we've seen some iPads launched at WWDC in previous years, I think we'll see new Pro versions of the tablet come in the fall like we saw in 2018.

Perhaps it it those high expectations that have made WWDC week one of, if not the worst, for Apple shares during this century. As you can see in the chart below, there have been only two WWDC weeks where the stock ended up, and the 2014 rise may have just been investors piling in before the 7 for 1 split which was the following week. If you exclude that one off event, last year was the only positive week, with the average of those 16 declines being 3.86%.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance. *Week before stock split)

With next week being the annual developer's conference for Apple, investors should remember the importance of this event. It is a time for the company to show off new versions of software that will power the next generation of devices, and not necessarily one with product launches. In the past, there have been many high hopes for big hardware reveals, which has led to disappointment, and I think that's why the stock has done so poorly during this time. This year, I don't see expectations being that high for the event, so perhaps the stock can start a new streak of moving higher during WWDC.

