Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/29/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/29/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through May.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK);

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG); and

California Resources (CRC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Lowe's Companies (LOW);

Yext (YEXT);

Bio Techne (TECH);

Skyline Champion (SKY);

pdvWireless (PDVW);

Insperity (NSP);

EPAM Systems (EPAM); and

Aflac (AFL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SeaWorld Ent (SEAS);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

Iberiabank (IBKC);

Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX); and

AGNC Investment (AGNC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Rattler Midstream (RTLR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pacific Alliance BO SeaWorld Ent SEAS JS* $502,945,920 2 Erony Joyce DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP S $7,172,474 3 Ariyoshi Koji VP Aflac AFL S $3,325,297 4 Dobkin Arkadiy CEO, CB, DIR EPAM Systems EPAM AS $2,757,380 5 McAuley Brian CB, DIR pdvWireless PDVW S $1,809,470 6 Anderson Keith A CEO, DIR Skyline Champion SKY AS $1,707,577 7 Herbert Timothy P CEO, PR, DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP AS $1,313,812 8 Lerman Howard CEO, DIR Yext YEXT AS $1,221,504 9 Sarvadi Paul J CB, CEO Insperity NSP S $1,140,300 10 Furlow Brenda S VP, GC Bio Techne TECH S $1,080,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.