Brighthouse Financial: Low Risk, High Uncertainty

The following article presents the four major areas of uncertainty surrounding Brighthouse and how each is mitigated, providing considerable asymmetric upside return for investors.

Selling without regard for Brighthouses' fundamental value persists, as the share price is down nearly 50% since the spin-off, creating a low-risk investment for shareholders.

Closing in on the two year anniversary of the Brighthouse Spin-Off from MetLife, uncertainty regarding how the company will perform as a separate entity remains.

In early 2018, I was about to throw Brighthouse (BHF) into the Warren Buffet "too hard" bucket. That was until further research made it clear the depressed market price, due to what appeared to be selling without regard for fundamental value following the spin-off, created significant upside potential for investors with little downside risk.

From a high-level view, companies can have depressed market prices for one of three reasons:

high risk, low uncertainty high risk, high uncertainty low risk, high uncertainty

The fourth member of this list is "low risk, low uncertainty," which encapsulates businesses with a track record of profitability and average risk/return characteristics.

BHF checks the low risk, high uncertainty box.

As Mohnish Pabrai has said "Wall Street sometimes gets confused between risk and uncertainty, and you can profit handsomely from that confusion. The Street just hates uncertainty, and it demonstrates that hate by collapsing the quoted stock price of the underlying business."

When my research first started, BHF's market cap was ~$5.8 billion ($50/share), now that the market cap has dropped to the $4.2-$4.4 billion ($36-$38/share) range the low risk, high uncertainty profile is even stronger.

The next few sections will address the four key areas that put into question whether BHF truly is a low risk, high uncertainty investment or if the current market valuation is warranted:

A low-interest rate environment coupled with an inflated equity market creates excessive risk in BHF Aggressive actuarial and Base Case assumptions make Management's guidance unrealistic The black box feeling around the Business justifies current market valuations Management is incapable of profitably growing the Company without the MetLife (MET) brand

1. A low-interest rate environment coupled with an inflated equity market creates excessive risk in BHF

Looking at the two charts below, it is apparent that since the turn of the millennia, the United States' economy and financial markets have been behaving quite differently than in the previous decades.

The point in showing these two charts is simply to observe that we are in an unprecedented financial environment, with a rapidly evolving economic landscape and monetary policy creating high uncertainty as to what happens next.

This uncertainty presents problems for BHF not only because of the low-interest rate environment being a burden on meeting their fixed liability obligations to customers, but also a large portion of their variable annuities (main driver of BHF's profitability), which are often linked to equity or fixed income markets with minimum fixed income guarantees, could go below "Benefit Base" in a market downturn.

The main concern is that a large portion of BHF's annuity and life insurance liabilities need to be matched with safe, high quality bond type assets which currently offer low yields.

From the chart below, you can see that BHF has made between 4.0%-4.5% returns on their invested assets over the past year.

Additionally, as seen in the two charts below, a significant portion of their minimum guarantees in both annuities and life insurance are in the 2.0%-4.0% minimum guaranteed per year range.

This range is undoubtedly oversimplifying what the total minimum guarantees are that BHF has contracted to their customers. These figures do not account for the various hedges and other products offered which offsets their exposure. Nonetheless, it is demonstrative of how a low-interest rate environment can create a tight spread between return on investments and BHF's minimum obligations to customers (4.0-4.5% return on investments minus 2.0%-4.0% minimum guarantees) .

The potential for a market downturn in the near future creates further uncertainty. In a market downturn, BHF's minimum guarantees for variable annuities, which as mentioned are largely correlated to the stock market (see chart below), could become dilutive to shareholders' equity as BHF would need to meet their minimum guarantees for accounts that fall below "Benefit Base" and their current low yield investments would not suffice in making up the difference.

Note: During a rising equity market BHF's variable annuity minimum guarantees are covered by the growth in the allocated funds

A slow downturn in equity markets, which is both hard and expensive to hedge, alongside continuing low interest rates in the next 1-2 years could create a worst-case scenario for BHF as they are still sorting through the transition from MET as well as being more leveraged to equity markets than their peers.

Management seems very attune to market downturn risk and has been mitigating by slowly moving their assets to higher yielding bonds, maintaining over a $1 billion of assets in excess of CTE 98, Conditional Tail Expectation 98,(an extreme tail risk event) and focusing heavily on growing their Shield Annuities products (product that offsets some of the risk from minimum guarantees).

As Management noted in the Q1 2019 earnings call, they are 90% complete with re-positioning their asset portfolio (see chart below). The main emphasis of the re-positioning is moving from government bonds to highly rated, higher yielding corporate bonds and mortgage loans. While they are incurring more risk in exchange for higher yield, it is in line with BHF's competitors. Lincoln Financial Group (LNC), for example, has 95+% of their bonds in Corporate versus Government

Furthermore, we were able to get a glimpse of how BHF would perform in a volatile market downturn during Q4 2018 when the hedging program seemed to work just as planned, as assets above certain CTE levels stayed within the appropriate range.

Yet this still didn't clear the uncertainty of what would happen in the event of a slow market downturn alongside low interest rates.

Although this scenario is certainly possibly, the unknown of where the economy will go next has created a valuation for BHF that, by looking at the competitors' valuations below, seems to have fully priced in this worst case scenario.

Note: These are the competitors listed by BHF's compensation committee and Invested Income Yield & RBC ratios comes for each individual Companies' most recent 10-Q presentation.

The major negative difference between BHF and its competitors is their low return on equity largely due to inheriting poor performing run-off assets and one-off costs from the MET spin-off. Management has projected return on equity to increase to 8.0%-11.0% over the next two to three years once the transition is complete. It still remains to be seen if this is an achievable target but BHF produced adjusted returns on equity less notable items of ~8.0% in 2018.

The competitor comps are meant to illustrate how undervalued BHF appears on a GAAP accounting basis. Although too many details and assumptions would be needed for a complete GAAP vs. Statutory accounting competitor comparison, below is BHF with some of their closest competitors and the undervaluation is still apparent.

Note: RBC Definition Link

As we try to quantify the BHF valuation for a worst case scenario, the chart below shows GAAP and Statutory metrics for their competitors during the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

To be conservative, we can assume that during a worst case scenario Brighthouse would be valued at the average P/B multiple of CNO Financial Group (CNO) during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis.

There are certainly differences between CNO and BHF from a risk, GAAP, and statutory standpoint, but let us not forget that CNO had gone bankrupt in 2002-03 and the market in 2008-09 was seriously concerned about another bankruptcy as they were on the verge of breaching their already revised covenants.

Using the P/B multiple of 0.23x, we can assume that BHF would be temporarily valued at $3.1 billion ($27-$28/share) with no free cash flow to equity holders for 1-2 years.

Both Lincoln National and CNO, produced negative net income and return on equity during FY2008 and FY2009 while generating no free cash to equity holders. By 2010, both companies had returned to profitability and were at or above pre-crisis profitability and book value by 2011. American Equity Investment's (AEL) was never materially affected during the financial crisis.

The unknown outcome of where the economy is going next is highly uncertain to everyone. The current future of the U.S. economy and markets appears to be a unique event and no one has a historical reference point for what will happen next. Although a slow market downturn with low interest rates in the next 1-2 years is certainly possible, it appears current BHF valuations offer such a significant margin of safety that the risk of the unknown is fully mitigated. As Ben Graham said "The function of the margin of safety is, in essence, that of rendering unnecessary an accurate estimate of the future."

2. Aggressive actuarial and Base Case assumptions make Management's guidance unrealistic

We can get a relative understanding of Management's actuarial projections by looking into their Base Case and other scenarios provided below.

The assumption of a 4.25% 10 Year U.S Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) average over the next decade appears to be aggressive considering the 10 Year UST has hardly gotten above 3.0% since 2009.

The importance of the accuracy of these assumptions is due to BHF's obligations being long term in nature (as seen in the chart below) which makes their valuations very sensitive to slight changes in actuarial assumptions.

For example, a 1% decrease in the discount rate for a 10-year liability can increase the liability by 10% (assuming no hedging/asset-liability matching).

Note: Long-term debt includes interest payments due in the future.

Under the Base Case Scenario above, Management projects to return a cumulative $1.5 billion to shareholders by end of 2021. During the Q1 2019 earnings call, the question was asked to Management that if interest rates stay where they are (well below Base Case) does Management still feel they can return $1.5 billion to shareholders? CEO Eric Steigerwalt replied:

Yeah. We do. I've said in my prepared remarks that we have numerous levers, whether it's dividends from NELICO, whether it be BRCD, whether it's even just holding company cash levels now that move us into the back end of 2019 ... You got to pick some scenario, right. Something has to be the base case. And so, you know what those numbers are, but in direct answer to your question, yes. I feel at this point that we're comfortable with, and are not changing our target for capital return.

As I will further address in the next section, Management has no upside in overstating their projected return of capital, but it is also helpful to look at the Company's performance in 2018.

In FY2018, the S&P 500 earned a -4.75% total return (BHF's Separate Accounts were below this) and 10-year UST yield ranged between 2.44%-3.24%. This macro environment is more in line with Management Scenario 4 or 5. Despite this BHF still had a 5.0%-8.0% return on equity (depending on adjustments), no effect to GAAP book value, Statutory Reserves, or A.M Best Ratings as well an approved $200mm share buyback.

Tom Gayner of Markel Corporation has a philosophy for Companies trading significantly below intrinsic value: He likes to see the company continue to grow their book value or have acceptable returns on equity so even if the market does not immediately realize the undervaluation or a near-term catalyst doesn't exist the shareholders are still compensated as they wait.

This is quite different than a cigar butt company where if their undervaluation isn't realized in 3-5 years it mainly does not produce an acceptable return as the company is often losing money and book value/earnings power is deteriorating along the way.

If management comes anywhere close to their projections of returning $1.5 billion by end of 2021, shareholders will be more than compensated if the market does not realize BHF's undervaluation.

$1.5 billion represents over 30% of the current share price and Management has been efficiently allocating this capital so far through $171 million in share buybacks, which have ranged from $31-$45 per share, with an approval for $429 million more in share buybacks by the end of the year.

It appears that even under Management Scenario 4, where Separate Account returns are 4.0% and 10-year UST yields stay well below 4.25%, Management will still be able to return the $1.5 billion by the end of 2021.

The asymmetric return if Base Case projections are hit or exceeded alongside the downside protection of Management being able to return $1.5 billion by end of 2021 under below Base Case conditions creates a "Heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario for BHF equity holders.

3. The black box feeling around the Business justifies current market valuations

Further uncertainty in the market has been created around what represents actual free cash flow and book value for BHF as well as the true costs of their hedging program. Trying to distinguish the difference been GAAP book value vs. statutory book value, adjusted earnings vs. non-adjusted earnings, is a daunting task.

Without BHF paying a consistent dividend, it is hard to extrapolate what constituents as free cash flow versus restricted cash or required statutory reserves. Especially for the existing MET shareholders who receive a 3.5%-4.0% MET dividend yield. The uncertainty was further cluttered as MET sold their remaining 19.2% BHF ownership in June of 2018 for $44.50/share.

The multiple layers of uncertainty around BHF's earnings power and financial condition has made it very difficult for the average investor to value BHF without significant research. This probably played a large role in the massive sell off following the spin-off as MET shareholders were not motivated to put the effort into valuing a Company that represented 10-15% of MET's market cap.

Following the initial massive sell-off, the hedging program seems to be the main area creating uncertainty around quarterly and year end results.

Management has not been able to simplify for investors how their hedging affects net income and cash flow. Much of the confusion is based around GAAP accounting versus what is actually occurring to BHF's earnings power.

Most of BHF's hedging is labeled as nonqualified derivates that must be mark-to-market each quarter. As management noted in the 2018 10-K:

For these nonqualified derivatives, changes in market factors can lead to the recognition of fair value changes on the statement of operations without an offsetting gain or loss recognized in earnings for the item being hedged.

Of BHF's $92.7 billion of Gross Notional derivatives:

$90.2 Billion (97%) were nonqualifying derivatives

$56.0 billion (65%) of the nonqualifying derivatives were linked to the equity market



This creates one-sided accounting where the valuation of the nonqualified equity derivatives fluctuates in volatile equity markets each quarter while the items they are hedging do not change.

For example, if BHF's put options decline in value (decreasing shareholder value) in a rising equity market then the item which the option is hedging should increase in value (increasing shareholder value) partially offsetting each other.

Due to GAAP, only the put options change in value is reflected in net income causing volatile swings quarter by quarter (in both directions as seen in Q4 2018) which leaves the average investor very confused as to what true earnings are.

Due to management not seeming to clarify this, many investors are assuming the hedging costs, which have been over $1 billion dollars per year, are all sunk costs, and will never be recovered.

In reality, it is more instructive to think of a majority of hedging costs as either building of inventory that will eventually be realized from the future profit of BHF's products or decreasing the risk of shareholder's equity.

Upon examination of management incentives, it is apparent that this black box feeling is not tied to a misalignment between management and shareholders. By looking at management's compensation we can see they are heavily aligned with shareholders and incentivized for BHF's equity value to increase in the long run.

Note: Anant Bhalla and Peter Carlson are no longer with BHF.

Their STI (Short Term Incentives) are paid out in cash each year and in FY2019 are based on hitting the following targets:

The LTI (Long-Term Incentives) are paid out in shares and options and based on the Long-Term goals below:

As seen below, Management is paid out for their Long-Term Incentives (LTI) through three different types of stocks/options:

Note: 2019 Performance Share Units will be based on 2019-2021 performance period; Performance Share Units will be more heavily weighted starting 2019.

It is worth further exploring how LTI shares/options are calculated as well during what time frame Management will be able to recognize their value:

LTI Shares granted to management if they hit or exceed their targets are determined by multiplying their base salary by a certain percentage and then dividing by BHF's year-end share price.

LTI Options are calculated the same way but use a different grant date for the share price.

This means the lower the year end share price the higher the number of shares Management receives (assuming they hit their targets).

Although this may seem perverse at first, once you look at their incentives, which are very similar to the targets they have been communicating to shareholders, it is clear that if they were to hit all of their performance goals the stock price should increase throughout the year.

That being said, in 2018 management hit or exceeded all their short-term goals and were in line with their long-term goals and the share price declined throughout the year. This resulted in their divisor for LTI shares granted being below $31/share.

From the standpoint of Management, it is optimal in the short term, from an LTI shares awarded standpoint, to hit all their long-term targets and not see an increase in share price. This is also optimal for shareholders as long as management is buying back stock.

Over the long-term, a low share price is no longer optimal for management. In 2017, key members of the BHF team and board were given "founder" shares which vested in Q3 2018 for successfully transitioning BHF from MET during the first year.

Management's first Long Term Incentive shares and options were granted in 2018. The Restricted Stock Units and Nonqualified Stock Options will vest one-third annually on March 2019, 2020, & 2021. The Performance Stock Units will all vest on March 2021.

All of managements' STI and LTI incentives can be clawed back if they have to make material restatements to the Company's financials or if they provide inaccurate performance metrics.

Additionally, their Performance Stock Units that were granted in 2018 can all be taken away if they don't hit their 2020 (3 year) target goals (this is the case for all Performance Stock units granted in the future as well). BHF's officers also have to hold a certain multiple of their salary in shares (pg. 52). In the long term, March 2021 and beyond, management is highly motivated for the share price to increase as more shares begin to vest.

As seen in the charts below, the value of Managements' 2018 awarded stock and option ownership drastically outweighs their 2018 base salary. This will continue to widen as more stock and options are award in 2019 and beyond.

2018 Compensation plus Founder Share Units

2018 Base Salary vs 2018 LTI compensation plus Founder RSU's at: share price of $40 on March 2021

2018 Base Salary vs 2018 LTI compensation plus Founder RSU's at: share price of $60 on March 2021

Managements' equity incentives reveal:

They are highly aligned with shareholders in wanting the market to recognize BHF's intrinsic value in the long run They have no incentive to release aggressive projections to the market or take excessive risk in the short term.

Management is creating significantly more value for themselves and shareholders by focusing on conservatively hitting long-term goals versus spending time and energy getting the market to recognize and understand the undervaluation of BHF today.

Instead, management has taken advantage of BHF's undervaluation through approval to buy back $600mm in shares which represents 10-14% of outstanding shares at current valuations. Eric Steigerwalt, who has been with MET/BHF for 20+ years, and his team have been buying back shares well below an average of $44.50/share (the price at which MET sold their shares and the market seems anchored to).

"Remember, cash is a fact, profit is an opinion" remains the main reason the black box feeling around BHF has created high uncertainty in the market. Although it is hard to believe the market would have kept BHF at such low valuations if they would have declared $600mm in dividends instead of buybacks.

Management's and shareholder's alignment on prudent, long-term equity growth creates a low risk that BHF's lack of clarity around true earnings and financial condition justifies the current market valuation.

4. Management is incapable of profitably growing the company without the MetLife brand

BHF does not have a proprietary distribution channel and relies on an independent distribution network for sales of their products which has its pros and cons.

Pros: The flexibility to quickly comply with evolving market demands as well as penetrate their target markets without significant fixed costs.

Cons: The success of their business heavily relies on these independent distribution network. Without the trusted brand name of MetLife behind their products, it is still yet to be determined how successful the BHF team will be at profitably growing their business.

Spin-offs, such as BHF, are often very successful because it releases the entrepreneurial spirits in the executive team. Eric Steigerwalt and his team finally can get compensated and incentivized based on the performance of BHF as a separate entity. So far, it appears they have been using this energy towards focusing on variable and shield annuities which have grown 36% y-o-y as well as launching a new hybrid life insurance product.

This entrepreneurial energy is undoubtedly a net positive for shareholders, but if management falls into the current market sentiment that "growth sells" and aggressively tries to acquire customers for the market to realize the undervaluation of the Company, growth may end up becoming dilutive to shareholders.

Opposed to non-financial companies (industrial, service, etc.) where shareholders' desire a large return on invested capital. BHF shareholders will be better suited by management slowly growing their return on capital with focus directed toward mitigating risk.

If you look at the charts below, right-sizing the business by replacing the current ~15% of total assets in run-off products over time, which had negative adjusted earnings in FY2018, with the current variable annuity and shield products that have better risk profiles and higher margin potential is all the Company needs to achieve moderate returns.

Total Assets and Profitability by Division:

Additionally, management has outlined cost reductions through:

One-off establishment costs (build-up of their own technology infrastructure following the spin-off) of ~$100mm per year will end after FY2020.

$150mm per year corporate expense reduction by FY2020-2021 through bringing outsourced operations in-house.

Reducing Hedging costs to $800-900mm per year (currently over $1 billion).

Provided management can produce non-adjusted, sustainable long-term earnings which are in line with the $865mm of adjusted earnings in FY2018, while slowly shifting the run-off business to variable and shield annuity products alongside recognizing the highlighted cost reductions above, no growth in the business is needed to achieve $1.0 billion-$1.4billion net income or 8.0%-11.0% return on equity.

Even if net income is an aggressive proxy for free cash flow to equity, if 50% of net income, $500mm-$700mm per year is paid out to shareholders in dividends/share buybacks, this will represent a dividend/share buyback yield of 11.0%-16.0% at current market valuations. Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has averaged 75+% of net income paid out in dividends or share buybacks over the past 10 years while retaining earnings for growth

In total, due to the depressed market valuation, BHF shareholders don't need the business to grow or the MetLife brand in order to achieve high returns on current equity valuations.

Conclusion

BHF offers a low-risk, high-uncertainty investment due to:

The risk of a low interest rate environment with an inflated equity market already being priced into the company's valuation The asymmetric return offered if the Base Case is hit or exceeded and downside projection of $1.5 billion of distributions provided in below Base Case conditions Managements' alignment with shareholders compensating for the black box uncertainty The need to only right-size the business versus aggressively grow

BHF offers investors 45% to over 100% returns above the current equity valuation of $4.3 billion ($37-$38 per share) once the market realizes the intrinsic value of BHF alongside a high probability of over 10.0% dividend/share buyback yields while investors wait. The odds of investors receiving materially less than the current market cap in the long run seem unlikely.

Note: BHF book value calculated as $13.3 billion (book value of equity minus AOCI)

Since the Berkshire Hathaway meeting was earlier this month, it seemed appropriate to end with a Warren Buffett quote from the 2000 annual meeting:

The first investment primer that I know of, and it was pretty good advice, was delivered in about 600 B.C. by Aesop. And Aesop, you'll remember, said, 'A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.' And then the question is, as an investment decision, you have to evaluate how many birds are in the bush. You may think there are two birds in the bush, or three birds in the bush, and you have to decide when they're going to come out, and when you're going to acquire them. Now, if interest rates are five percent, and you're going to get two birds from the bush in five years, we'll say, versus one now, two birds in the bush are much better than a bird in the hand now. So you want to trade your bird in the hand and say, 'I'll take two birds in the bush,' because if you're going to get them in five years, that's roughly 14% compounded annually and interest rates are only five percent. But if interest rates were 20%, you would decline to take two birds in the bush five years from now. You would say that's not good enough, because at 20%, if I just keep this bird in my hand and compound it, I'll have more birds than two birds in the bush in five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

