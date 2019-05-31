Home Depot: Peak Housing? Think Again

Americans are moving homes less than ever before, but we think we’re near the bottom of this 70-year downtrend. Strong demographics and real estate technology may boost turnover in the 2020s.

A secondary effect of the underbuilding of homes during the post-recession period has been the rapid aging of the US housing stock. Single-family homes are near the oldest on record.

Home Depot: A Rare Stumble Or Sign of Weakness?

Home Depot (HD) investors haven't had much to complain about over the last decade. Producing same-store sales growth that has been the envy of the retail sector and a dividend growth rate that has been the envy of the real estate sector, the stock has more than tripled the gains of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the prior five and ten-year periods. Home Depot has produced a five-year annual dividend growth rate of more than 20%, roughly four times the rate of REIT dividend-favorite Realty Income (O) and twice the rate of the fastest-growing large-cap REIT Prologis (PLD).

Home Depot, however, has stumbled since late last year amid a broader slowdown in the single-family housing market and margin pressures from continued trade uncertainty and new tariffs on Chinese goods. Trading roughly 10% below record highs set last September, Home Depot, along with the broader Home Improvement Retail sector, has been the weakest of the eight US Housing Industry sectors in the Hoya Capital US Housing Index so far in 2019, significantly underperforming both the normally-highly-correlated homebuilding and homebuilding products and materials sectors.

In 2018, Americans spent an estimated $600 billion on Home Improvement and Home Furnishings goods, accounting for roughly 20% of total dollars spent on housing and housing-related goods and services. Spending on housing and housing-related services accounts for 33% of average annual spending according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics but represents a far lower percentage of the market-cap weighted equity indexes such as the S&P 500 (SPY). As we'll discuss in this report, spending in these categories is correlated to several key housing market variables including existing housing turnover, home equity levels, and expectations/sentiment about future home prices, but this category within the housing industry is relatively less volatile than the new homebuilding and construction sector (NYSE:ITB) which we analyzed earlier this week.

Home Improvement Retail Data Has Softened

The uncharacteristically weak 3% growth in US same-store sales in the first quarter had been telegraphed in retail sales data, which turned notably lower since peaking in early 2018. Home Depot and Lowe's (LOW), which each reported slighly disappointing results in the first quarter, account for the vast majority of retail sales in the US Census' Building & Home Improvement US Census category. While not directly impacting these home improvement retailers, furniture retail sales data has been particularly weak since mid-2018.

Expectations have been reset significantly lower, even as the housing outlook has brightened amid this sharp pull-back in mortgage rates. Last month, the Joint Center for Housing Studies significantly lowered its forecast for home remodeling spending over the next two years, forecasting a drop in growth from 7.0% today to 2.6% by the first quarter of 2020, citing cooling house price gains, home sales activity, and remodeling permitting.

Existing home sales are generally the most heavily-weighted economic input in remodeling forecast indexes. The average American homeowner spends $6,600 per year in home improvement according to Home Advisor with the bulk of this spending occurring either immediately before or immediately after a home sales. Homeowner improvements account for more than half of total home improvement spending and growth in spending has historically been linked to home sales and home prices.

Housing Market Cooling, But Outlook Turns Positive

As we discussed in our recent report on the homebuilding sector, rising mortgage rates throughout 2018 meaningfully slowed the US housing market in a trend that closely mirrored the slowdown in 2014. Mortgage rates have shown a rather remarkable correlation with home sales during the post-recession period, and by extension, home improvement spending. Back in 2014, home sales ground to a halt following the taper-tantrum-led interest rate surge, only to bounce back to more than 15% growth in 2015 as mortgage rates reversed. A similar trend of the slowdown and subsequent reacceleration can be noted in the retail sales data above.

The slower-reacting data, however, continues to reflect the slowing conditions of late 2018. New and Existing Home Sales data for April was released last week and reports both came in shy of estimates. Existing sales data generally reflects selling conditions two months prior while new home sales are a bit more timely. New home sales jumped 7% over the same time last year on a SAAR-basis while existing sales dipped 4.4%. Based on the forward-looking data, we expect these metrics to begin to inflect higher by the June or July data.

Why Investors Are Bearish on Home Depot

It's been a tough decade for Home Depot's skeptics, but between rising cost concerns from tariffs, the increased reliance on same-store sales to drive total growth, and the 2018 slowdown in the single-family housing market, the bears suddenly have a much stronger case. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on Home Depot and the broader home improvement retail sector.

A trend that continues to puzzle economists that has significant implications for home improvement retailers, Americans are moving homes at a lower rate than ever before, continuing a seven-decade-long decline since the end of WWII that has intensified since the mid-1980s. Explaining much of this move has been lower fertility rates, smaller family sizes, and aging demographics, but other factors at play include decreased geographic mobility due to state job licensing requirements, the ability to work remotely via telecommuting, and the overall shortage of vacant homes.

Interestingly, declining renter turnover explains the majority of the recent declines in the overall moving rate, a trend that has been a significant tailwind for apartment REITs and single-family rental operators in recent years. At just a 20% moving rate, renters are staying-put for an average of 5 years, up from 3 years in 2000. Increased renter satisfaction, the deferral of major life events, and the increased use of single-family rentals for would-be entry-level buyers are all factors that have driven this rate lower during this time.

As discussed above, the rather sharp rise in mortgage rates last year slowed single-family housing turnover as well, primarily a function of the lock-in effect whereby existing mortgage borrowers are less included to sell their home and thereby assume a potentially higher mortgage rate on a new home. Existing home turnover declined in 2018 on a year-over-year basis for the first time since 2014, but remains roughly in-line with the 35-year average around 6.5%.

A central theme that we continue to discuss is the lingering underinvestment in new home construction during the post-recession period and the ripple-effects it has on all segments of the US housing industry, including the home improvement industry. While there are certainly positive secondary effects to this housing shortage that we'll discuss below, the relative lack of a building - particularly in the single-family category - simply leaves fewer homes to require home improvement spending. Residential fixed investment has been a drag on GDP growth for five consecutive quarters.

Why We're Bullish on Home Depot

A narrative that we've heard with increased frequency over the last several months has been "Peak Housing," the notion that existing home sales hit a cyclical peak in 2017 and that despite the underinvestment in both new and existing homes over the last decade, that residential fixed investment will fall from its already historically-low levels. While affordability is undoubtedly stretched in the homeownership markets and we've seen first-hand the negative potential short-term effects of rising mortgage rates, we believe that there are substantial secular tailwinds that will lift the industry over the next decade due to highly favorable demographics, the aging of the US housing stock, and the "wild card" of increased transactional efficiency spurred by real estate technology and data.

In addition to low vacancy and rising housing costs, a secondary effect of the underbuilding of homes during the post-recession period has been the rapid aging of the US single-family housing stock. Significant investment in single-family building (and relatively low-levels of multifamiy building) from the 1960s through the early 2000s brought the average age of the owner-occupied single family home into the mid-20s. The near-shutdown in single-family homebuilding after the recession and subsequent grinding recovery in new home construction has brought the average age of owner-occupied homes back near 40 years old.

Owners of older homes know that as their home age, maintenance costs seem to increase not just linearly, but exponentially. This feeling is consistent with empirical data and as a general rule of thumb, the American Society for Home Inspectors suggests that owners of homes older than 30-years need to budget at least 3% per year in annual upkeep, twice the rate of homes younger than 30 years old. While certainly not every homeowner follows these trends, it is easy to see the magnitude of how significant that 10-year aging of the housing stock is on the outlook for home improvement spending over the next decade.

Home Age (Years) Maintenance Per Year (% of Value) 0-10 0.75% 10-20 1.5% 20-30 3.0%

Encumbered with negative home equity among other economic issues, however, homeowners significantly underinvested in their homes during the post-recession period and this deferred home improvement has continued to build-up over past decade. The NAHB overall remodeling index was negative for eight years from late 2005 through early 2013, amounting to up to a trillion dollars or more in deferred spending based on our estimates which we believe will be unleashed over the next decade, driving continued growth in home improvement spending at Home Depot.

While most of the investing world has been focused on the demographic effects of the Baby Boomers, there are equally seismic shifts resulting from the impending wave of millennials that have begun to enter the US housing market in full-force. The largest five-year age cohort in the US (born between 1989-1993) is 1.5 million people larger than the 5-year cohort before it. Sometimes forgotten is that Gen X (born 1960-1980) was unusually small in numbers, bottoming out at precisely the worst years for the single-family housing market between 2008-2010, contributing to the weak subsequent recovery.

The 15-year generation of 20-34-year-olds, just now entering peak single-family home buying years, is 10% larger than the 15-year prior generation. Roughly 60% of total home transactions are made during this critical 25-44 age range so we think it's reasonable to conclude that the unusually low number of Gen-Xers meaningfully skewed down existing home sales trends over the past two decades and explains at least some of the long-term trends we noted in the moving rate.

On the topic of transactions and turnover, we believe that an overlooked "wild card" that should positively impact turnover rates and thus drive home improvement and furnishing spending over the next decade is real estate technology and data. The traditional real estate brokerage model - infamous for high fees and frustrating complexity- has been remarkably resilient during the technology age, but we see that changing over the next decade. The presence of Zillow (Z) and Redfin (RDFN) are gradually pressuring down commission rates while real estate data firms like CoreLogic (CLGX) and BlackKnight (BKI) are helping to streamline the multitude of other complexities from financing to insurance that encumber a typical real estate transaction. Brokerage commission rates have fallen roughly 50 basis points since 2000 to just over 5.0%, on average.

We roughly estimate that each 100 basis point drop in average transaction costs (from around 5% today) would boost existing home turnover by 50 basis points, implying meaningful upside potential over the next decade. We think that it's reasonable to assume that brokerage commissions could approach 4% within 5 years and reach 3% by the end of the next decade by following the linear trends since 2011. Assuming a 6.5% average turnover rate today, holding all other factors constant, we think this could boost turnover by 1% during the 2020s.

Transaction Costs Existing Home Turnover Rate 5% (Current) 6.5% (Assumed) 4% (2024) 7% 3% (2029) 7.5%

Buyers - particularly millennials -are increasingly comfortable with virtual and self-guided tours, potentially cutting out one of the more labor-intensive processes of the homebuying process. Redfin's recent survey indicated that a remarkable 41% of millennials made an offer on a home sight-unseen compared to just 12% of Baby Boomers. Not unlike the changes that occurred to the stock-brokerage business, technology is increasingly allowing brokers like ReMax (RMAX) and Realogy (RLGY) to cut labor costs and increase the efficiency of the platform.

Bottom Line: Home Depot: Peak Housing? Think Again

Dragged down by tariff concerns and the sudden slowdown in the single-family housing markets in 2018, home improvement retailers have been the worst-performing housing industry group this year. The bears certainly have a strong case. Rising mortgage rates last year slowed housing turnover, driving weaker remodeling and maintenance spending. Home improvement retail sales slowed considerably since early 2018.

While there is clearly short-term uncertainty in an era where a single tweet can roil markets, the next decade looks very bright for Home Depot, which is poised to ride the tailwinds of favorable demographics, the aging of the Amerian housing stock, and the potential for increased existing home turnover from efficiencies brought about by real estate technology. Expectations have been reset significantly lower, even as the housing outlook has brightened amid a sharp pull-back in mortgage rates. Forward-looking housing market indicators suggest a reacceleration throughout 2019 in home sales, which has historically been the driving force behind home improvement spending.

