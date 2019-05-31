Vireo Health International, Inc. (VREOF) CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCPK:VREOF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 31, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Sam Gibbons - IR

Dr. Kyle Kingsley - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Amber Shimpa - CFO

Thanks Denise, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. My name is Sam Gibbons, and I serve as Vireo's Vice President of Investor Relations. With me on today's call is our Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley; and our Chief Financial Officer, Amber Shimpa.

Today’s conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website and dial-in and webcast details for the call have also been provided on slide three of today’s presentation, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of North American securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Dr. Kingsley.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Thank you, Sam, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your continued support of our mission to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of science, medicine and engineering to the cannabis industry. I’ll begin today’s call with a brief summary of our first quarter business highlights, then, I'll spend a few minutes discussing our ongoing expansion initiatives across our geographic footprint.

Please keep in mind that all references to dollar amounts in today's call will refer to U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

At this point, I’d ask you to please turn to slide five where we've summarized key highlights for the first quarter. As you can see, we continued to generate strong revenue growth of 57% year-over-year during the first quarter, driven by increased patient counts in New York and Minnesota, as well as a limited contribution of wholesale revenue streams in Maryland and Pennsylvania. On a pro forma basis, including total first quarter contributions from our recent acquisitions in Arizona and New Mexico, total revenue in the first quarter was approximately $7 million.

From an operating perspective, we increased SG&A spending during the quarter, as we prepare to enter new markets, and we also incurred transaction-related expenses related to M&A activity, as well as additional expenses related to our listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. After adjusting for listing expense and share-based compensation, first quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was approximately $3.8 million, as compared to $273,000 in the first quarter of last year.

As we continue our transition to operating as a public company, we’re focused on optimizing our operations and maintaining reputation as a sound steward of capital for our shareholders. We are very well-positioned to secure our manufacturing and processing operations over time, and we expect our larger and scalable operating footprint will help create value for our shareholders as we continue developing new markets in benefiting from increasing demand.

While we're continuing to experience healthy demand growth in most of our medical-only states, it's important to be mindful that many of our existing medical-only states appear to be on the cusp of adult-use legislation, which could serve as a significant revenue catalyst for our Company. Our policy teams continue to believe that adult-use legislation is likely in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona, Minnesota and New Mexico over the next 24 months.

Just this past week, the state of Minnesota passed legislation that will double the number of dispensaries for the two licensed operators, as well as allow us to write-off certain business expenses and purchase hemp for CBD from local farmers. These developments will increase Vireo’s total number of dispensary licenses to 32 and continue to highlight Minnesota as one of the most valuable cannabis markets in the United States.

As you can see on slide six, we're one of only two licensed operators for the entire state of Minnesota, which has a total population of 5.6 million people. Our teams are already in the process of identifying optimal locations for our four additional dispensaries in the state, and we continue to believe there is significant revenue upside in Minnesota.

Arizona Supreme Court also recently ruled that marijuana extracts are legal under state law, which is another positive development for our business, as we look to augment our presence in that market with product offerings that complement our manufacturing and processing expertise.

As most of you are already aware, the first quarter of 2019 was a historic one for Vireo Health, as we became a public company and began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 20th, after executing a successful reverse takeover of Darien Business Development Corporation.

At that time, we simultaneously raised approximately $51 million from the sale of subscription receipts through brokered and non-brokered private placement. These events enabled us to accelerate our growth trajectory with the acquisition of several highly cost effective strategic acquisitions, which resulted in Vireo becoming one of a few -- one of few multistate operators with licenses in 10 or more states. These developments have also allowed us to continue investing in world-class talent.

And earlier this week, we are pleased to announce the addition of Harris Rabin as Chief Marketing Officer of Vireo Health. Harris started at Vireo earlier this week on May 28th, and will be responsible for overseeing Vireo’s brand, marketing, e-commerce, retail and other sales initiatives.

Harris is an accomplished marketing leader with two decades of experience, and most recently served as Global Vice President of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he oversaw a multibillion dollar global portfolio of core beer brands. He has also held other senior leadership roles in the consumer healthcare and beverage industries. So, we're very much looking forward to Harris' contributions, and are glad to welcome him to our growing team.

We now have more than 340 employees across our footprint, and over the last few quarters, we have added other leaders across our team, who previously held leadership positions at FedEx, Amazon, Diageo and Johnson & Johnson. We're thrilled with the caliber of candidates that we're continuing to attract to Vireo. And we believe that our best-in-class CPG, retail manufacturing, marketing and distribution expertise coupled with deep domain, science, medicine and engineering capabilities, give Vireo long-term advantages in its core multistate cannabis business and beyond.

On last quarter’s call, we discussed our ongoing development projects and the rollout of Green Goods dispensary concepts. Today, I'm pleased to confirm that we are still on scheduled to open the first Green Goods location in Scranton, Pennsylvania late in the second quarter. And since last quarter’s call, we finalized an aggressive build-out schedule for our other states markets. Mockups at one of our dispensaries that is currently under construction are provided on slide seven of today's presentation. And over the next few quarters, we intend to rebrand our entire portfolio of dispensaries as Green Goods, subject to regulatory approval.

This will create a powerful cannabis retail brand, serving customers across the age and lifestyle spectrum. Amber will provide a complete overview of existing development projects shortly, but as a preview, we currently expect that we’ll exit fiscal year 2019 with at least 20 operational dispensaries across our geographic footprint.

Please turn to slide eight for a brief update on branding and new product development. During the summer, we intend to formally launch our 1937 cannabis brand in the Pennsylvania market, which is currently pending regulatory approval. This brand is expected to include the sale of flower and we’ll be looking to introduce 1937 to additional states later in the year. Soft gel product offerings are also expected to be launched in Pennsylvania during the second quarter and we are continuing to explore, both near and long-term opportunities to drive revenue growth through new product development throughout our various state markets.

During the remainder of 2019, we will continue to pursue strategic M&A opportunities that will enable us to leverage our strengths to drive profitable, long-term growth. In addition to acquisitive growth opportunities, we believe Vireo is extremely well-positioned to continue growing organically through merit-based license award processes in new states. We secured our first five states licenses through merit-based awards, and we believe our medical and scientific expertise has helped us perform well in these application processes.

Many of the remaining states in the U.S. that have yet to allow for medicinal use of cannabis are more socially conservative, and thus likely to implement highly regulated programs, where our medical and scientific focus should be attractive in merit-based application processes.

We're also very excited about the real potential we see to drive significant IP development within the cannabis industry. We believe that our substantial and growing MSO footprint will be the engine that drives the bulk of our short and intermediate-term opportunities. But, our vision for the future of the industry is based on a belief that meaningful intellectual property developed out of our operations and expertise will optimize our ability to compete as an MSO and drive disproportionate long-term opportunities and shareholder value.

Our current IP is focused on areas where we anticipate cannabis industry impacting and driving change in the pharmaceutical alcohol, tobacco, agricultural product, cannabis and CPG companies that wish to enter cannabis industry in the coming months or years. We’ve summarized many of these opportunities on slide nine of today’s presentation. Current opportunities include next-generation cannabis products including new purchase and concentrates, next-generation packaging, novel vaporizer technology, and cannabis harvesting and manufacturing equipment and processing.

Many of these concepts are right for partnership or licensing, and may lead to meaningful revenue generation in the next 12 to 24 months. Our multi-channel vaporizer, for example, is in the final stages of manufacturing ready design and we’re evaluating beginning small scale market introductions of this technology as early as quarter four of this year. Cartridges make up a substantial portion of the cannabis market today. And we believe our multi-channel vaporizer could have a potential to be quite disruptive in this marketplace.

Our approach to intellectual property is bold and expansive and are team’s mandate is to pursue intellectual property that can be monetized in the short term like the multi-channel vaporizer or that is potentially so significant that at it warrants a longer term investment of time and capital. Our recently granted patent from the U.S. PTO to reduce the harmful and toxic tobacco with cannabis additives falls within the second category and many people have asked us about this opportunity since it was announced. Moving forward with research related to the commercialization of this patent is a priority for our teams, and we’re currently in discussion with several organizations that may be suitable partners for this work.

Once we determine an appropriate scope of engagement, we expect research efforts will likely focus initially on in vitro assays to quantify harm reduction with plans to rapidly move into in-vivo models. And the Company’s management team has made acquisitions. [Ph] We’re interested in cannabis as a replacement for opioids, tobacco and alcohol. As we continue to build products and applications that help us achieve these replacement objectives, we believe it will add validation not just to Vireo Health as a premier science-focused cannabis company but also to the cannabis industry as a whole.

That concludes my prepared remarks for this morning’s call. Now, I’ll turn over the call to Amber for a more detailed review of our financial performance for the first quarter.

Amber Shimpa

Good morning.

Please turn to slide 10 where I’ll begin with the review of key financial metrics for the first quarter, and I'm going to provide an update on our liquidity position before ending discussion of the ongoing development projects that we have in process. Please note once again that all these numbers are stated in U.S. dollars.

Revenue for the first quarter totaled $5.8 million, a 57% increase over Q1 2018. Revenue growth was driven by continued increases in the patient count and demand in both Minnesota and New York as well as wholesale revenue generation in Maryland and Pennsylvania during the quarter. On a pro forma basis, including total revenues, from our recently completed acquisitions in Arizona and New Mexico, total revenue in the first quarter was approximately $7 million.

Retail revenue was approximately $5.2 million in Q1 2019, an increase of approximately 40% compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2018. Wholesale revenue was $610,881 in Q1 2019 and reflected revenue contributions from wholesale markets in Maryland and Pennsylvania. We did not operate in any wholesale revenue channels during Q1 2019.

Before biological adjustments required by IFRS, the Company generated Q1 2019 gross profit of $2.1 million or 37% of revenue, as compared to $1.9 million or 50% in the same period last year. Gross profit after fair value adjustments and net gains on growth of biological assets was $7.2 million or 124% of revenue, as compared to $2.3 million and 64% in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in gross margin after fair value adjustments of biological assets was attributable to significant improvements in cultivation yields as compared to the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses in Q1 were $3.7 million, as compared to $3.3 million in the same period last year. Total operating expenses include SG&A expenses of approximately $1.4 million compared to $735,000, last year. The increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to increased salaries and wages, share-based compensation, professional fees, and general and administrative expenses to support the Company's growing business, as well startup expenses related to the build out and pre-revenue ops in the states of Maryland and Ohio.

Other expense was $4.6 million during the first quarter. These non-operating expenses primarily reflect listing expenses related to our recent RTO and a subsequent listing on the CSE, as well as interest expenses associated with recent sale leaseback transactions of certain cultivation facilities.

The Company generated a net loss of $3.4 million in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $2 million in the first quarter of last year. After adjusting out listing expense and share-based compensation, adjusted net income for the first quarter was approximately $219,000 compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million in Q1 2019 compared to $273,000 in Q1 2018. I refer you to the reconciliation of non-IFRS items in our financial statements, for additional details regarding these metrics.

Now, I'll turn to review of our liquidity and balance sheet. As most of you know, we completed an RTO transaction in March, which raised $51.4 million. Approximately $15 million of those proceeds were utilized to fund the cash component of our recent acquisition with the balance available for general corporate purposes and development costs over the coming years.

Since the end of the first quarter, we have entered into a sale leaseback transaction for our processing facility in Ohio. We sold this facility for net proceeds of approximately $1 million, and the transaction also provides a tenant improvement allowance of approximately $2.5 million to build out and improve that facility. We ended the quarter with total assets of $146.4 million, including cash on hand of approximately $40.4 million. Total long-term liabilities were $37.1 million as of March 31 2019, with $1 million of debt currently due within 12 months.

As of March 31, 2019, there were 21,641,441 equity shares issued and outstanding, and 109,360,128 shares outstanding on an as converted and fully diluted basis.

Now, I'll review our ongoing development projects and expectations for the remainder of 2019

2019. As Kyle mentioned, we’re on schedule to open our first Green Goods dispensary in Pennsylvania late in the second quarter, and we expect to finish fiscal year 2019 with at least 20 operational dispensaries across our national footprint.

A significant number of development projects are currently underway including the following. To start, in Minnesota, we’re in a process of doubling square footage of our Bloomington dispensary to approximately 3,000 square feet. This expansion is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2019 with additional renovations planned for other dispensaries across the state by the end of this fiscal year.

In New York, we’ll soon begin exterior work at our dispensary in Queens related to the Green Goods rebranding. This remodel and expansion to over 7,000 square feet of that location is expected to be completed during fourth quarter of 2019. And we also expect Green Goods rebranding initiatives at our White Plains, Binghamton and Albany locations will also be completed by the end of 2019.

In Pennsylvania, construction of our Green Goods dispensaries in both Scranton and Bethlehem is expected to be completed very soon, and we recently identified a location for our third dispensary in Strasburg [ph] where design of our company is underway. In Maryland, we recently identified a location for dispensary in the town of Laurel. And following final regulatory approvals, we expect that facility to open sometime this coming fall.

Next, the Massachusetts, all entitlements are in hand and design work is underway for our cultivation and practicing facility, which will sit on 73 acres of owned lands off of Interstate 84 which is near the border of Connecticut. We believe we could have two operational dispensaries in the state before the end of calendar year 2019 followed by a third location during the first quarter of 2020.

In New Mexico, we expect the existing dispensaries in Gallup and Santa Fe will be rebranded to the Green Goods concept by the end of the third quarter of 2019, subject to any necessary regulatory approval. And we do expect that two additional dispensaries in Albuquerque and Las Cruces will be opened during the fourth quarter.

And finally, in Puerto Rico, we expect our pending acquisition to close in the coming weeks and remain really excited about the long-term opportunities we see in that market. We expect three dispensaries will be opened by the end of calendar year 2019, pending the closing of this transaction.

We’re also actively expanding cultivation and processing capacity in Arizona, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York as we prepare for increasing demand and we’re continuing to work to operationalize the facilities in Massachusetts, Nevada, and Rhode Island.

And now with that, we’ll now open up the call for your questions.

Your first question comes from Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. This is actually Patrick calling on behalf of Graeme. I just wanted to say, with respect to the Minnesota medical program expansion, I know you said -- you gave timelines for when dispensaries could be expected to open. Could you potentially provide any update on how patient count has grown in the state?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

I can give you update here, this is Kyle, in broad strokes. Generally speaking, we’ve seen approximately a 100 to a 150 patients enter the program on a weekly basis, and that’s really continued for quite some time. This increased access by doubling number of dispensaries may lead to an increase in that number. There's two major complaints that folks have had. It's generally price which is secondary to the fact that we do not have -- are not going to sell flower in Minnesota. And the other thing is just limited access to dispensaries. As you may know, there's eight for the entire state, there's doubling to 16, is definitely going to increase the access, and we're hoping it'll lead to an increase in patient adoption rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Is there any incremental licenses talks to be given out besides the two licensed operators right now?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

There is not. The changes that have occurred or doubling of the existing dispensaries for current licensees, there -- two other significant changes were able to input hemp, CBD derived from hemp into the medical market, which is very helpful on the expense side. And then, also, we did establish state based 280E reform, which will allow us to deduct standard business expenses in Minnesota. Obviously, that’s humble compared to federal change of the 280 side -- 280E side, but we're pretty excited about getting that through in Minnesota.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That's really great. I wanted to say thank you for providing the waterfall chart. It’s very helpful for seeing where revenue contribution is coming from. With regard to PA and the cultivation and processing ramp-up, I was wondering if you guys could provide any sort of operating metrics that you have in the state, whether or not it's annual yield or flow-through?

Amber Shimpa

Sure, Patrick. Hi. This is Amber. Specific to PA, we have first up an ethanol extraction lab is going to be completed by the end of 2019. And stock shelves and cleanroom will be completed during Q3 of 2019. Planning is underway to design and build out an additional 35,000 square feet of cultivation space there. And from a processing standpoint, specific to PA, I can -- I'll share that our current capacity is approximately 17,000 square feet of space. We do about three turns there a year. And our extraction capacity, which I would note as kind of grams per month of oil production is about 7,500.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dale [ph] with Cannacord. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my call. I just had a question as well on the amendment to the medical cannabis program. I was wondering whether there's any limitations to kind of where you can build out your dispensaries. My understanding is that you guys are hopeful of implementing home delivery service in the states. Perhaps you can shed some color in terms of what cities or counties you will be targeting and provide some color on that. Thanks.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Yes, happy to. So, right now, home delivery is not allowed under state law, just a clarifying point there. We are limited to the existing congressional districts. So, right now, the congressional districts are split between the two manufacturers. We have access to the odd congressional districts. We have identified potential locations in multiple cities here for our next expansion dispensaries. It will be a combination of metro locations and outstate cities. Most desirable locations from our standpoint our South Minneapolis, Mankato, Bemidji and Maple Grove as far as suburb several locations, they are all located in each of the four congressional districts that we have access to. So, two metro locations and two outstate locations.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And do you happen to have any timeline in terms of -- or perhaps any comments on the petition process for kind of implementing new product forms in the market in Minnesota or how’s that going?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Yes. So, inclusion was of flower was considered legislatively this year as was as adult-use. We are confident that -- or we’re hopeful at least that we’ll be able to get flower next legislative session, while slightly less confident in the possibility of adult-use for the next legislative session because there won’t be any significant change to the makeup of the legislature. But the best case scenario is we would see adult-use with an ongoing limitation of licenses but I think flower is more likely to not next legislative session. It is very substantial obviously to go from an extract-only state to inclusion of flower. Our general working theory is that we’ll at least have to double biomass production. Inclusion of flower obviously leads to flower sales but also increased sales of the other products. So, that’s pretty exciting. And as you may know that there’s some consideration in New York right now for the inclusion of flower for expansion of that medical program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. That’s all that I have. Thanks for taking my questions.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Thank you.

Your next question comes from [indiscernible] with PI Financial. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my call. I just wanted to get an idea of how many dispensaries are for your wholesale operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland? And sort of what it looks like going forward for the remainder of the year?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

I'm sorry. Could you repeat the question one more time? It was a little muffled to understand.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Sorry. Just wanted to get an idea of how many dispensaries will you aim for your wholesale operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland? And sort of what it looks like going forward for the rest of the year?

Amber Shimpa

Sure. This is Amber. In Pennsylvania, in our Green Goods dispensary, we’ll open at the end of Q2 2019 in Scranton, followed by a second location in Bethlehem and then a third in Strasburg. [Ph] Construction is underway in both Scranton and Bethlehem, and again, design work is being done Strasburg. For Maryland, we’re looking at a 3,500 square-foot dispensary in Laurel, which is planned to open subject to regulatory approval in Q3 of 2019. Kyle?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Yes. I can speak to the -- kind of on wholesale side in Pennsylvania. We’re not quite at 100%, but it’s a quite solid percentage. And we can dig into that and give you the exact number.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sounds good. Could you also talk about the timeline for your wholesale operations in Arizona and Massachusetts, and when do you plan to commence the operations there?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Yes. As far as Massachusetts, we don’t anticipate any significant wholesale revenues in 2019. There is some fraction of the Arizona revenues that are derived from wholesale at this point. I don’t have those exact numbers here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That’s fine. Last question, just regarding New York. What is your outlook for the revised version of the adult-use legislation?

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

Yes. I don't have a ton of clarity as far as what most likely legislative outcome in New York is at this point. It's really hard to say. I tried to give out the business prediction in New York. It's -- we're monitoring this with our policy team. I'm more hopeful for the supersizing of the medical legislation there with an increase in -- number of dispensaries and flower. But it's really hard to predict New York. And so, it would just be pure conjecture on my part.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. I’ll go back into queue.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley

All right. Thank you all for joining our call today. We expect 2019 to be another successful year of growth for Vireo Health. And we'll look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming conference events throughout the summer. Thank you.

