Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/29/19

Includes: AFL, AGNC, CRC, EIDX, EPAM, IBKC, INSP, LOW, NOG, NSP, OPK, PDVW, RTLR, SEAS, SKY, TECH, YEXT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/29/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG); and
  • California Resources (CRC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Lowe's Companies (LOW);
  • Yext (YEXT);
  • Bio Techne (TECH);
  • Skyline Champion (SKY);
  • pdvWireless (PDVW);
  • Insperity (NSP);
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM); and
  • Aflac (AFL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SeaWorld Ent (SEAS);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Iberiabank (IBKC);
  • Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX); and
  • AGNC Investment (AGNC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Rattler Midstream (RTLR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hill Path Capital

BO

SeaWorld Ent

SEAS

JB*

$352,945,952

2

Bridgebio Pharma

BO

Eidos Therapeutics

EIDX

JB*

$28,622,778

3

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$2,058,110

4

Kain Gary D

CEO, CIO, DIR

AGNC Investment

AGNC

B,JB*

$1,893,979

5

Stice Travis D

CEO, DIR

Rattler Midstream

RTLR

JB*

$1,487,500

6

Koerner John E Iii

DIR

Iberiabank

IBKC

B

$972,530

7

Ellison Marvin R

CEO, DIR

Lowe's Companies

LOW

B

$950,538

8

West Steven E

DIR

Rattler Midstream

RTLR

JB*

$499,625

9

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$380,342

10

McMahon Harry T

DIR

California Resources

CRC

B

$249,378

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pacific Alliance

BO

SeaWorld Ent

SEAS

JS*

$502,945,920

2

Erony Joyce

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

S

$7,172,474

3

Ariyoshi Koji

VP

Aflac

AFL

S

$3,325,297

4

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO, CB, DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$2,757,380

5

McAuley Brian

CB, DIR

pdvWireless

PDVW

S

$1,809,470

6

Anderson Keith A

CEO, DIR

Skyline Champion

SKY

AS

$1,707,577

7

Herbert Timothy P

CEO, PR, DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$1,313,812

8

Lerman Howard

CEO, DIR

Yext

YEXT

AS

$1,221,504

9

Sarvadi Paul J

CB, CEO

Insperity

NSP

S

$1,140,300

10

Furlow Brenda S

VP, GC

Bio Techne

TECH

S

$1,080,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

