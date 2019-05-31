Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Trump Escalates Trade War

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Confidence

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index rose to 134.1 in May, which matches levels we saw last fall that were at an 18-year high. The outlook for income gains, employment and business conditions all remain positive, which suggests we should continue to see modest growth in consumer spending. Yet I think overall spending has more to do with the performance of the stock market than any other factor. Market performance weighs heavily on confidence levels. Since this survey was concluded on May 16, we will have to see if the recent market pullback impacts confidence. Note the decline in year-over-year retail sales that coincided with the steep correction that occurred during the fourth quarter of last year.

Additionally, consumers have yet to feel the impact of higher prices that will result from the mounting tariffs placed on goods. That should also weigh on confidence.

Personal Income and Outlays

Personal income rose 0.5% in April with contributions from wages and salaries, interest income and social benefits. Personal spending rose 0.3%, led by non-durable goods. The real rate of growth in spending declined, which doesn't bode well for second-quarter growth.

The Fed's preferred rate of inflation remains well contained for now. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) rose 0.3% in April, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) was up 0.2%. The PCE core is up 1.6% year-over-year, remaining below the Fed's target of 2%. I expect this rate to move closer to the Fed's target, if not above it, as the tariffs set in.

Q1 GDP Revision

Real gross domestic product for the first quarter was revised down from 3.2% to 3.1%. This was the result of consumer spending revised up very modestly, while capital spending and net exports were adjusted slightly lower.

Year-over-year growth remained at 3.2%, but I continue to think we have seen the peak rate of growth for the foreseeable future.

Consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of overall growth, contributed just 0.90% to the overall rate of economic growth. Despite healthy job and income gains, this was the second weakest quarter for the consumer over the past four years.

Inventory building has been a huge contributor to the overall growth over the past three quarters, which has far outpaced sales growth. I suspect companies have been stockpiling in advance of the tariffs. This can't continue, and inventories will detract from the rate of growth as they are worked off.

The tariffs are likely to further slow the rate of spending growth, as higher prices stymie overall demand. This is critical at this juncture, because when we exclude inventories, trade and government spending, real (inflation-adjusted) private domestic final sales grew at just a 1.3% annual rate. This number, which is the core of our economic growth, was the weakest since 2013.

Conclusion

President Trump announced the U.S. will now impose tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico. This has nothing to do with trade. Instead, it is punishment for not abiding by his immigration demands.

The initial 5% tariff, scheduled to take effect in 10 days, will be ratcheted up incrementally each month to as much as 25% by October 1, unless Mexico meets his demands. Mexico's initial response was less than cordial.

Here is the bottom line on this new policy. We imported approximately $350 billion worth of goods from Mexico last year. If Trump follows through with this threat and Mexico does not comply with his demands, I am certain that it will result in recession by the end of this year. A bear market may already be underway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.